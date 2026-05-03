Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
4hEdited

Are we optimizing for the absence of disease…

or the presence of health? we all know VIt D is bad for business (medical cartel business). https://youtu.be/RKh3QprWsNw

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David 1260's avatar
David 1260
25m

So glad you're doing this work to reclaim Vitamin D. I remember listening to Dr. Michael Holick ten or twenty years ago, when he was the lone voice pointing to the virtues of Vitamin D. If you haven't already signed him up for the event, he would be a fabulous addition! He is the grandfather of this field.

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