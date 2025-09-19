Popular Rationalism

Jean Tobin
14h

Thank you Dr. Jack! Very needed and clarifying. Will this information be read out at the next ACIP meeting considering the Birth Dose of Hep B Vaccine being postponed to 1 month? It should be. How can we help make that happen? Already shared.

Maurine Meleck
5h

Both of my grandchildren had ear infections within 2 days after their 1 day old HepB vaccine. Hospital actually said it was just unheard of before. The shots continued(2 mo 4 mo etc) and the ear infections never stopped. Anti-biotic after anti-biotic given and still the infections didn't end. Both had tubes and then tubes again. Wish that was the worst--until autism showed its ugly face. Great summary Dr. Jack. Merci.

Reply
Share

