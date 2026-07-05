“For this court, the necessary redirection is practical, not theatrical. In addition to forcing the administrative record into view, the court should refuse to treat ‘national security’ as a magic phrase endowing its speaker unchecked powers, recognize retained adverse security information as a concrete injury, and order relief that reaches every derivative system where the challenged investigation can still act. The court does not need to announce a grand theory of pandemic governance. It needs to hold one line: a revoked medical mandate cannot survive as precedent of abused McCarthyian counterespionage accusations on record.”

A seven-page complaint in the Eastern District of Virginia alleges that the Central Intelligence Agency did something no COVID-19 vaccine mandate authorized: it sent unvaccinated employees and contractors into counterespionage investigations and then refused to remove the resulting adverse material from their files.[1]

The case is John Doe, Jane Doe, and Wayne Doe v. John Ratcliffe, Director, Central Intelligence Agency, Civil Action No. 1:26-cv-01912-AJT-LRV, filed June 30, 2026, in the Alexandria Division of the Eastern District of Virginia. The plaintiffs are a CIA Multidiscipline Security Officer, a CIA Staff Operations Officer, and a cybersecurity architect contractor. Each alleges that he or she never received a COVID-19 vaccine. They sue under the Administrative Procedure Act, not RFRA, not Title VII, not the Rehabilitation Act, not the Privacy Act, and not a damages theory. The complaint asks the court to declare the alleged investigation order unlawful, declare the refusal to remove adverse material unlawful, and direct corrective action.[1]

That narrowness strengthens the case as a public-accountability story. The complaint does not ask a federal judge to decide vaccine science. It asks whether the CIA had legal authority to route a medical-status dispute into its Counter Espionage Department.

What the Complaint Actually Alleges

The complaint alleges that, shortly after President Biden issued Executive Orders 14042 and 14043 in September 2021, the CIA’s Chief Operating Officer directed that all unvaccinated employees and contractors be investigated by the Agency’s Counter Espionage Department, housed inside the Counterintelligence Mission Center. The complaint states that the Counterintelligence Mission Center was created to investigate foreign espionage and sabotage operations, and alleges that the CIA thereby treated every employee and contractor who refused COVID-19 vaccination as a threat to the United States government.[1]