Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
3h

I just responded to another post yesterday about this very thing, we need the hometown doctor back and we need to get rid of hospitalists whose primary allegiance is to the hospital, not the patients.

Dr. Juffy made house calls on his way home to save my mother, who didn’t drive, from the experience of dragging her many kids to his office. He would often examine several of us on these calls. His was a dedication that is rarely seen these days!

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1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
KKB's avatar
KKB
2h

Great article. The snippet that appears to me to be obviously AI generated (my guess is Alter AI) detracts “This is regulatory capture dressed in the language of evidence-based medicine. It produces the appearance of rigor while foreclosing the revision that genuine rigor demands. Popper would call it exactly what it is: a closed system designed to protect its own conclusions.”

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