Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
2h

What should a rational God-fearing person think about anything our 62 billion in Fraud fines and *leader in cause of death, i.e., Big Pharma "medicine" sells or pimps? To be the leader in cause of death, it takes a lot of B.S., suckers, and fools who can't read or process published, documented facts! I.e., suicides from SSRIs caused the UK. To put Black Box warnings on SSRIs BUT USA's guardians waited over years to and many deaths do likewise [didn't want to scare suckers!] Pray today for protection from Big Pharma!

[*leader in death, see Death by Medicine by Dr. Null, claiming 800,000 iatrogenic deaths a year!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture