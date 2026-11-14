Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Kelly P's avatar
Kelly P
3m

Wow! I have a Fasting insulin of 5 tris 107 hdl 67 liver less than 7 and 11 a1c 6.6 but low carb since 2019 menopuase since 2020. PCP keeps pushing GLP's, told me my 2017-2026 ratio of tris/hld under 2 doesn't count andthat I am mildly diabetic. I tried met 500mg ER for 9 months, made me dizzy and hot sweats all day and sometimes nihgt. had a POC test 85 days off same 6.6 a1c give or take since finger was milked. But yeah pushing GLP pills for some reason. I am worried thatI can't afford these and they will make me sick if I can't even handle 500mg ER once a day. I am 59 5'4 doing 205lb leg presses 120lblat pulls and low rows and max 20 onthe cross ramp plus walking 1 mile plus every day, cutting grass nonself propelled mower once a week 45 min or so. None of it makes sense. I thought a fasting insulin of 5 means there is nothing that meds can clear out.

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STH's avatar
STH
2h

My 71yo husband has been arguing with his PCC for 15 years about taking a statin. He tried Lipitor and it made him unable to think or remember names. He’s a gym goer and his muscles would not recover. He’s had cancer, he is prediabetic and he already has peripheral neuropathy. All things made worse by statins. He went in to his last appointment armed with data and other cardiologist’s opinions like Aseem Malhotra. So his doctor kicked him out of his practice. Nice guy!

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