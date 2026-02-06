Popular Rationalism

beth
4m

The sad part is, I know from hearing from nurses that use to work for me that are from the military or their husbands are from the military or others retired from the military, are forced to get so many toxic shots, as the military are guini pigs and if they try to avoid the shots, they are fired from the military. Many military retirees discuss all the severe health issues after the shots, and said when forced for the shot line up, some military employees just pass out after the shot, they are carried away, and never heard from again. They figured they probably died or are bedbound or paralyzed for life. Military will not tell the others in the military what happened to their colleagues, as it is all a big secret. So not surprised they gave the military pesticide food with no nutrition. Bill Gates says he is planning his next planned demic to take out even more of the population. Bill on video in a meeting discussing how with AI we no longer need most the population, just enough humans to serve as slaves for the 300 ruling globalist families, taking care of their homes, their children, and slaves for growing their organic food and caring for their organic cows, pigs, chickens, etc, a few trades slaves to run the electric, ac, heat, plumbing, water and the young sex slaves to serve the wealthy men sexual needs. The video keeps getting taken down, but sure it will be posted again, till removed again. AI is so bad so now the globalist rulers need to depopulate as their will not be any jobs for most the population

Tamara Stuchlak
12m

Dr Lyons-Weiler it will take President Trump innovation and funding via HHS Secretary Kennedy to move that almost immovable military medicine/VA sector with perverse funding for weapons and even priority for tech in medicine. We need real funding for MAHA objectives. So many of us have really tried for the past 10 years. It's leadership failure for funds and a frozen middle to change.

