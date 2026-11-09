Ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, black pepper, cumin, and cayenne: most of us have them within arm’s reach and use them without a second thought. Each one has a long history of traditional use, its own energetic qualities, and a set of key constituents that researchers are still studying.

That is why I’m glad to host clinical herbalist Sara Woods Kender for Spice Cabinet Apothecary, a one-hour live webinar on what these plants are, how they have been used, what current research says about them, and how to bring them into your daily meals.

Wednesday, November 25, 3:00–4:00 PM ET, the day before Thanksgiving, when many of these jars come down from the shelf anyway.

Details and registration: https://ipakedu.online/about-course/?id=course_35551650

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