The Telegraph article titled “RFK wants the US to eat more saturated fats. Here’s what the science says” (David Cox, 28 January 2026) presents a confident narrative that claims to be grounded in decades of settled science. It is not. The article misrepresents the 2025–2030 U.S. Dietary Guidelines, relies on outdated lipid heuristics, conflates biomarkers with clinical outcomes, and fails to engage with the peer‑reviewed reassessment of saturated fat led by Nina Teicholz and others.

(NB: The article is now titled “Saturated fat is back on the menu for Americans, but what does the science say?”, with subtitle: “RFK Jr’s push to rehabilitate red meat and dairy in the US has unsettled clinicians who warn of consequences for heart health”, amplifying the unwarranted risk signaling).

This rebuttal corrects the scientific record, defines all technical terms, and explains—step by step—why the Telegraph’s framing is inaccurate. Each section concludes with a Clinical Nutrition Implication to translate evidence into practice.

Your paid subscription helps us keep going. Please consider pitching in by upgrading!

The Telegraph Misstates the U.S. Dietary Guidelines

The Telegraph asserts that the new U.S. Dietary Guidelines “advocate the consumption of red meat and full‑fat dairy” and frame this as a dramatic reversal of prior policy. This is incorrect.

The 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans explicitly retain the numeric recommendation that saturated fat should not exceed 10% of total daily calories. The document emphasizes whole foods, the reduction of refined carbohydrates and ultra‑processed foods, and names olive oil as the preferred cooking fat. Butter and beef tallow are listed as optional alternatives, not as targets or endorsements.

The policy shift is not “eat more saturated fat.” It is stop treating saturated fat as uniquely toxic and stop structuring the food supply around refined carbohydrates and sugar.

Use of saturated fats should also reduce use of polyunsaturated, inflammation-induced garbage fats.

What this means for clinical nutrition

Clinicians should understand that the guidelines still impose a saturated‑fat ceiling. However, they no longer justify reflexive avoidance of whole‑food sources such as meat and dairy. Dietary counseling should focus on food quality, processing level, and metabolic context rather than categorical fat avoidance.

LDL Cholesterol Is Not the Disease: Defining the Lipid Biology

What is LDL‑C?

LDL‑C (Low‑Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol) measures the mass of cholesterol carried inside LDL particles per unit of blood. It does not measure how many LDL particles exist.

What actually causes atherosclerosis?

Atherosclerosis is driven by the number of apoB‑containing lipoprotein particles that penetrate and become retained in the arterial wall. Each atherogenic particle carries exactly one molecule of apolipoprotein B (apoB). The causal exposure is therefore particle burden, not cholesterol mass.

Importantly, apoB-containing particles do not function solely as passive cholesterol carriers. Under conditions of carbohydrate restriction and increased reliance on lipid oxidation, very-low-density lipoproteins (VLDL) serve as energy delivery vehicles, undergoing accelerated lipoprotein-lipase–mediated turnover that increases circulating LDL-C and HDL-C as a by-product of fuel trafficking rather than impaired clearance. This framework—termed the Lipid Energy Model—reinterprets elevated LDL-C in metabolically healthy, lean individuals as a marker of high lipid flux rather than intrinsic atherogenic dysfunction (Norwitz et al., 2022).

In addition to particle burden, emerging evidence suggests that amyloid‑like protein deposits within the arterial wall may contribute to atherogenesis through inflammatory and structural pathways. Amyloid refers to misfolded proteins that aggregate into highly ordered fibrils with a characteristic cross‑β sheet structure, first identified in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Atherosclerotic plaques often contain amyloid fibrils formed by misfolded apolipoproteins (e.g., apoA‑I, apoE) and other proteins, and these aggregates are associated with plaque progression and cytotoxicity in experimental models. Proteins with amyloid‑like properties have been shown to activate macrophage inflammatory signaling, interfere with normal cellular clearance mechanisms, and potentially promote local oxidative stress and extracellular matrix disruption within the intima, thereby exacerbating lesion formation and instability. Additionally, circulating peptides such as amyloid‑β (Aβ), best known from Alzheimer’s disease research, have been linked epidemiologically to subclinical atherosclerosis and arterial stiffening, suggesting overlapping molecular pathways between arteriosclerosis and amyloid‑associated vascular remodeling. (See Teoh et al., 2011).

Share

Why LDL‑C fails as a proxy

Two people can have the same LDL‑C with very different particle counts. This phenomenon—called discordance—is common, especially in insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. ApoB and non‑HDL cholesterol outperform LDL‑C as predictors of cardiovascular risk.

Responses to carbohydrate-restricted diets are highly heterogeneous; large LDL-C increases occur preferentially in individuals who are lean, insulin-sensitive, and have low triglyceride-to-HDL ratios, rather than in those with obesity or metabolic syndrome.

The Telegraph article treats LDL‑C as both mechanism and outcome, never mentioning apoB. That omission invalidates its risk narrative.

What this means for clinical nutrition

Dietary decisions should not be justified solely on predicted LDL‑C changes. Clinicians should prioritize apoB or non‑HDL‑C measurement when evaluating lipid‑related risk and should not equate modest LDL‑C increases from whole foods with atherogenic harm without particle data.

Biomarkers Are Not Outcomes: What Randomized Trials Actually Show

The Telegraph repeatedly invokes “decades of evidence” linking saturated fat to heart disease. The relevant question is not whether saturated fat can raise LDL‑C in short‑term feeding studies. The question is whether reducing saturated fat reduces heart attacks or death.

Notably, this phenotype has been documented even in the context of low saturated-fat intake, undermining the assumption that dietary saturated fat is the primary driver of LDL-C elevation in these cases. In a detailed clinical case, extreme LDL-C elevation (>500 mg/dL) occurred despite a diet predominantly composed of unsaturated fats, with LDL levels tracking body weight and carbohydrate intake rather than saturated fat exposure (Norwitz et al., 2022a; Norwitz et al., 2022b).

Large randomized controlled trials conducted in the 1960s–1970s replaced saturated fat with polyunsaturated vegetable oils in over 67,000 participants. Cholesterol fell substantially. Cardiovascular mortality and total mortality did not.

The largest modern synthesis, the 2020 Cochrane Review, found:

No reduction in all‑cause mortality

No reduction in cardiovascular mortality

A modest reduction in combined cardiovascular events

This distinction matters. Events moved; deaths did not. The Telegraph does not report this endpoint pattern.

What this means for clinical nutrition

These mechanistic and phenotypic observations do not establish cardiovascular safety of sustained apoB elevation in all contexts. Long-term atherosclerotic risk in lean mass hyper-responders remains under active investigation, and conservative clinical management should distinguish between metabolic context, particle number, and direct evidence of plaque progression, rather than relying on LDL-C thresholds alone

Lowering saturated fat should not be presented as a life‑saving intervention. If used, it should be framed as one possible strategy among many to modestly reduce nonfatal cardiovascular events—contingent on what replaces the fat. Mortality claims are unsupported.

Dr. Nina Teicholz’s Review: What the Telegraph Leaves Out

Nina Teicholz’s 2022 peer‑reviewed review documents that:

The diet‑heart hypothesis arose from weak associative evidence

Randomized trials failed to confirm causality

Contrary findings were delayed, ignored, or suppressed

Modern reviews consistently fail to show mortality benefit

Dietary guideline committees did not conduct systematic reviews of core trials

The Telegraph article fails to grasp the stark reality of the state of the science and represents the canonical position as still probable. That assessment is not supported by the data.

What this means for clinical nutrition

Clinicians should recognize that saturated‑fat restriction lacks the evidentiary foundation typically required for long‑term population mandates. Individualized nutrition—especially in metabolic disease—should take precedence over inherited policy assumptions.

Observational Studies and the Food‑Source Confusion

The Telegraph relies heavily on observational studies suggesting that saturated fat from cheese and yogurt associates with lower risk, while saturated fat from red meat associates with higher risk.

These studies:

Do not show harm from total saturated fat

Cannot establish causation

Are subject to lifestyle and socioeconomic confounding

Even the investigators themselves explicitly state that no overall link exists between total saturated fat intake and heart disease.

What this means for clinical nutrition

Food‑based guidance should not be reverse‑engineered into nutrient bans. Observational associations should inform hypotheses, not dictate clinical advice, especially when randomized trials do not corroborate harm.

The Paleolithic Lifespan Myth

The Telegraph repeats the claim that early humans had shorter lifespans, rendering long‑term dietary effects irrelevant. This is false.

CT scans of ancient mummies from hunter‑gatherer and agrarian populations show atherosclerosis in over one‑third of individuals. Arterial disease is not a modern invention.

What this means for clinical nutrition

Appeals to evolutionary diet should not be dismissed on lifespan grounds. Human cardiovascular biology has not changed in 10,000 years; the food environment has.

The Missing Constraint: Cheap Energy and Food Affordability

The Telegraph applauds reductions in sugar and refined carbohydrates without acknowledging that these foods provide the cheapest dietary energy.

When policy removes cheap carbohydrates and simultaneously stigmatizes fats, low‑income populations face an energy gap. Healthy fats—particularly animal fats—provide dense, stable calories that help meet energy needs without excessive glycemic load.

What this means for clinical nutrition

Dietary advice that ignores affordability will fail. Clinical nutrition must account for energy density, satiety, and access—not just biochemical ideals.

Conclusion

The Telegraph article relies on outdated lipid thinking, selective citation, and rhetorical certainty unsupported by clinical outcomes. Nina Teicholz’s review—and the broader reassessment literature—demonstrates that saturated fat was never proven to cause heart disease and that current policy rests on historical inertia rather than evidence.

Ending the “war on saturated fat” does not mean promoting excess. It means restoring scientific proportionality, endpoint primacy, and metabolic realism to nutrition science.

That is what responsible journalism—and responsible clinical nutrition—should reflect.

From Dr. Teicholz:

“You can now bring THE CHOLESTEROL CODE movie to your community by hosting a screening. This movie is about how people reverse disease and dramatically improve their health using a ketogenic diet--EXCEPT, their LDL-cholesterol goes up. What to do? This decision is agonizing for many people. Should LDL-C determine what we eat?

Host a screening for the movie in your community. A strong support team is in place to make this easy”

Citations

Teicholz N. A short history of saturated fat: the making and unmaking of a scientific consensus. Curr Opin Endocrinol Diabetes Obes. 2023 Feb 1;30(1):65-71.

Hooper L, Martin N, Jimoh OF, Kirk C, Foster E, Abdelhamid AS. Reduction in saturated fat intake for cardiovascular disease. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2020 May 19;5(5):CD011737.

Norwitz NG, Soto-Mota A, Kaplan B, et al. The Lipid Energy Model: Reimagining Lipoprotein Function in the Context of Carbohydrate-Restricted Diets. Metabolites. 2022;12(5):460.

Norwitz NG, Soto-Mota A, Feldman D, Parpos S, Budoff M. Case Report: Hypercholesterolemia “Lean Mass Hyper-Responder” Phenotype Presents in the Context of a Low Saturated Fat Carbohydrate-Restricted Diet. Front Endocrinol. 2022;13:830325.

Norwitz NG, Feldman D, Soto-Mota A, et al. Elevated LDL Cholesterol with a Carbohydrate-Restricted Diet: Evidence for a “Lean Mass Hyper-Responder” Phenotype. Curr Dev Nutr. 2022;6:nzab144.

Thanks for reading Popular Rationalism! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment