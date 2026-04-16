JOIN THE LIVE WEBINAR AUDIENCE

TODAY AT 3PM ET: Signals, Silence, and Surveillance: Dr. Joel Wallskog on the Evidence Behind Post-COVID Vaccine Injury Claims

In this episode of Docket & Dose, Dr. Joel Wallskog of React19 joins for a rigorous examination of the emerging evidence base surrounding post–COVID-19 vaccine adverse outcomes and the legal, clinical, and policy implications now unfolding. Drawing directly from a structured semi-meta-analytic synthesis spanning myocarditis, dysautonomia, small fiber neuropathy, thrombosis syndromes, and more, the discussion interrogates the strengths—and glaring limitations—of the current literature, from passive surveillance bias to underpowered cohort designs. The episode confronts the gap between reported patient experience and formal recognition in ICD-10 coding and Social Security disability frameworks, while asking a sharper question: what threshold of evidence is required before institutions act?

Here’s Episode #002 on Informed Consent!

Share

Leave a comment