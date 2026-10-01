James Lyons-Weiler, PhD | September 30, 2026

Imagine that researchers test whether a treatment relieves symptoms. They also watch for a serious complication, but their study includes too few people to reliably detect an important increase in that complication. When the results arrive, the treatment improves symptoms, and the investigators report “no statistically significant increase” in the complication. That description may be accurate. The problem begins when the summary turns an unresolved safety question into reassurance that the treatment does not cause the complication.

This is the distinction that the phrase “not powered to detect” can illuminate—or obscure. Used honestly, it identifies a limitation and helps define the next investigation. Used lazily, it replaces examination of the actual results with a statistical label. Used strategically, it dismisses an inconvenient signal while leaving an equally uncertain claim of safety undisturbed. A design’s limitations do not change according to which conclusion its audience prefers.

Safety must be a prospective research objective, not an inference borrowed from a successful efficacy result. A trial that supports a specific safety claim needs the participants, observation time, measurements, and analysis required to support that claim. Statistical power helps investigators plan that work. It does not turn a failure to detect harm into evidence that the harm cannot occur. Goodman and Berlin explained the separation between planning and interpretation in 1994; the distinction remains essential to reading clinical research. [1]

What power means—and what it does not

Statistical power describes how likely a planned analysis is to detect a specified effect, assuming that effect truly exists at the size used in the calculation. For a safety question, the effect might be an increase from one complication per 1,000 people to two per 1,000. For an efficacy question, it might be a particular improvement in pain or a reduction in hospitalizations. “Eighty percent power” has no useful meaning until someone explains power to detect what, in whom, and over what period. [2]

Think of repeating the same study under the same assumptions. A design with 80 percent power would detect the specified effect in about 80 out of 100 repetitions, on average. Approximately 20 would miss it. That does not mean the treatment is 80 percent safe, that 80 percent of participants experience the effect, or that the conclusion of a completed study has an 80 percent probability of being correct. Figure 1 illustrates this distinction using entire hypothetical trials, not individual patients.

Figure 1. Failure to detect harm does not establish safety. Each card represents a complete hypothetical trial. The specified increase in harm exists under both designs. Four detections out of 20 illustrate 20 percent power; 16 illustrate 80 percent power. These are expected proportions, not observed research results or guaranteed counts in any particular set of 20 trials. “Not detected” does not mean that the treatment caused no harm. Power applies to the specified effect and assumptions, not to safety in general.

Four quantities dominate a basic calculation: the effect investigators want to detect, the variability in the outcome, the significance threshold, and the amount of independent information. Larger effects are generally easier to detect; greater variability makes detection harder; and additional informative observations usually help. The significance threshold, called alpha, controls the test’s false-positive probability under its null model. Loosening that threshold can increase power, but it also permits more false positives. The design cannot gain something for nothing. [2, 3]

Power is not a verdict on a completed study. A nonsignificant result does not reveal whether the effect is absent or the study lacked enough information to distinguish it from no effect. Investigators should examine the estimate and its uncertainty, commonly expressed through a confidence interval: a range of effect sizes compatible with the data under the analysis assumptions. That range can include both no increase and a clinically important increase. It also does not automatically account for biased measurement, missing outcomes, or an inappropriate comparison group. [1, 4]

The accurate criticism is therefore not that researchers necessarily “found no effect because power was low.” That wording assumes an effect exists and supplies a cause for the result that the data may not establish. The defensible criticism is sharper: the study did not resolve the safety question, but someone presented it as though it had.

The legitimate calculation comes before enrollment

An a priori power analysis begins with a scientific question, not an available budget. Investigators should specify the outcome they intend to measure, the groups they intend to compare, the observation period, and the difference that would matter clinically. They must distinguish an important difference from a plausible one. Prior studies help establish plausibility; patients’ experiences and the consequences of benefit or harm help establish importance. The DELTA² guidance explains why both judgments belong in sample-size planning. [3]

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The assumptions should then become inspectable. A reader should be able to reproduce the calculation from the proposed effect, baseline event rate or variability, desired power, significance threshold, allocation between groups, and statistical method. More complicated designs also require accounting for their complications: clustering within clinics, repeated measurements, multiple primary comparisons, interim analyses, and anticipated losses of information. A single enrollment number cannot explain any of those choices. [3, 5]

CONSORT 2025 places the sample-size explanation and supporting assumptions in item 16a; readers remembering item 7a are remembering the earlier checklist. The updated statement also calls for explicit objectives addressing benefits and harms, explanations of changes after trial commencement, and reporting of funding roles and conflicts of interest. CONSORT is a reporting guideline, not a statute and not a certificate that the underlying assumptions are sound. [5]

Preregistration supplies a dated record of the question and analysis plan. Its purpose is to make the original commitments and later changes visible, not to forbid justified scientific adaptation. Investigators can plan adaptive designs in advance and document amendments when new information warrants them. What they should not do is inspect the outcomes, rewrite the justification to suit the results, and represent the revised explanation as the original plan. [5]

How an inadequate design acquires an adequate-looking calculation

One route is delta inflation: assume a treatment effect so large that a small study appears sufficient. In their 2010 examination of 38 critical-care trials, Aberegg and colleagues found that the mean predicted absolute mortality reduction was 10.1 percentage points, whereas the mean observed reduction was 1.4 percentage points. Only five trials justified their predicted treatment difference. The observed estimates do not reveal the exact true effects or prove anyone’s motives. They do document a substantial mismatch between the effects used to justify enrollment and those subsequently observed. [6]

A related practice begins with the sample investigators can afford and selects whichever effect makes that sample look adequately powered. There is nothing inherently improper about asking what an affordable study could detect. The problem is disguising a feasibility constraint as a scientific justification. Schulz and Grimes challenged ritualized sample-size requirements precisely because investigators can manipulate the assumptions without improving the research. Their analysis also warns against declaring every small or imprecise trial unethical. [7]

The honest alternatives are straightforward. Investigators can narrow the question, improve measurement, coordinate recruitment, or explain that their study will estimate an effect with limited precision rather than resolve it definitively. A budget cannot make a smaller but clinically important harm irrelevant. Neither should an administrative demand for “80 percent power” reward an implausible assumption that makes the paperwork look better.

Post-hoc “observed power” introduces a different confusion. Investigators take the effect estimated in the completed study and insert it into a power calculation. For familiar tests with their other specifications fixed, the result largely repackages the same information already contained in the p-value. A weak result produces low observed power, which then appears as an explanation for the weak result. Hoenig and Heisey demonstrated why this circular exercise does not add independent evidence about the completed experiment. [8]

Researchers can legitimately evaluate a completed design against effects justified by external evidence, especially when planning the next investigation. That differs from treating the study’s own noisy estimate as the truth and asking the calculation to explain itself. Gelman and Carlin explicitly discuss design analyses before or after data collection, grounded in realistic assumptions about effect magnitude. Such analyses characterize what a design can do; they do not certify an observed result as true or an undetected risk as absent. [9]

A significant finding from a small study also needs scrutiny

Low power does not make every significant finding false, but selective attention to significant results can exaggerate the effects that reach publication. When estimates vary widely, the ones that cross a statistical threshold disproportionately include upward fluctuations in magnitude. A real effect and an inflated estimate can therefore coexist. Ioannidis described this problem for newly discovered associations, including the influence of selective analyses and reporting. The lesson applies to celebrated benefits as well as concerning harms. [10]

Gelman and Carlin distinguish errors in direction from errors in magnitude. In plain language, a noisy study can point the wrong way or overstate how large the effect is. Button and colleagues’ 2013 analysis of neuroscience connected low power with exaggerated effect estimates and poor reproducibility. Those papers justify examining uncertainty, design quality, and replication. They do not justify rejecting a small harm signal while accepting an equally unstable efficacy estimate. [9, 11]

Reporting quality matters because readers cannot audit assumptions they cannot see. Moher and colleagues documented deficiencies in sample-size reporting in their 1994 review. Charles and colleagues later examined 215 trials published in six major general medical journals during 2005 and 2006; 92 reports, or 43 percent, did not provide all the required sample-size parameters. These are historical findings, not estimates of today’s reporting rate. They establish why journal prestige cannot substitute for a reproducible calculation. [12, 13]

Power the safety question, not just the efficacy endpoint

A study’s main measured outcome is its primary endpoint. Investigators often choose that endpoint to assess benefit and size the trial accordingly. But the enrollment needed to detect improved symptoms may bear little relationship to the enrollment needed to detect an uncommon serious complication. A strong efficacy result does not extend safety follow-up, recover missing injuries, or increase representation of a susceptible group. CONSORT Harms identifies limited sample sizes, short follow-up, and restricted populations as obstacles to interpreting trial evidence about harms. [14]

“Powered for safety” therefore needs a specific object. Which injury? How large an increase? Compared with what? In which population? Over how much exposure and follow-up? No finite trial can prove zero risk for every possible outcome, but that limitation does not excuse failure to investigate reasonably anticipated serious risks. FDA’s premarketing risk-assessment guidance discusses trials with adequate power to detect prespecified increases in morbidity or mortality when those increases are a concern. This is a design responsibility, not merely a request for an adverse-event table. [15]

Two different safety questions require particular care. One asks whether treatment increases a harm. The other asks whether the evidence can exclude an increase larger than a clinically unacceptable boundary. The second requires a justified boundary and adequate precision. A failure to reject “no difference” does not accomplish it. ICH E9 states that specific comparative safety claims need confirmatory support and emphasizes confidence intervals when investigators seek to exclude clinically unacceptable safety differences. These guidance recommendations should not be mistaken for a claim that every adverse event requires its own hypothesis test. [2]

The numbers can be demanding. In a hypothetical equal-allocation comparison, detecting an increase from one event per 1,000 people to two per 1,000 with 80 percent power and a two-sided alpha of 0.05 requires approximately 23,500 participants per group under a conventional normal approximation. That is roughly 47,000 participants before allowing for attrition. This is a calculation for distinguishing event probabilities between groups, not merely for having a chance to observe one event. The methodological note provides its assumptions.

Zero observed events also leave uncertainty. Hanley and Lippman-Hand’s “rule of three” gives an approximate one-sided 95 percent upper confidence bound of three divided by the number adequately observed. Zero events among 300 people leaves an upper bound near 1 percent; zero among 3,000 leaves one near 0.1 percent. The bound concerns the event probability in that population over the observation interval under the model assumptions. It is not automatically a bound on excess risk relative to a comparator, lifetime risk, or risk within a smaller subgroup. [16]

A report can legitimately conclude that its data exclude an increase above a specified magnitude for a particular outcome under specified conditions. It cannot replace those conditions with an unrestricted promise of safety. Equally, insufficient evidence does not establish that a treatment is harmful. The unresolved question must remain unresolved until evidence answers it.

Phased studies should carry safety questions forward

Clinical development is supposed to accumulate knowledge. Earlier observations should influence later measurements, populations, and analyses rather than disappear when a program advances. ICH E8(R1) describes exploratory and confirmatory evaluation of both safety and efficacy and emphasizes that prior findings should inform subsequent studies. Phases can overlap, and a phase number does not certify the adequacy of an investigation. The scientific purpose is progressive learning. [17]

Consider one continuing, explicitly hypothetical concern: an unexpected blood-test abnormality that might indicate liver injury. The observation does not establish that treatment caused injury. It supplies a question worth examining alongside dose, timing, other medicines, underlying disease, and alternative explanations. A well-designed program should make that question increasingly answerable as development proceeds.

Phase I: notice hazards and define the next questions

Phase I examines initial human exposure, dose-related effects, tolerability, and how the body handles the intervention. FDA’s description emphasizes close monitoring and learning how acute adverse effects change with dosage. These studies support decisions about further investigation; they cannot by themselves establish safety across an entire intended population or reliably characterize rare, delayed outcomes. [18]

In the hypothetical example, investigators would examine the abnormal laboratory result rather than dismiss it because the cohort cannot produce a definitive statistical test of clinical liver injury. They would ask whether the result recurs, follows exposure, resolves after treatment stops, or has another explanation. Preclinical evidence and related-drug experience can help determine what later studies should measure. FDA’s premarketing guidance specifically recommends targeting potential problems and refining safety evaluation as experience accumulates. [15]

Phase II: refine the suspected risk and how to investigate it

Phase II adds experience in patients with the condition under study and explores dosing, activity, and short-term risks. The U.S. regulation defining clinical phases expressly includes determining common short-term side effects and risks among Phase II’s purposes. Safety is not a Phase I assignment that researchers complete and leave behind. [19]

The hypothetical liver concern should now become more precise. Investigators could ask whether abnormalities increase with cumulative exposure, concentrate among people who clear the drug slowly, or predict clinically meaningful injury. They should identify the measurements, comparison group, and observation period needed to distinguish those possibilities. A laboratory change, a symptom, and a hospitalization are different outcomes; a coherent plan explains their relationships instead of treating them as interchangeable.

Early estimates can overstate risk magnitude, so the next sample-size calculation should examine plausible effects and smaller increases that would still matter. A confirmatory trial sized only for the most dramatic early imbalance can reproduce delta inflation on the safety side. Advancing research means improving the question and its measurement, not merely increasing the participant count.

Phase III: give consequential safety hypotheses an informative test

Phase III seeks expanded evidence about benefit and risk in intended use. The phase definition includes additional safety information, and ICH E8(R1) describes confirmatory work in more representative populations. When a credible earlier concern warrants formal testing, the plan should specify the safety outcome and provide enough relevant information to investigate it. A program may need a dedicated safety trial, an adequately designed endpoint within another trial, or a prospectively coordinated analysis across compatible studies. [17, 19]

For the hypothetical concern, simply recording “all adverse events” in a larger population would not necessarily answer whether repeated exposure causes liver injury in a particular group. Investigators should preserve the relevant exposure history and susceptibility information, use justified diagnostic criteria, and plan adequate observation. A larger total sample is useful only to the extent that it improves the information required by the question.

Exposure duration matters independently of enrollment. ICH E1A addresses safety evaluation for drugs intended for long-term treatment of non-life-threatening conditions and identifies circumstances requiring larger or longer safety investigations, including concerning early findings and possible late-developing effects. Recruiting additional people for brief observation cannot substitute for following people long enough to evaluate a delayed injury. [20]

Phase IV: investigate what remains unknown and what newly emerges

After approval, the investigation continues in broader use and through additional studies. Uncommon outcomes, long delays, different treatment combinations, and previously underrepresented patients can generate questions that earlier trials did not resolve. ICH E2E distinguishes identified risks, potential risks, and missing information; its planning framework connects important concerns to proposed actions and evaluation milestones. [21]

Signal detection is not the same task as estimating risk or establishing causation. Spontaneous adverse-event reports can identify a concern, but report counts alone cannot supply a reliable incidence rate or prove causation. Their absence also does not prove safety. Follow-up may require active surveillance, comparative observational studies, or a randomized investigation. FDA’s pharmacovigilance guidance includes projected sample size and power among the elements of an epidemiologic safety-study protocol. Moving a question into Phase IV does not remove the need to design its investigation. [21, 22]

The safety record must survive every transition. ICH E2F recommends retaining resolved concerns in the cumulative risk summary with an explanation of what later evidence showed. It also recommends tabulating serious adverse events rather than limiting the summary to events already judged treatment-related, while explaining justified exclusions. Group comparisons can reveal relationships that individual case judgments miss. Recording an event and deciding what caused it are separate scientific tasks. [23]

An important signal can ultimately receive support, weaken, or remain unresolved. None of those outcomes should be predetermined. Nor does responsible investigation require deliberately re-exposing people to a danger that the evidence already makes unacceptable. The obligation is to learn enough to protect participants and support the intended clinical claim—not to demand another trial regardless of what is already known.

When an enormous study obscures the people at risk

People can respond differently to the same intervention. Researchers call that variation in treatment effects heterogeneity. An average across everyone may estimate the population-average effect correctly while failing to describe a smaller group’s experience. The PATH Statement explains why clinicians should not automatically apply an overall treatment effect to every patient and why examining differences in expected benefit and harm requires careful methods. [24]

A numerical example makes the problem visible. Imagine a population of 10,000 people, including 100 who are susceptible to a particular treatment-related harm. Suppose that without treatment the adverse-event probability is 1 percent in everyone. Treatment raises it to 3 percent in the susceptible group and leaves it at 1 percent among the other 9,900 people. These are hypothetical assumptions, not observations about any product.

Without treatment, the expected counts are one event among the susceptible 100 and 99 among everyone else: 100 events altogether. With treatment, the expected counts become three and 99: 102 altogether. The population comparison is 100 versus 102 events. The susceptible-group comparison is one versus three. Risk triples within the susceptible group, but the pooled risk ratio is only 1.02. The two additional injuries have not disappeared; the population average has diluted the subgroup’s increase.

Large sample size does not itself cause dilution. The mixture of treatment effects determines what the average represents. Adding participants while preserving the population’s composition generally improves estimation of the average and can improve subgroup estimation. The abuse arises when investigators invoke a large sample as permission to apply an average universally, or keep adding largely unaffected participants while leaving the group of concern inadequately studied. A precise answer to one question does not answer another.

Effects can also run in opposite directions. Benefit in one group and harm in another can cancel in an overall average. Increasing enrollment may then estimate an average near zero with impressive precision while leaving the contrasting experiences intact. This is not necessarily a biased estimate of the average; it is a mistake to treat that average as evidence that nobody faces increased risk.

Heterogeneity therefore belongs in planning. Investigators should identify credible reasons for differing susceptibility, preserve the relevant measurements, and assess how much information the groups of concern will contribute. Adjusting a model for baseline differences is not the same as allowing treatment effects to differ. Conversely, searching countless subgroups after seeing the data can manufacture patterns. The PATH explanation addresses both inadequate subgroup power and false discoveries from unrestricted searching; it supports planned analyses and validation rather than automatic belief in every subgroup result. [25]

More participants cannot repair the wrong observation window

Sample-size calculations assume that investigators will measure the outcome their question requires. Consider a hypothetical injury that tends to emerge months after exposure. A study that stops recording injuries after two weeks cannot answer the longer-term question simply by enrolling ten times as many participants. A narrow window may be justified for an acute outcome, but researchers must not quietly extend that result to outcomes outside the window. CONSORT Harms calls for transparent reporting of how and when investigators assess harms. [14]

Broad endpoint bundles create a related interpretive problem. If a hypothetical analysis combines a treatment-related injury with numerous unrelated events, the combined result need not reveal the injury’s pattern. Investigators should justify composite outcomes and retain interpretable component results. Similarly, comparison with another active treatment answers a relative question; a small difference between two treatments does not establish that neither causes the outcome. The claim must match the comparison the investigators made.

These are failures of question–design alignment, not defects that statistical significance can fix. More observations can make a poorly framed answer more precise. They cannot supply an outcome investigators never recorded, a control group they never enrolled, or a period of follow-up they never observed.

Anatomy of a power curve—and the attrition allowance

A power curve makes the planning assumptions visible. In Figure 2, the horizontal axis gives the number of participants with usable outcome information in each group. The vertical axis gives the chance of detecting the specified effect. Choose a sample size, move upward to the curve, and then read across to the power axis. The point where the curve reaches the planning target identifies the required analyzable sample under the stated model.

Figure 2. Anatomy of a power curve, with an explicit attrition allowance. This calculated example uses a two-sided, equal-variance, two-sample t test, equal group sizes, alpha = 0.05, and a mean difference of 0.40 standard deviations. The smallest integer sample achieving at least 80 percent power is 100 analyzable participants per group: power is approximately 80.4 percent. At 125 per group with complete usable information, power is approximately 88.3 percent. Recruiting 125 per group allows for an expected 20 percent loss, leaving 100 per group on average; it does not guarantee either retention or power. The power values are model-specific, not universal properties of 100 percent and 125 percent enrollment.

The figure uses a continuous outcome, such as a symptom score, to keep the statistical example simple. Its assumed group difference is 0.40 times the common standard deviation—the measure of variation in individual scores. Under those particular assumptions, 100 analyzable participants per group provide approximately 80.4 percent power. With 125 analyzable participants per group, the calculated power rises to approximately 88.3 percent. Neither value applies automatically to a different treatment, outcome, or population.

Attrition means losing information that the study needs, for example when participants cannot be reached for the planned outcome assessment. If researchers need 100 analyzable participants per group and expect 20 percent to lack the required information, they should recruit 125 per group: 80 percent of 125 is 100. This is the arithmetic behind 125 percent of the target for attrition. It compensates for an expected 20 percent loss, not a 25 percent loss.

The general calculation divides the required analyzable sample by the expected fraction retained and rounds up. With 25 percent expected loss, the multiplier becomes one divided by 0.75, or approximately 1.333—not 1.25. For small groups, rounding also matters. An allowance protects a planning target in expectation; actual retention can differ, and the design may need a more conservative allowance when that uncertainty is consequential.

The higher power at the 125-percent point applies only if those additional participants contribute the information assumed by the model. After the expected losses, the example returns to approximately the original power. More importantly, extra recruitment does not correct bias if participants disappear because they became ill. Researchers need a plan to minimize missing outcomes and investigate their implications. Stopping treatment should not automatically end outcome follow-up. ICH E9 discusses the threat of missing information and the importance of planning how to address it. [2]

Increasing sample size moves the study along a particular curve. Changing the assumed effect, variability, significance threshold, or design changes the curve itself. Researchers should therefore inspect performance across plausible effects rather than display only the one assumption that makes enrollment convenient. A conventional 80-percent target is a planning choice, not a universal ethical threshold and not a guarantee that the study can answer every important question. [3, 7]

The ethical test is whether the promised question can be answered

Halpern, Karlawish, and Berlin argued that underpowered clinical trials can expose participants to burdens and risks without sufficient prospect of resolving the question used to justify the research. That criticism should not become a ban on small studies. A pilot may have a valid feasibility objective; a rare-disease investigation may contribute through prospective collaboration; a small controlled study may improve on uncontrolled evidence. The ethical assessment concerns the study’s purpose, likely contribution, alternatives, and honest representation—not a magical percentage. [7, 26]

The preventable abuse occurs when an inadequately informative investigation supports a stronger claim than its design can bear. That includes a confirmatory efficacy study justified by an implausibly large benefit and a safety analysis that leaves a meaningful harm unresolved but presents reassurance. It also includes a large pooled analysis that does not examine a credible susceptible group while implying that its overall estimate settles the group’s risk.

Apply the same evidentiary description in both directions. A small study suggesting harm deserves scrutiny of its controls, measurements, estimates, uncertainty, and alternative explanations. An inconclusive study used to support reassurance deserves the same scrutiny. A preliminary signal need not prove causation to warrant investigation, and a nonsignificant comparison does not establish absence. Consistency in describing evidence does not require identical decisions about every potential benefit and harm; their consequences and the available alternatives also matter.

Investigators, sponsors, ethics committees, reviewers, and editors should require the question and its limitations to remain visible. Funding constraints deserve disclosure, not concealment inside optimistic assumptions. So do sponsor involvement, analytic choices, and conflicts of interest. A conflict does not by itself invalidate a result, but disclosure allows readers to scrutinize decisions that can affect what the study detects and reports. CONSORT’s reporting framework makes those roles and interests explicit. [5]

Put the calculation where it belongs

IPAK-EDU’s free Power & Sample-Size Curve provides a practical starting point for this planning work. Its published description covers sample-size requirements, power-to-detect calculations, and number-needed metrics for rate-ratio, two-proportion, and continuous-outcome designs. A live PubMed search helps investigators locate a cited basis for an effect-size assumption. The tool sits within the broader Research Studio workflow. [27, 28]

A citation is not a substitute for appraisal. Researchers still need to examine the source’s design, uncertainty, population, comparator, outcome definition, and follow-up period. An estimate from a biased or inapplicable study does not become an adequate planning assumption because a search engine found its PubMed identifier. The purpose of bringing literature into the calculation is to make the assumption traceable and challengeable, not to automate its acceptance.

The accompanying PBCS pre-registration tool can record the planned hypotheses, outcomes, power justification, analyses, stopping rules, and safety monitoring before the study begins. Its published access terms require signed-in IPAK-EDU membership. They include two years of record hosting without an additional storage charge, with paid extended hosting; this is not an unrestricted promise of free permanent hosting. Researchers should review the current terms when registering. A timestamp preserves a commitment, not proof that the committed design is sound. [29, 30]

Open the power tool at ipakedu.online/power-curve/, the registration form at ipakedu.online/preregisteralpha/, and the wider workflow at ipakedu.online/research-studio/. Run the next study’s numbers before writing its protocol, then refine them as the question becomes specific. Ask what meaningful harms the study can detect, which increases it can exclude, whose outcomes may differ, and what follow-up the question requires.

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Power is a conditional promise about what a study could detect. Its proper use makes that promise explicit before enrollment and preserves its limitations after the results arrive. The misuse begins when investigators rewrite the promise to fit the budget, the preferred interpretation, or the public summary. Research earns confidence by designing for the questions that matter—including safety—and by refusing to call an unanswered question an answer.

Methodological note for the figures and numerical examples

Figure 1 is an explanatory illustration, not a simulation or an empirical comparison. Its card counts encode the expected detection proportions of designs assumed to have 20 percent and 80 percent power for the same specified increase in harm. Actual repetitions would vary around those expectations.

Figure 2 calculates two-sided power from the noncentral t distribution. With n independent observations per group, equal normal-population variances, standardized mean difference d = 0.40, and alpha = 0.05, the degrees of freedom are 2n − 2 and the non-centrality parameter is d√(n/2). Power is the probability of falling beyond either of the central-t critical values. At n = 99, 100, and 125, calculated power is approximately 79.9679%, 80.3648%, and 88.2986%, respectively. These are model-based operating characteristics, not observed study outcomes. The attrition illustration assumes that retained observations still satisfy the model and that loss does not introduce bias; unequal retention and informative missingness require further analysis.

The rare-event example uses the conventional equal-allocation, two-independent-proportion normal-approximation sample-size formula, without a continuity correction. Its inputs are p₀ = 0.001, p₁ = 0.002, two-sided alpha = 0.05, and target power = 0.80. The result is 23,510.14 observations per group before rounding, or 23,511 per group after rounding upward. Exact methods or different test specifications can yield different requirements. The heterogeneity example uses expected event counts calculated directly from the stated hypothetical subgroup sizes and probabilities.

References and source links

Numbered citations in the article link to the entries below. Each linked title opens its source. Research articles, official guidance, regulations, and product documentation serve different purposes; the text distinguishes them.