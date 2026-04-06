American medicine has been industrialized — standardized, franchised, and value-engineered in ways that maximize throughput and revenue while systematically reducing the quality of care delivered to individual patients. This is not primarily the product of malicious actors. It is the emergent property of incentive structures that reward volume over precision, protocol over judgment, and population averages over individual biology. The solution is not nostalgia. It is a funded, rigorous, reform-minded research agenda at NIH that asks which treatments work best for which patients — and is honest about what the evidence actually shows.

There is a moment, familiar to anyone who has eaten a fast food burger in the last decade, when you realize the patty is thinner than you remember, the bun slightly smaller, the price somehow higher. The company calls it ‘value engineering.’ Most of us call it what it is: less for more, dressed up in the same wrapper.

The point here is not to mock the food industry or the people who rely on it. The point is structural. The fast food model is a masterpiece of industrial optimization — and industrial optimization, applied to a domain that requires individual judgment, produces a specific and predictable kind of failure. It produces a system that looks like care, prices like care, and markets itself as care, while quietly, persistently, and at enormous scale, delivering something substantially less.

American medicine has been doing the same thing for thirty years. And like the fast food industry, it has perfected the art of making the shrinkage invisible.

The Franchise Model of Health

McDonald’s succeeded not because its food was exceptional, but because it was identical. A Big Mac in Boise is a Big Mac in Baltimore. The operational genius — and the existential trap — of the franchise model is that variation is the enemy of profit. Variation requires judgment. Judgment requires training. Training costs money and introduces liability. So you eliminate it. You standardize. You build the system around the lowest-skill worker who can execute the protocol reliably.

Look across American healthcare and ask yourself: is this not precisely what has happened?

The physician has become a protocol executor. The electronic health record is the POS terminal. The clinical guideline is the laminated prep sheet above the fryer. Treatment decisions that once required individualized clinical reasoning have been compressed into decision trees, checkbox screens, and prior-authorization-approved pathways. The doctor’s role, in the managed care era, is to confirm that the patient fits the protocol — not to ask whether the protocol fits the patient.

This is not an accident. It is a design. And like the design of a franchise kitchen, it optimizes for throughput, not for quality.

Meet Maria: A Patient the System Was Designed For (But Not Designed to Help)

Before examining the economics, consider a patient.

Maria is 58. She presents to her primary care physician with mildly elevated blood pressure — 142/88 on two readings — and mild bilateral ankle swelling she attributes to long days on her feet. She is started on amlodipine, a calcium channel blocker, which is guideline-concordant. Twelve weeks later, the ankle swelling has worsened. Her physician, seeing edema in the chart without recalling the new medication — she sees a different provider in the same practice today — adds hydrochlorothiazide for presumptive volume overload. Over the next four months, Maria develops urinary urgency and two episodes of incontinence. She is referred to urology, where she is started on an anticholinergic. By her next annual visit, her family has noticed she seems more forgetful. She is referred to neurology for cognitive evaluation.

Maria now has four specialists, five medications, and a preliminary diagnosis of early cognitive impairment. What she has, in reality, is a well-documented side effect of amlodipine — edema — that cascaded through a system with no mechanism for stepping back and asking the original question: does this patient even need a pharmaceutical? Her hypertension was borderline. Her diet was high in sodium and low in potassium and magnesium. She had not been counseled on any of this, because counseling is not billable at the reimbursement rate of a prescription, and the visit time did not permit it.

Maria is not unusual. Maria is the system working as designed.

Under Ten Minutes at the Drive-Through

A 2011 national survey of parents published in Pediatrics found that one-third of well-child visits lasted under ten minutes — and that shorter visits were associated with lower rates of developmental assessment, psychosocial risk screening, and anticipatory guidance. [1] A mean of 7.2 health supervision topics are expected per Bright Futures guidelines; studies of observed visits in private practice have found that the average time with the primary care provider for infants runs just over 16 minutes and declines sharply thereafter. [2] The gap between the mandate and the time available is not a rounding error. It is structural.

In those compressed minutes, a pediatrician is expected to: review the growth chart, assess developmental milestones, screen for behavioral and mental health concerns, address parental questions, perform a physical exam, update the immunization record, generate documentation sufficient to defend billing codes, and counsel on nutrition, safety, and sleep.

No honest clinician will tell you this is possible. What actually happens is triage disguised as care. The pediatrician identifies the most acute concern, addresses it minimally, generates the note, and moves to the next room. The undiscussed concerns become deferred pathology. The billing code has not shrunk. The price has not fallen.

And the physician shortage that makes compressed visits feel inevitable is not a natural market phenomenon. It is, in substantial part, a manufactured one. The American Medical Association lobbied in support of the Balanced Budget Act of 1997, which froze the number of Medicare-funded residency positions — effectively capping physician supply for nearly three decades. [3] As the Harvard Petrie-Flom Center documented in 2022, the AMA has historically supported policies restricting the supply of physicians, including lobbying to reduce medical school capacity and limit residency positions, with the effect of maintaining physician wages at the expense of access. The AAMC projects a shortage of 86,000 physicians by 2036. [4] The franchise controls both the menu and the number of kitchens.

Loss Leaders and the Prescription Cascade

The fast food industry invented the loss leader — a 99-cent item priced below cost to get you in the door, where the real margin is captured on the meal. Medicine has its own loss leaders. The free annual wellness visit, mandated under the Affordable Care Act, gets you into the clinic. But the wellness visit is designed not to treat — it is designed to identify and refer. Its function is discovery, and discovery is the top of the billing funnel. You arrive for a free screening and leave with an order for a $3,000 CT scan, a referral to a specialist with a three-month wait, and a prescription for a statin you will take for the next thirty years.

This is the prescription cascade in its native habitat. Coined formally by geriatricians but operative across all of medicine, the cascade describes what happens when a drug side effect is misidentified as a new disease, treated with a second drug, whose side effects generate a third diagnosis, which yields a third drug. Maria, above, is the cascade in motion. Each step looks rational in isolation. But the cascade is the system operating as designed — each link generates a billable encounter, a billable prescription, a billable follow-up.

And the original question — whether the patient’s condition could be managed with dietary sodium restriction, magnesium supplementation, targeted exercise, and improved sleep — is never revisited, because revisiting it does not generate revenue.

THE FAST FOOD MEDICINE PARALLEL

Follow the Money

The enforcement of medical monoculture is not free. It requires institutional infrastructure, and that infrastructure is not neutral.

A 2011 cross-sectional study published in the BMJ (Neuman et al., BMJ 2011;343:d5621; PMID 21990257) examined 14 clinical practice guidelines on hyperlipidemia and diabetes produced by national organizations in the US and Canada between 2000 and 2010. Among the 288 panel members, 52% had financial conflicts of interest — rising to 69% among panel members of non-government-sponsored guidelines. Twelve of 14 guideline chairs were identified; six had financial conflicts. [5] A subsequent systematic review across 37 studies and more than 14,700 guideline authors found that 45% had at least one financial conflict of interest, with oncology, neurology, and gastroenterology showing the highest rates. [6]

These are not disclosed conflicts that readers weigh and discount; they are relationships that shape the questions the committee considers worth asking, the comparators considered worth including, and the level of evidence deemed sufficient to recommend.

The revolving door between the federal regulatory apparatus and industry compounds the problem. Senior FDA officials have taken positions at pharmaceutical companies whose products they recently regulated. CMS administrators have transitioned to insurance industry leadership. The people who write the rules are the people who, in the next chapter of their careers, benefit from those rules.

This is not a conspiracy. It is an emergent property of incentive structures — and the misdiagnosis of coordinated malice, where the correct diagnosis is emergent systemic bias, leads to the wrong remedies.

The system does not need coordination to produce systematic bias. It only needs to make the pro-industry outcome the path of least resistance at every decision node: in the grant review study section, in the journal editorial process, in the guideline committee, in the licensing board, in the hospital credentialing committee, in the prior authorization algorithm. No individual actor needs to be corrupt. The corruption is architectural.

Diagnostic Inflation: Always Adding Items to the Menu

The fast food menu has been expanding for fifty years. Each new item creates a new revenue line. Medicine has done the same thing.

The DSM has expanded from 106 diagnoses in its 1952 first edition to 297 in DSM-5. Many new categories represent genuine clinical need. Others represent the medicalization of human variation. ADHD has diagnostic criteria broad enough to encompass a meaningful fraction of developmentally normal children in environments that poorly match their attentional profiles — particularly educational environments that have themselves been value-engineered for cost rather than developmental appropriateness.

The threshold-lowering mechanism is equally powerful. In 2017, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association revised hypertension diagnostic criteria from 140/90 mmHg to 130/80 mmHg. By ACC/AHA’s own analysis, this reclassified approximately 31 million additional Americans as hypertensive — expanding the treatable population overnight without a single new diagnosis requiring a new disease. [7] The guideline was written, in part, by physicians with pharmaceutical industry relationships.

‘Prediabetes’ is a diagnosis that did not exist in clinical practice thirty years ago and now applies to approximately 96 million American adults. The majority will never develop type 2 diabetes, particularly with modest dietary and lifestyle changes. But the diagnosis initiates a monitoring and treatment pathway — and increasingly, prescription of metformin and GLP-1 agonists — that begins before any frank disease exists.

Each expansion of the diagnostic menu is justified on clinical grounds. Each expansion also expands the billable population. This is not coincidence. It is the operational logic of a system in which the boundary between clinical need and commercial opportunity has been systematically dissolved.

Homogeneity Enforced from Above

The most insidious feature of industrial food production is not that it produces bad food — it is that it prevents good food from competing. The regulations that nominally protect consumers function, in practice, as barriers that protect the industrial producer from artisanal competition.

Medicine’s regulatory apparatus performs the same function. State medical licensing boards, hospital credentialing committees, and the accreditation bodies governing residency training are nominally quality-control mechanisms. In practice, they enforce a monoculture.

Physicians who recommend evidence-based but off-guideline interventions — high-dose vitamin D, magnesium repletion, dietary approaches to metabolic conditions — operate in a zone of professional friction. This is not primarily a licensure threat; it is a documentation burden, a liability exposure, an insurer non-coverage problem, and a credentialing vulnerability when privileges are renewed. The cumulative effect is powerful: most physicians learn quickly that non-prescribing is non-billable, that deviation from pathways generates administrative resistance, and that the safest clinical choice is the guideline-endorsed one, irrespective of the evidence for the alternative. [8]

The evidence base for certain nutritional and lifestyle interventions rivals or substantially approximates first-line pharmaceutical treatments in specific, well-defined conditions — magnesium in cardiovascular risk reduction, omega-3 fatty acids in hypertriglyceridemia, time-restricted eating in metabolic syndrome, exercise therapy in mild-to-moderate depression. This is not fringe science. It is published in high-impact journals. Yet the standard of care does not reflect it, because the standard of care is written by specialty societies whose membership’s income depends on procedures and prescriptions, not on patients resolving their conditions through nutrition and exercise.

Non-prescribing is non-billable. That is the whole story, in four words.

The Specialty Portfolio: Where the Margin Is Made

Cardiology bills for stents. The COURAGE trial (NEJM, 2007) and the ISCHEMIA trial (NEJM, 2020) both demonstrated that percutaneous coronary intervention does not reduce myocardial infarction or death compared to optimal medical management alone in stable coronary disease patients. The stent persists in practice because cardiology generates its revenue through the catheterization laboratory, not the office visit.

Orthopedics bills for arthroscopy. The landmark Moseley et al. sham-surgery trial (NEJM, 2002) showed arthroscopic knee surgery for osteoarthritis was no more effective than placebo. The procedure remained in widespread practice for years after.

Gastroenterology has colonoscopy guidelines challenged by comparative effectiveness research. The NordICC trial (NEJM, 2022) found that invitation to colonoscopy screening reduced colorectal cancer incidence by 18% on intention-to-treat analysis — substantially less than previously assumed, and below what has been attributed to fecal immunochemical testing in modeling studies. The comparison with FIT is not direct in NordICC; the full picture of comparative effectiveness remains an active evidence question. What is clear is that colonoscopy’s dominance in guidelines has not been tested by a rigorous head-to-head trial against FIT. [9]

Obstetrics has a cesarean section rate of approximately 32% (CDC, 2022) — double the WHO’s recommended medically necessary threshold. Health economics research, including the foundational Gruber and Owings analysis (RAND Journal of Economics, 1996) and subsequent literature, has documented that financial incentives measurably influence cesarean delivery rates across healthcare systems. [10]

Psychiatry has largely abandoned the therapeutic interview. The 15-minute ‘med check’ has replaced the 50-minute psychotherapy hour. The research on lifestyle factors in mental health — sleep, exercise, ultra-processed food consumption, social connection, microbiome health — is largely absent from the clinical encounter, because none of it ends in a billable prescription.

In each specialty, the pattern is identical: the billable procedure or prescription persists; the non-billable alternative with equivalent or competitive evidence is marginalized. This is not malpractice at the individual level. It is a system optimized for the wrong outcome.

What a Popperian Notices: The Unfalsifiable Guideline

Karl Popper taught us that the strength of a scientific claim lies not in its confirmations, but in what it would take to falsify it. Apply that lens to clinical guidelines and you encounter an epistemological problem that should unsettle every clinician who takes evidence-based medicine seriously.

Clinical guidelines are not structured to be falsifiable. They are structured to persist.

The guideline is produced by a committee — the majority of whose members, in non-government guidelines, have documented financial ties to the manufacturers of recommended treatments. The evidence base it cites is disproportionately composed of industry-funded trials, which are more likely to report positive findings. The committee’s deliberations are often not public. Dissenting opinions rarely appear in the final document. And once issued, the guideline functions as the legal standard of care — a liability shield for physicians who follow it and a liability exposure for physicians who deviate.

The systematic evidence for how often guidelines reflect flawed science is stark. Prasad and colleagues, in a 2013 analysis published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings (not JAMA, as sometimes miscited), examined 363 articles in the New England Journal of Medicine testing established clinical practices from 2001 through 2010. Among those 363 tested practices, 40.2% found the established practice was either ineffective or actually harmful. [11] These were not fringe practices — they were guideline-endorsed, Medicare-reimbursed standards of care. Arthroscopic knee surgery for osteoarthritis. Tight glycemic control in ICU patients. Routine episiotomy. Vertebroplasty for compression fractures. Established. Reimbursed. Wrong.

This is regulatory capture dressed in the language of evidence-based medicine. It produces the appearance of rigor while foreclosing the revision that genuine rigor demands. Popper would call it exactly what it is: a closed system designed to protect its own conclusions.

One Size Fits Nobody Well

The deepest structural failure of industrial medicine is its commitment to population-level treatment applied to individual patients.

The RCT tells you the average effect of a treatment across a heterogeneous population. It tells you almost nothing about whether that treatment will benefit this patient, with this genotype, this microbiome, this nutritional status, this exposure history, this age, this sex, this comorbidity profile.

The pharmacogenomic revolution has made this concrete. Approximately 7–10% of individuals of European ancestry are CYP2D6 poor metabolizers, meaning they cannot effectively process dozens of widely prescribed drugs — including codeine, several antidepressants, antipsychotics, and tamoxifen. [12] CYP2C19 poor metabolizer status critically affects the antiplatelet efficacy of clopidogrel (Plavix); the FDA added a black-box warning in March 2010 acknowledging that poor metabolizers derive diminished benefit and face elevated cardiovascular risk. [13] Yet pharmacogenomic testing before prescribing these agents remains exceptional rather than standard.

The ketogenic diet for refractory epilepsy offers an instructive case. Established in the 1920s, abandoned when anticonvulsants became available, and returned only decades later for the most severe pediatric cases — despite the fact that in populations where multiple antiepileptic drugs have failed, the KD achieves greater than 50% seizure reduction in approximately 50% of pediatric patients, and complete seizure freedom in 10–15%. [14] The diet was not abandoned for lack of efficacy. It was abandoned because it cannot be prescribed, it cannot be dispensed, and it does not generate a monthly revenue event.

The Alternative Already Exists

The model being called for here is not theoretical. It exists.

Direct Primary Care (DPC) is a growing practice model in which physicians charge patients a low monthly membership fee — typically $50–$150 — in lieu of insurance billing. The physician is freed from the RVU treadmill, the prior authorization maze, and the visit-time pressure. Encounters typically run 30–60 minutes. The physician knows the patient. The prescription cascade is interrupted because the physician has time to recognize it.

DPC practices report substantially lower rates of specialist referral, emergency department utilization, and hospitalization in observational studies, alongside significantly higher physician satisfaction. The model demonstrates, in operating practices across the country, that the fast food model is a choice, not a necessity. [15]

The choice has been made, systematically, in favor of the industrial model, because the industrial model is what the insurance and hospital industries are built to process and profit from. The DPC physician is the farmers’ market vendor in a world where the supermarket chains write the zoning codes.

What NIH Must Do

The National Institutes of Health spends approximately $48 billion annually. The question is not whether that money is being spent — it is what it is being spent toward, and for whose benefit.

A disproportionate share of NIH funding flows toward mechanistic basic science and Phase III trials of drugs already in late-stage industry development, often in collaboration with sponsors who will capture the intellectual property. The result is a research enterprise tilted toward questions that produce patentable answers — and away from questions that would actually restructure clinical practice.

What is needed is a deliberate, adequately funded investment in comparative effectiveness research — at the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and through the Common Fund — that asks not ‘does Drug X lower biomarker Y compared to placebo’ but: for which patients, defined by which biological, genetic, nutritional, and environmental characteristics, does intervention A outperform interventions B, C, and D — including non-pharmaceutical interventions?

Concretely, this means: head-to-head trials of dietary and nutritional interventions versus pharmaceutical management in metabolic, cardiovascular, and mental health domains, using U01 Cooperative Agreement mechanisms that mandate subgroup analysis by sex, age, ancestry, pharmacogenomic profile, and baseline nutritional status. It means pharmacogenomic studies large enough to generate clinically actionable guidance. It means long-term safety and efficacy studies of drugs currently prescribed for decades on the basis of short-term trials — including GLP-1 agonists now being marketed for lifetime metabolic management.

It means funding research on hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) for neurological conditions — including autism spectrum disorder, post-concussion syndrome, and traumatic brain injury — with mandatory biomarker interaction analysis that can identify which patients respond and why. It means vitamin D adequacy research that moves beyond the IOM’s deeply contested RDA and addresses the relationship between baseline 25(OH)D status, genetic variation in vitamin D metabolism, and outcomes across immune, metabolic, cardiovascular, and neurological domains. The MAHA initiative has opened the door to exactly these questions in federal health policy — the first genuine opportunity in a generation to realign the research agenda with the actual needs of patients.

This research will not be funded by industry, because industry has no commercial interest in discovering that its products underperform in identifiable patient subgroups, or that they are matched or exceeded by interventions that cannot be patented. That window will not stay open indefinitely. It must be used.

Conclusion: The Wrapper Is Not the Meal

The fast food industry will tell you it feeds billions. It does. It will tell you it meets regulatory standards. It does. It will tell you its products are safe within established guidelines — guidelines that were substantially written by the industry whose products they govern.

Medicine’s defenders will say the same. And they are right, in exactly the same way.

What the system will not tell you is that the guidelines governing your care were written largely by physicians with documented financial ties to manufacturers. That the visit under ten minutes is not a regrettable compromise but a productivity optimization. That the drug cascade your parent is on may have started with a side effect mistaken for a new disease. That the intervention most likely to address your condition — a dietary change, a micronutrient repletion, a metabolic reset — was never mentioned because it does not exist as a billable line item.

We deserve the medicine of the careful practitioner who knows her patient, knows the literature beyond the guideline, and has the time, freedom, and institutional support to act on that knowledge.

What you can do right now:

Ask your physician, at every visit, whether a dietary, nutritional, or lifestyle intervention has been evaluated for your condition before accepting a prescription.

Seek out physicians practicing in Direct Primary Care models , where the compressed visit does not exist.

Support our calls for NIH research reform — contact your congressional representative and ask specifically about funding for comparative effectiveness research that includes non-pharmaceutical arms .

Support independent research institutions like IPAK that operate outside the industry funding structure.

Share this article with someone currently navigating the prescription cascade.

The fast food era in medicine must end. Not because we cannot afford the cost of better care. But because we can no longer afford the cost of this kind of cheap.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD is the founder and director of the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (IPAK-EDU), a former NIH-funded researcher, and the author of Popular Rationalism. He directs the Detox America environmental health education program and leads federal health policy initiatives on hyperbaric oxygen therapy research, vitamin D policy reform, and personalized medicine research infrastructure at NIH.

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ENDNOTES & KEY CITATIONS

1. Halfon N et al. Duration of a well-child visit: association with content, family-centeredness, and satisfaction. Pediatrics. 2011;128(4):657–664. PMID: 21990541. [One-third of visits under 10 minutes; shorter visits associated with lower developmental assessment rates.]

2. Gavin NI et al. How much time is spent on well-child care and vaccinations? Arch Pediatr Adolesc Med. 1999;153(11):1154–1159. PMID: 10555717.

3. Petrie-Flom Center, Harvard Law School. ‘The AMA Can Help Fix the Health Care Shortages it Helped Create.’ March 15, 2022. [Documents AMA lobbying in support of BBA 1997 residency cap and medical school restrictions.] petrieflom.law.harvard.edu

4. AAMC. ‘The Complexities of Physician Supply and Demand: Projections from 2021 to 2036.’ 2024 Update. aamc.org [Projects shortfall of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036.]

5. Neuman J, Korenstein D, Ross JS, Keyhani S. Prevalence of financial conflicts of interest among panel members producing clinical practice guidelines in Canada and United States: cross sectional study. BMJ. 2011;343:d5621. DOI: 10.1136/bmj.d5621. PMID: 21990257.

6. Tibau A et al. Financial Conflicts of Interest in Clinical Practice Guidelines: A Systematic Review. Mayo Clin Proc Innov Qual Outcomes. 2021;5(3):525–535. PMC8105509. [45% of 14,764 authors had at least one financial conflict.]

7. Whelton PK et al. 2017 ACC/AHA Hypertension Guideline. The guideline authors estimated approximately 31 million additional Americans reclassified under the new 130/80 threshold. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;71(19):e127–e248. DOI: 10.1016/j.jacc.2017.11.006.

8. For documented cases of professional friction involving off-guideline integrative or nutritional prescribing, see: Ornish D et al., JAMA 1998; and Kossoff EH et al. on KD adoption barriers. Licensure risk for recommending magnesium or vitamin D alone is not well-documented; the claim has been narrowed to professional friction and documentation burden in this version.

9. Bretthauer M et al. (NordICC). Effect of Colonoscopy Screening on Risks of Colorectal Cancers and Related Deaths. N Engl J Med. 2022;387:1547–1556. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2208375. [Note: NordICC did not include a FIT comparison arm; the comparison to FIT effectiveness is based on separate modeling literature.]

10. Gruber J, Owings M. Physician financial incentives and cesarean section delivery. RAND Journal of Economics. 1996;27(1):99–123.

11. Prasad V et al. A decade of reversal: an analysis of 146 contradicted medical practices. Mayo Clin Proc. 2013;88(8):790–798. DOI: 10.1016/j.mayocp.2013.05.012. [Note: 40.2% of tested established practices — not all practices — were found ineffective or harmful.]

12. Hicks JK et al. CPIC Guideline for CYP2D6 and CYP2C19 Genotypes and Dosing of Tricyclic Antidepressants. Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2013;93(5):402–408. PMC: 3689423.

13. FDA Drug Safety Communication: Reduced effectiveness of Plavix (clopidogrel) in patients who are poor metabolizers of the drug. March 12, 2010. fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability

14. Kossoff EH et al. Optimal clinical management of children receiving dietary therapies for epilepsy: Updated recommendations of the International Ketogenic Diet Study Group. Epilepsia Open. 2018;3(2):175–192. DOI: 10.1002/epi4.12225. [>50% seizure reduction in ~50% of drug-resistant pediatric cases; seizure freedom in 10–15%.]

15. Eskew PM, Klink K. Direct Primary Care: Practice Distribution and Cost Across the Nation. J Am Board Fam Med. 2015;28(6):793–801. DOI: 10.3122/jabfm.2015.06.140337. [Note: Large-scale RCT outcomes evidence for DPC is limited; current data is primarily observational.]

16. Moseley JB et al. A controlled trial of arthroscopic surgery for osteoarthritis of the knee. N Engl J Med. 2002;347:81–88. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa013259.

17. COURAGE Trial Investigators. Optimal medical therapy with or without PCI for stable coronary disease. N Engl J Med. 2007;356:1503–1516.

18. ISCHEMIA Research Group. Initial invasive or conservative strategy for stable coronary disease. N Engl J Med. 2020;382:1395–1407.