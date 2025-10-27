Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randy's avatar
Randy
1d

“SNAP is a stabilizer, not a permanent state.” That’s the theory, but not the reality. The reality is that, for many, it is a way of life. In fact, living on government handouts has become a “right” that is passed from generation to generation. This is by design. Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” programs were designed to “keep ‘em voting Democrat for the next 200 years.” This has now expanded to illegal aliens living on Food Stamps and other government handouts, for exactly the same reason (i.e., to keep ‘em voting Democrat).

I was on Food Stamps for a couple of years in my younger days, but it did not become a “way of life” for me. In fact, when my elderly mother could not make ends meet with her Social Security, my brothers and I met her needs for the last 10 years of her life. That’s the way it should work.

The ironic part is that if all the people on Food Stamps had voted Republican, the government would not be shut down, and their welfare benefits would not be cut off. In that respect, they’re getting what they voted for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD and others
Jean Tobin's avatar
Jean Tobin
1d

Balanced viewpoint, satisfying various reasonable perspectives. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture