A federal judge’s ruling has opened the door for Holtec, the company decommissioning Indian Point, to discharge 45,000 gallons of treated radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River. The state’s 2023 Save the Hudson law was struck down as federally preempted. New York’s Attorney General has promised an appeal, but the ruling currently stands—creating a narrow window of time before radioactive water is poured into one of America’s great rivers.

This is not about fear. It’s about integrity. The Hudson is not a laboratory. Holtec’s plan would add radioactive tritium—chemically identical to water and impossible to filter out—to the river system that supplies millions of New Yorkers. Tritium’s half-life is 12.3 years, and once released, it can’t be recalled. The federal threshold for drinking water, 20,000 picocuries per liter, is not a safety level—it’s a regulatory convenience set decades ago to make ongoing discharges look acceptable. These rules were built for controlled reactor operations, not massive one-time dumps during decommissioning.

The regulators’ assurances are technical sleight of hand. They rely on averages—dilution over time and distance—rather than real, moment-to-moment concentrations at the discharge site or shoreline. They calculate dose as if people drink evenly mixed river water year-round, not as if they swim, fish, or kayak within yards of the pipe. They ignore organically bound tritium (OBT), which integrates into biological molecules and persists for months. The NRC’s models treat OBT and tritiated water as identical, though the scientific literature shows OBT delivers two to three times higher committed dose per becquerel when ingested. These blind spots make the difference between theoretical compliance and real exposure.

Let’s be clear about what is happening. This is not a “leak.” It is a planned, permitted, PREVENTABLE release. It is the deliberate use of a public river as a private waste conduit, under cover of outdated assumptions and opaque data practices. And it is entirely preventable.

Before any discharge occurs, five basic conditions must be met—and enforced by citizens if regulators will not act:

Pre-release transparency: Holtec must publicly post the total tritium activity, isotopic speciation, and dose calculations for the 45,000-gallon batch at least 24 hours before any discharge. The data must include lab calibrations, blanks, and efficiency curves. Independent verification: Split-sample testing must be performed by a citizen-nominated laboratory with an analytical minimum detectable activity (MDA) no higher than 0.1 Bq/L—one hundredth of the current administrative detection ceiling. Real-time monitoring: Continuous beta counts and flow-rate telemetry from the outfall must be streamed publicly. No data feed, no discharge. Exposure modeling: Dose audits must include shoreline users, subsistence fishers, and food pathways. Compliance with the stricter Appendix I ALARA limits—3 mrem/year total body and 10 mrem/year organ—must be demonstrated in advance. Downstream follow-up: Sampling stations must test for tritium and OBT daily for two weeks after any release, with data posted in a permanent public archive.

These are not activist demands. They are minimum scientific controls for any process that claims to be safe. They ensure that “within limits” actually means something measurable, reproducible, and transparent.

Citizens must act now. File requests under New York’s Freedom of Information Law for Holtec’s most recent effluent reports, the Offsite Dose Calculation Manual, and laboratory quality-control records. Contact county executives, town boards, and water utilities along the Hudson to insist that no discharge proceed until these conditions are met. Call for immediate resolutions binding cooperation and access to independent sampling teams. Write to the Attorney General supporting an emergency stay pending appeal, and to the Governor demanding enforcement of citizen-led monitoring under the Decommissioning Oversight Board.

New York State Citizens Group Must File a Cease-and-Desist Pending Appeal

It’s time for the people of NYS to take matters into their own hands. The Hudson, long recognized as a national treasure, has already borne the cost of a century of industrial negligence. It should not become the last mile of a nuclear corporation’s waste pipeline. The courts have not yet decided whether the river can be treated as expendable. But the people can decide first.

No data, no discharge.

The moment to act is now.

CONTACT YOUR STATE SENATOR IN NEW YORK

CONTACT THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE AND LEAVE A MESSAGE

FILE A COMPLAINT AT THE AG OFFICE

SHARE WITH SOMEONE FROM NYS!

