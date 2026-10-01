Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
Oct 1Edited

“How to Lie using Statistics” was a book on Bill Gates’ desk when he informed the World that we could not return to normal life unless Every Human Being took the unnecessary and ineffective mRNA Injection. I became physically ill that morning.

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Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
Oct 1

When the CDC orders hospitals to fraudulently classify vaccinated people as "unvaccinated" if it hasn't been 14 days since their last injection, this qualifies as FRAUD.

When the studies are engineered to prevent injuries from being reported, this too, is simple fraud.

No matter the method by which this fraud is committed, it's still fraud. And fraud intended to cover up injuries caused by pharma is simply evidence of mens rea.

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