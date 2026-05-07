SSRIs, Pregnant Women & Teens
Today at 3pm on Docket & Dose - IPAK-EDU Webinar
SSRIs, Pregnant Women & Teens
A Docket & Dose Webinar with Kim Witczak, Wayne Rohde & Dr. James Lyons-Weiler
Thursday, May 7, 2026 — 3 PM ET
What are patients, parents, pregnant women, and teenagers actually told before psychiatric medications are prescribed?
What do FDA warnings say?
What risks remain disputed, minimized, delayed, or poorly communicated?
What happens when marketing, medicine, regulation, and informed consent collide?
On this episode of Docket & Dose, Wayne Rohde and Dr. James Lyons-Weiler are joined by drug-safety advocate Kim Witczak for a direct, evidence-focused conversation on SSRIs, pregnancy, adolescent prescribing, withdrawal, black-box warnings, and the ethics of informed consent.
Kim Witczak brings a uniquely important perspective to this discussion. After the death of her husband shortly after being prescribed Zoloft, she became one of the nation’s most recognized independent advocates for pharmaceutical transparency and patient safety. Her work helped elevate national attention on antidepressant-associated suicidality concerns and informed-consent failures. She later served multiple terms as a Consumer Representative on the FDA Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and testified before Congress and the U.S. Senate on drug-safety reform.
Topics Include
SSRIs and pregnancy risk communication
Adolescent antidepressant prescribing and black-box warnings
Withdrawal, tapering, and dependence concerns
Akathisia, suicidality, emotional blunting, and adverse-event recognition
Pharmaceutical marketing and public perception
FDA oversight and psychopharmacology advisory processes
Informed consent: what patients are told vs. what labels contain
The role of litigation, internal documents, and discovery in uncovering safety concerns
The expanding use of psychiatric medications in youth populations
Ethics, transparency, and the future of drug-safety accountability
This conversation is not about denying treatment or dismissing mental suffering. It is about whether patients and families receive complete, comprehensible, evidence-based information before life-altering medical decisions are made.
At a time when psychiatric prescribing continues to expand across younger populations and pregnant women remain among the most medically vulnerable groups, questions surrounding long-term safety, withdrawal, developmental outcomes, and informed consent have become impossible to ignore.
Whether you are a clinician, researcher, policymaker, parent, patient, advocate, or simply someone trying to understand how medicine, regulation, and public messaging intersect, this discussion matters.
Featured Guest
Kim Witczak
Drug Safety Advocate • Former FDA Advisory Committee Consumer Representative • Co-Founder of Woodymatters • Speaker • Author • Marketing & Communications Professional
Connect with Kim:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimwitczak/
Website:
https://www.kimwitczak.com/
#DocketAndDose #SSRIs #DrugSafety #InformedConsent #PatientSafety #FDA #Pregnancy #TeenMentalHealth #Psychiatry #PublicHealth
What should a rational God-fearing person think about anything our 62 billion in Fraud fines and *leader in cause of death, i.e., Big Pharma "medicine" sells or pimps? To be the leader in cause of death, it takes a lot of B.S., suckers, and fools who can't read or process published, documented facts! I.e., suicides from SSRIs caused the UK. To put Black Box warnings on SSRIs BUT USA's guardians waited over years to and many deaths do likewise [didn't want to scare suckers!] Pray today for protection from Big Pharma!
[*leader in death, see Death by Medicine by Dr. Null, claiming 800,000 iatrogenic deaths a year!