Send Your Comments to the FDA
They want to hear from you Re: 2025-2026 Formula for COVID-19 Vaccines for Use in the US
Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee; Notice of Meeting; Establishment of a Public Docket; Request for Comments—2025–2026 Formula for COVID–19 Vaccines for Use in the United States
Under Write a Comment, Upload Your Comment (pdf, word, etc)
Choose G0022
Be sure to mention “Establishment of a Public Docket; Request for Comments—2025–2026 Formula for COVID–19 Vaccines for Use in the United States”
This is your chance - tell them what YOU KNOW!
Submitted comment:
Re: Establishment of a Public Docket; Request for Comments—2025–2026 Formula for COVID–19 Vaccines for Use in the United States
Given the number and seriousness of adverse events for what is now effectively a cold for all but the very sick and elderly (for whom a cold was always potentially life-threatening) and the short efficacy window of these shots, why would you approve any? If you do, it should only be for those at very high risk.
And the safety of mRNA “vaccines” needs a lot more honest and publicly disclosed study. This technique hijacks your body’s cells and forces them to change from what they are (heart cells, liver cells, reproductive cells, brain cells) into a synthesized version of part of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which your immune system is then meant to attack. What happens when too much of it goes to one of someone’s vital organs, and the immune system attacks that organ? There seems to have been a lot of that.
Thank you for your consideration of my comment.
I forwarded your link (with attribution) to Attorney Jeff Childers in Florida - he is the man behind the Substack blog "Coffee and Covid".