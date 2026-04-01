Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
5d

Basically, I agree. In the past, I have recommended low-dose aspirin on my blog

https://scienceblog.com/joshmitteldorf/2018/09/19/if-youre-over-50-dont-stop-taking-aspirin/

But in the last few years, I've switched to nattokinase, which I believe delivers the same protection against CV disease but without risk of GI bleeding. https://scienceblog.com/joshmitteldorf/2023/05/16/eat-worms/

I wish there were better studies so we could be sure.

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STH's avatar
STH
5d

All things equal (age 64, no CVD, past cancer) I’m wondering if one already takes nattokinase and curcumin if aspirin would then be more risk than benefit? Or would the work around be take the 81mg three days a weeks instead of daily? I used to take it for years until the 2022 data came out. Trying to decide if it’s worth going back on?

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