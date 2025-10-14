Popular Rationalism

dyoungdawson
8h

WHY Not ... take a quart to the Judge and ask him to drink it and even if you distil it, ask him to drink it even as Distilled Water.

Next, why not file criminal public mischief charges on the Corporation's Executive Board for willful blindness not only harm to human beings but the wild life in the river being used as a laboratory experiment, dump and see what or how well life survives.

Why not ask for opinions on this type of toxic stuff being dumped anywhere from those abroad who have science-medical chemical knowledge and integrity to do no harm to human beings or other creatures to advise what to do with toxic man created stuff?

Did you know going high Efficiency fossil fuel furnaces is dumping, EVERY HOUR of HEF's operation, over four gallons of toxic 2.5 pH acidic water that even with a Neutralizer on it, sends toxic waste water into City or private lagoons, or into lakes, rivers, wet lands and this stuff is hourly dumped unregulated toxic stuff too? No one is saying anything about that. Why not, ImO?

Serina Arlene
7h

Did someone tell RFK Jr? We are talking about the exact same Hudson River that RFK fought tooth and nail (successfully) and sued the crap out of everyone to get cleaned up 30 years ago right?

