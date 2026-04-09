More than half of infants vaccinated with MMR at six months are serologically unprotected against measles one month after the dose. That is not an interpretation. It is the primary efficacy result of the only placebo-controlled trial in the literature — a Danish double-blind RCT of more than six thousand infants, the largest study of its kind. Seroprotection against measles reached forty-seven percent in the vaccinated group versus thirteen percent in the placebo arm.

What makes that number indefensible is not only what it means in absolute terms. By the investigators’ own protocol logic, 95% seroconversion was the benchmark compatible with considering the six-month dose sufficient for implementation. The trial achieved 47% measles seroprotection. That is not a marginal shortfall. It is a failure by the standard the protocol itself established — a standard the authors set before seeing the data. The evidence does not meet the bar the investigators defined, and the policy proposals are advancing anyway.

That contrast belongs at the center of any serious evaluation of this literature. What follows is the analysis that the policy documents are not providing: the number needed to vaccinate for durable protection, the herd immunity arithmetic applied to the real efficacy data, the policy distinction between outbreak dose-0 and counted routine first dose, and a frank accounting of the adverse events that the current study designs are structurally incapable of detecting — and that the biological evidence says we should, in fact, expect.

Nine Studies, One Pattern

The evidentiary corpus supporting six-month MMR scheduling consists of nine primary studies: one double-blind RCT, one immunology substudy of that RCT, one pre-planned secondary analysis from the same trial, two prospective observational cohort studies from Dutch measles outbreaks, one questionnaire-based tolerability survey, two longitudinal immunological follow-ups from a single Dutch cohort, and one observational cohort from a Chicago shelter outbreak. GRADE ratings across the corpus range from Low to Very Low for every policy-relevant claim. Not one study achieves a Moderate or High GRADE for the central question: does MMR at six months provide adequate, durable clinical protection equivalent to the standard schedule?

The positive findings — partial seroprotection, cellular immune conversion, no excess acute reactogenicity — are all measured in weeks. The concerning findings — accelerated antibody decay, waning below the protection threshold at four to six years, blunted recall responses after the second dose — are measured in years. The field has systematically generated the first category and published the second as secondary findings. Readers who have followed this work on VAERS data-mining, on aluminum adjuvant Bradford Hill analyses, on pathogenic priming across vaccine platforms — you already recognize this structural pattern. The surrogate endpoints do the heavy lifting for policy; the durability data accumulates in footnotes.