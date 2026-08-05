Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
3d

It's NOT "Journalism". For heaven's sake. It is the filler in between Phrma advertising. This is war. It will take RFK's ascendancy to POTUS to bring justice to an utterly corrupt system. I'm done.

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Judy Payne's avatar
Judy Payne
3d

If only everyone thought this clearly.

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