5h

A critical issue relates to EMF's however. It would be hazardous, over time, to allow oneself to be exposed to such devices repeatedly, day in and day out. Has this critical information been forgotten? CHD has, for a long time, called out this obvious health issue. I'd value your thoughts about that. It's one thing for diabetics or pre diabetics to have such resources for example, as I suspect the risk/benefit would favor it. For the healthy general public however........I don't believe so. I'm not a physician but it concerns me.

4h

Dr. Jack, I have the deepest respect for your work and for you as a human being, as you know.

I agree with you that a lot of what's going on is about emotion. I also agree with you that Bobby is likely trying his best under difficult circumstance, and it makes a lot more practical sense to communicate any frustrations in a civil manner and pray for good things to happen, as opposed to accuse him of things (the latter doesn't help anyone, I don't think).

That said, on the issue of privacy, I have been looking into it for a long time (way before COVID). Privacy is mostly a joke, a facade, not real. Privacy does not exist. Even the so called "private apps" are honeypots (see Yasha Levine's "Surveillance Valley" or my story for Dr. Mercola from a couple of years ago https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/03/08/internet-surveillance-and-censorship.aspx).

Healthcare data is something that Big Tech has been craving for a long time, and now getting a lot of access to (after 2020). For them, everything-everything is about perfecting their AI and having a firm grip on the rest of humanity. I am not saying it in a sensationalist way, we don't need to feel or act afraid, but this is reality. And yes, operating systems have backdoors. When a tech company refuses to give a backdoor, they are pressured, and usually give in. In addition to that, data breaches happen all the time, and computers break all the time.

But even more importantly, on the highest level, there is no good intention whatsoever, and the way the society is set up right now is such that even innocuous things end up serving not-so-well-intended goals, and create pain and suffering. We benefit greatly from keeping that in mind.

Oh, and the impact of EMF exposure is not great, either.

So, to me this is not about throwing things at whomever we entrusted with "saving" us. Personally, I don't expect anyone to save me, we are all adults. But it is good to be realistic about what is likely to happen, if this door is opened wide.

