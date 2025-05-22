This article is not advocacy for GoF. Nor for GoF with oversight. We called for a total ban; that was replaced with “GoF with Oversight”. This article is a pragmatic description of the degree of scrutiny that would be required with GoF with oversight is to minimize risk to the people of this planet.

The New GoF System Lacks Critical Safeguards

From 2000 to 2021, documented biosafety incidents include 309 laboratory-acquired infections involving 51 distinct pathogens, including anthrax, SARS-CoV-1, Burkholderia, and various engineered influenza strains. These are not benign accidents—several resulted in human deaths, including fatal infections following SARS-CoV-1 exposure in Asia and Europe, and suspected deaths following accidental exposures to Ebola in high-containment labs.

That equates to over 14 known pathogen escapes per year, a figure almost certainly underreported given the opaque international tracking of such events. Despite this frequency, the United States has no mandatory requirement for researchers performing gain-of-function (GoF) or dual-use experiments to develop antiviral and therapeutic lab escape countermeasures or therapeutic strategies based on the altered pathogens they create.

The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare the dangers of this omission. While features of SARS-CoV-2—including its furin cleavage site and high-affinity spike protein—suggested advanced biological adaptation from the outset, the scientific leadership closest to that knowledge offered no early roadmap to targeted therapeutics, opting instead for narrative management. Had binding requirements been in place for those working on high-risk respiratory viruses, the development of antiviral drugs, therapeutic protocols and transmission-blocking agents could have begun in January 2020.

One in three Americans lives within 100 miles of a BSL-3 or BSL-4 biocontainment facility, where such experiments are conducted. These facilities work on pathogens that can cause irreversible, often fatal diseases. Yet they operate under an outdated assumption: that adherence to biosafety protocols—internal, voluntary, and institutionally policed—is sufficient to protect the public.

It is not.

This policy proposal identifies and closes a fatal gap in U.S. biosecurity strategy. The missing element is a mandatory, pre-emptive response infrastructure: for every GoF experiment or any research increasing transmissibility or pathogenicity, there must be a sister program co-located with the research group to model, test, and develop agents that stop that pathogen—before it leaves the lab.

The fact that this has never been required is not Secretary Kennedy’s fault. The deal was struck before he was confirmed. Kennedy did not create the rat’s nest of partial moratoria, self-regulated oversight boards, and outsourced risk assessment that governs this domain. What he has inherited is the opportunity—and obligation—to bring coherence and accountability to a system that was dangerously incomplete.

This document offers the solution: a comprehensive framework that creates enforceable obligations for laboratory escape countermeasure development in all high-risk pathogen research. Oversight is not enough. Responsibility must be operationalized—and failure must carry consequences.

The Strategic Failure of 2020: No Mandated Antiviral and Therapeutic Response

The most significant strategic failure of the COVID-19 pandemic was not merely the suppression of origin debate, nor the mixed messaging on mitigation—it was the total absence of a preexisting therapeutic laboratory countermeasure program tied to the risk domain from which the virus most likely emerged. Acting as if the virus came from nature, Fauci and company actively worked against the discovery of effective antivirals and therapeutic measures (such as ivermectin, corticosteroids, The Brownstein Protocol, and others).

Those with the earliest access to the virus’s genome and structural features recognized markers of human adaptation immediately. The furin cleavage site, which enhances infectivity, the spike protein's optimized ACE2 receptor binding domain, and rare codon usage patterns should have instantly triggered structural modeling, in silico inhibitor screening, and development of fusion-blocking and experience-based therapeutics. That did not happen. No mandatory program existed to compel it.

Instead, those closest to the data operated within a system built for plausible deniability, not accountability. Prominent virologists who privately expressed concern over potential laboratory origin quickly fell in line with coordinated public messaging that silenced dissent, stalled debate, and, most critically, delayed targeted research into antiviral and therapeutic countermeasures.

Meanwhile, public health officials and pandemic modelers focused almost exclusively on vaccine development, despite the inherent lag in de novo immunogen design, production, and global distribution. This reliance on a single mitigation modality—especially one dependent on centralized deployment and mass compliance—left populations vulnerable, and likely prolonged the pandemic’s duration.

Had a dual-obligation framework been in place, scientists working on coronavirus enhancement or chimeric strain development would have been required to simultaneously:

Perform protein-ligand binding simulations to identify inhibitory compounds.

Model viral entry pathways to develop fusion blockers and protease inhibitors .

Test known compounds against anticipated escape mutations and resistance profiles.

Report actionable vulnerabilities to the CDC and FDA for preclinical fast-tracking.

Such a framework would have ensured that the same minds capable of enhancing viral function were also bound—legally and professionally—to engineer its defeat. That obligation did not exist. It must now be created.

This is not hypothetical or rhetorical. Had even one effective entry inhibitor been available by mid-2020, millions of lives could have been saved globally. The lesson is clear: those permitted to alter pathogens must be required to build the tools to stop them.

The system failed not just in its oversight of gain-of-function research—but in its refusal to pair risk creation with risk mitigation. Secretary Kennedy now has the opportunity to correct that asymmetry with a coherent, enforceable policy regime that transforms passive oversight into operational laboratory escape countermeasure responsibility.

In the next section, we present the structure of that policy.

olicy Proposal: The Escaped Pathogen Risk Countermeasure Mandate (EPRCM)

To correct the structural deficiency that allowed gain-of-function (GoF) and dual-use pathogen research to proceed without parallel countermeasure development, we propose the establishment of the Escaped Pathogen Risk Countermeasure Mandate (EPRCM).

This is not another advisory framework or toothless oversight layer—it is a legally binding requirement for any research involving the artificial enhancement of transmissibility, infectivity, immune evasion, or pathogenicity. Under this policy, no such research may be funded, conducted, or published under U.S. jurisdiction unless it is accompanied by a co-located, equally resourced countermeasure program.

A. Core Principle

Any individual or institution conducting high-risk pathogen research must be simultaneously engaged in the development of specific, targeted countermeasures designed to shut down the infection and disease processes of the organism being studied.

This requirement transforms risk into responsibility, speculation into preparedness, and secrecy into accountable action.

Mandatory Components of the Escaped Pathogen Risk Countermeasure Mandate (EPRCM)

At the heart of the EPRCM is a categorical requirement: any research that involves gain-of-function (GoF) or increases the transmissibility, pathogenicity, or immune evasion of a pathogen must be paired with a fully developed, independently managed countermeasure program operating in parallel. This is not an optional recommendation; it is a condition of approval, funding, and publication.

Every such high-risk research initiative must include a dual-track design, where the primary experiment focused on enhancing or characterizing viral function is co-located with a sister program dedicated exclusively to the development of therapeutic interventions. This includes structure-based drug design, the disruption of host-pathogen interactions, and immune-modulatory strategies. These countermeasure programs must be funded at no less than 1:1 parity with the pathogenesis arm and must report to a separate administrative chain of command to ensure that conflicts of interest do not compromise scientific or regulatory integrity. Principal investigators who design enhanced pathogens cannot supervise the teams tasked with developing the means to contain or neutralize them.

The therapeutic development component must produce actionable outputs—not speculative models or generalizable claims. Programs must include computational modeling of viral entry and receptor-ligand binding, construction of ligand libraries targeting key proteins such as spike, polymerase, or viral proteases, and identification of inhibitor candidates suitable for rapid manufacturing and scale-up. Preference would be given to platforms that are shelf-stable, host-targeted to reduce resistance evolution, and deployable in decentralized or austere environments without reliance on hospital infrastructure. The goal is not merely to publish plausible inhibitors but to establish a credible pipeline for deployment-ready therapeutics.

The EPRCM also defines specific conditions under which its emergency provisions are activated. These include any suspected laboratory-acquired infection (LAI), the detection of a release—accidental or uncontained—of a modified organism, or genomic evidence of a circulating pathogen displaying traits that match known lab-derived enhancements. Upon the triggering of these thresholds, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would initiate national pathogen surveillance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) would mobilize the rapid scaled-up production and distribution of countermeasures, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would initiate its emergency authorization pre-review process, allowing investigational therapeutics to move swiftly toward emergency use.

To support this level of readiness, EPRCM includes the establishment of a new tier of containment infrastructure: BSL-5 laboratories. These facilities would be located far from population centers—no closer than one hundred and fifty miles to any metropolitan area with a population exceeding 50,000.

This is not advocacy; readers would remember we called for a ban on GoF, not GoF with oversight.

The BSL-5 would be designed to handle the most dangerous and least understood pathogens, including unknown synthetic organisms, high-replication chimeras, and reconstructed viruses from historical outbreaks. Personnel working in these environments must be prepared to enter immediate quarantine, residing in two-person dormitories under instant lockdown protocols whenever high-risk experiments are underway. These labs would feature full positive-pressure suits, multi-chamber decontamination systems, continuous internal environmental surveillance, and fully autonomous utility systems— including on-site incineration, ensuring no failure in power, water, or containment compromises national safety.

This infrastructure investment is not optional. It is the physical manifestation of a new principle: that the right to experiment on potentially pandemic pathogens must be matched by the obligation to contain, control, and counteract them—at every level.D. Institutional Designation and Reporting

Every institution participating in high-risk pathogen research would be designated an EPRCM Tiered Institution, subject to:

Quarterly review of both the GoF and countermeasure arms.

Surprise inspections and data audits by HHS and the Office of the Inspector General.

Full public transparency of project titles, objectives, and therapeutic development progress.

The EPRCM closes the most dangerous gap in modern biomedical science: it redefines permission to experiment with permission to protect. Next we detail how this mandate should be implemented across agencies, enforced through funding mechanisms, and codified into U.S. law.

Agency Responsibilities and Policy Instruments

For the Escaped Pathogen Risk Countermeasure Mandate (EPRCM) to succeed, it must be embedded not as an optional layer of oversight, but as a governing framework across all relevant branches of the Department of Health and Human Services. This section describes how the mandate should be operationalized within the existing federal apparatus—transforming fragmented responsibilities into an integrated, enforceable system of anticipatory public health protection.

At the center of implementation, a proposed newly established Office of Escaped Pathogen Countermeasure Readiness (OEPCR), housed within the Office of the Secretary of HHS. This office would oversee all high-risk pathogen research under U.S. jurisdiction or funding, maintaining a centralized registry of projects and ensuring continuous monitoring of countermeasure development. It would act as the point of coordination for intra-agency collaboration, regulatory triggers, and enforcement actions, and would hold final authority on the compliance status of any research falling under the EPRCM framework.

Within the National Institutes of Health, all funding opportunities that support the manipulation or enhancement of pathogen transmissibility, pathogenicity, or immune evasion would be required to include detailed proposals for a parallel countermeasure program. This program must involve not only speculative modeling but demonstrable progress toward the development of antivirals, fusion inhibitors, or other therapeutics targeting the engineered traits in real time as the pathogens acquire new biological features.

The distinction here is that the prior countermeasures program hoped that vaccines could be and would be made in time in case of an attack from an adversarial state or terrorist group. This new program presumes that the most likely threat to population health are the laboratories themselves. Dropping hubris, the presumption is that leaks will certainly occur (because they do) and that those generating the risk must also be responsible for containment. It does not presume that the antivirals and therapeutics will be effective; they must be tested. It also does not assume a large market. Market forces should be irrelevant.

Failure to submit or maintain a viable therapeutic track would disqualify research proposals and trigger immediate suspension of funding. NIH would no longer be permitted to delegate ethical risk to internal advisory panels while ignoring the operational consequences of unchecked experimental design.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention working with extramural NIH-funded think tanks would assume responsibility for establishing the activation thresholds under which EPRCM protocols are triggered—such as the detection of a lab-acquired infection, a suspected release, or the identification of engineered genomic elements in the wild. The CDC would also integrate escaped-pathogen readiness into its state and local public health preparedness frameworks, ensuring that early response capability is not confined to the federal level alone.

The Food and Drug Administration would develop a regulatory fast-track process specifically designed for countermeasures emerging from EPRCM-designated programs. Pre-reviewed emergency authorization templates would allow for rapid evaluation of therapeutics based on advance modeling and preclinical data. To eliminate bureaucratic lag, the FDA would synchronize its timelines with NIH and ASPR so that drug development and deployment can proceed on a scale of weeks—not years—in the event of a leak.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response would lead the logistical side of countermeasure implementation, maintaining a national reserve of therapeutics developed under the mandate. This reserve would include shelf-stable antivirals, delivery mechanisms, and point-of-care diagnostics tailored to lab-origin pathogens. ASPR would coordinate regional response hubs capable of rapidly distributing countermeasures to affected areas, should containment fail.

The Office of the Inspector General would be granted new jurisdiction to audit and investigate EPRCM compliance. It would be empowered to conduct unannounced inspections of research facilities, audit grant documentation, and review preclinical data outputs. If willful negligence, data suppression, or obstruction is identified, OIG would refer those findings to the Department of Justice for prosecution under existing scientific misconduct and public health endangerment laws.

To ensure the mandate has international reach, HHS would work with the Department of State and allied regulatory bodies to make EPRCM-style countermeasure development a condition of any U.S. partnership in gain-of-function or dual-use pathogen research abroad. Where foreign labs are known to lack credible oversight or operate without countermeasure protocols, U.S. funding and collaboration would be formally withdrawn.

The EPRCM is not a bureaucratic patch. It is a structural reform that binds risk to responsibility. It would realign the incentives of science with the imperatives of public safety, transforming the fragmented oversight that once allowed lethal pathogens to escape containment into a coherent system where permission to research comes with the absolute obligation to protect. In the next section, we establish the legal codification necessary to give these responsibilities force and consequence.

Regulatory Codification: When Ethics Fail, Law Must Intervene

The failure to pair high-risk pathogen research with mandatory countermeasure development is not merely a procedural oversight. It is a regulatory void—a systemic omission that has allowed powerful scientific institutions to operate with expansive freedom and minimal consequence. For the Escaped Pathogen Risk Countermeasure Mandate (EPRCM) to function as more than a recommendation, it must be codified into law and regulation, transforming ethical expectations into binding obligations with measurable consequences for noncompliance.

Under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, HHS would initiate regulatory rulemaking under the authority granted by the Public Health Service Act, the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act, and the National Biodefense Strategy. These powers allow the Secretary to define conditions for federal funding, impose procedural safeguards, and designate research domains subject to heightened scrutiny in the interest of national security and public health.

The first regulatory transformation would involve the reclassification of GoF and dual-use pathogen manipulation as conditional research domains. This means that any experiment increasing transmissibility, pathogenicity, immune evasion, or environmental durability of a microorganism—naturally occurring or synthetic—would fall under EPRCM governance. No such research may proceed, be published, or receive federal support without an approved and active countermeasure program operating in parallel.

Failure to comply with EPRCM obligations would constitute a regulatory violation with tiered legal consequences. At minimum, violations would trigger immediate revocation of NIH and NIAID funding, public debarment from future federal grants, and referral to the Office of the Inspector General. In cases involving intentional concealment of research risks, falsification of data, or failure to report suspected laboratory-acquired infections, individuals may face criminal charges under existing statutes pertaining to reckless endangerment, misappropriation of federal funds, and obstruction of public health investigations.

Additionally, EPRCM would codify institutional responsibilities. Universities, private research firms, and federal laboratories that house GoF programs would be required to undergo annual third-party audits and demonstrate full operational independence between the pathogenesis team and the countermeasure development team. Institutions that fail to meet these structural requirements would be removed from the national registry of Tier I and Tier II biological research centers.

To ensure transparency, the Office of Escaped Pathogen Countermeasure Readiness (OEPCR) would maintain a publicly accessible registry of all EPRCM-governed studies, including status reports on countermeasure development progress. This transparency is not punitive—it is foundational to rebuilding public trust in biomedical research following years of suppressed information, internal obfuscation, and political interference.

Internationally, the United States would extend this model by integrating EPRCM principles into research treaties, foreign grant agreements, and global biosecurity partnerships. Any nation or laboratory seeking U.S. collaboration or co-funding would be required to adopt an equivalent countermeasure mandate, funded by their own governments. Where such cooperation is refused, the United States would formally prohibit material support and publish diplomatic advisories identifying the noncompliant institutions as high-risk facilities.

There is no longer any justification for GoF research to proceed in the absence of a parallel commitment to prevention. Ethics, when unenforced, are theater. EPRCM would correct this by making it a matter of law: if a pathogen is enhanced, a countermeasure must follow—or the research must stop.

Proactive Protection Is Now the Minimum Standard

The debate over the origin of SARS-CoV-2 has made one truth unassailable: science without structural accountability can become indistinguishable from danger. For decades, the biomedical establishment has operated under the pretense that self-regulation, advisory panels, and ethics declarations are sufficient guardrails for research that can alter the fate of nations. COVID-19 proved otherwise. The consequences of that failure are still being felt in lost lives, broken economies, fractured trust, and irreparable institutional damage.

The Escaped Pathogen Risk Countermeasure Mandate (EPRCM) is not a political document. It is not a bureaucratic add-on. It is the structural remedy for a dangerous asymmetry—one in which researchers are allowed to manipulate biological agents with pandemic potential without bearing any enforceable responsibility for preparing defenses against those very agents.

Secretary Kennedy did not create the system that enabled this. He inherited it. But history has now handed him the opportunity to repair it, to draw a clear and unambiguous line: that permission to explore must always be coupled with obligation to protect.

EPRCM establishes this new compact. It mandates that any research enhancing transmissibility, pathogenicity, or immune evasion must be accompanied, from the outset, by a co-located, fully funded, and independently supervised program to develop targeted countermeasures. It transforms passive oversight into active obligation. It ensures that future GoF research—if it is to be conducted at all—would serve not just the advancement of scientific knowledge, but the direct preparation of therapeutic responses.

This is not a radical proposal. It is the minimum standard of moral and strategic coherence in an age of synthetic biology and escalating geopolitical tension. Without it, we will repeat the mistakes of the last five years: delays, denials, and deaths.

Let it now be the law of U.S. science that no enhancement of a biological threat may proceed without a simultaneous, enforceable plan to stop it. Let this be the threshold across which we never again stumble blindly.

The Escaped Pathogen Risk Countermeasure Mandate is the path forward—for trust, for safety, for science with a conscience.

The time for silence is over. The time for responsibility has arrived.

FAQ: Understanding the Escaped Pathogen Risk Countermeasure Mandate (EPRCM)

1. Why not just ban all gain-of-function (GoF) research? Isn’t that safer?

That is a legitimate question—and one that continues to deserve consideration. Many experts and policymakers believe that certain forms of GoF research should be permanently prohibited, particularly those that enhance transmissibility or lethality in airborne pathogens affecting humans. However, as of now, such research still occurs under various national and international jurisdictions, often under the justification of preparedness or biodefense.

The EPRCM is not a defense of GoF. It is the minimum structural safeguard required if such research is permitted to continue at all. It does not normalize or endorse GoF—it demands that if it is allowed, it must be accompanied by an enforceable, independently managed, and transparently documented response capability. This mandate exists because the current system permits risk creation without requiring those creating the risk to bear any operational responsibility for mitigation.

Until a full international ban is negotiated and enforced, EPRCM is the firewall.

2. Doesn’t this program just create more bureaucracy?

No. This program turbocharges readiness by integrating scientific research with response architecture in real time. Instead of waiting for an escape or outbreak to occur before mobilizing therapeutic development—often under panic conditions—EPRCM demands that those closest to the biology of a pathogen also participate in building tools to stop it.

That program can be switched to any pathogen in real time.

This is not bureaucracy for the sake of oversight; it is functionally embedded preparedness. The delays and dysfunction witnessed in early 2020 stemmed from the absence of this integration. EPRCM eliminates that gap and brings the nation to a higher state of operational alert—not through surveillance and modeling alone, but through tools in hand.

3. What about naturally emergent threats? This focuses on labs. Aren’t we ignoring nature?

No. Natural zoonoses remain a serious concern. But SARS-CoV-2 revealed that the most politically and scientifically sensitive outbreaks may emerge from laboratories—not bat caves. Moreover, the lines between natural and synthetic emergence are increasingly blurred. Research into zoonotic potential often involves serial passage in animals or cell lines, humanization, or reassortment—techniques that move natural pathogens into engineered forms.

The EPRCM addresses the gray zone directly. It requires that if a researcher is engaged in modifying a virus for the purpose of predicting or preparing for emergence, they must also be actively developing therapies based on those modifications. This principle applies whether the virus is lab-adapted or animal-derived.

Preparedness cannot afford to ignore the risks closest to the researcher’s bench.

4. Won’t this discourage important scientific research?

Only research that is unwilling to accept responsibility would be discouraged. EPRCM draws a new ethical line: if you wish to work on high-risk pathogens, you must also work on stopping them. If that constraint deters participation, perhaps the field is self-selecting for greater safety.

In fact, this program could improve scientific quality by forcing interdisciplinary collaboration, elevating standards of transparency, and rewarding teams that can translate basic research into therapeutic readiness. It shifts the incentives from novelty and prestige toward tangible benefit and risk-aware innovation.

5. Isn’t this going to be expensive?

Less expensive than another global pandemic.

The annual budget for the NIH exceeds $47 billion. A fraction of that redirected into co-located antiviral countermeasure programs could yield exponential returns in terms of lives saved, economic stability, and public trust. Moreover, EPRCM is cost-effective because it front-loads preparedness where it belongs—at the site of risk creation.

The cost of not doing this has already been counted—in the trillions of dollars and millions of lives.

6. Aren’t there already oversight bodies like the NSABB or institutional biosafety boards (IBCs)? Why isn’t that enough?

Because none of them require a lab escape countermeasure plan.

Institutional biosafety boards review containment procedures and theoretical risk—but they do not mandate actionable development of antivirals, fusion blockers, or therapeutics. The National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB) may advise on risk-benefit ratios—but they have no enforcement power, and no operational authority to compel response preparation.

EPRCM is the missing piece. It binds authority to action. It transforms passive review into active readiness. Without it, oversight is theater.

