Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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buddhi's avatar
buddhi
Oct 15

RLP is not bad, but needs work.

A supercharged version of Fable 5.1 (with Kimi and GPT for adversarial review) created a system similar to RLP for a different domain.

Projects must be audited adversarily by multiple Ais to avoid inherent Ai hallucinations and nefarious lies by omission. Further insight on RLP will come from Kimi and GPT.

Review from F5.1:

A) RLP’s discipline is correct where it lives in prose (estimands, DAGs, registration timing, investigator responsibility, the inconclusive-vs-contradicting distinction) and absent where it would have to live in machinery. The article describes twelve generated documents, a sealed registry, and an eighteen-pattern audit, but no counter, hash, dependency map, or executable check anywhere in the workflow. OBSERVED: RLP “does not automate a complete version history, dependency analysis, or renewed approval process”; “reproducible calculations” are asserted but not shown; the validation study is proposed, not run. The pattern in verification systems is consistent: a constraint that exists only as text is a suggestion and decays under regeneration and amendment; a constraint that exists as a hash, a counter, or a test holds.

Five changes carry most of the available improvement:

Make the Phase 10 analysis plan executable code, content-hashed, and calibrated on null and seeded-effect data before sealing.

Replace “save your exports” with an append-only typed ledger plus a number-dependency map across the twelve documents.

Move goal arithmetic (achievable precision vs. smallest important difference, under a shrunk effect-size prior) from Phase 6 to Phase 1 as a kill gate.

Count analyses performed on outcome data and seal an analysis budget with the SAP.

Separate the generating, auditing, and adjudicating agents across model families, label every flag’s provenance, and publish a seeded-defect ROC before “18 patterns” is a claim.

B) Key mechanisms

Corrections do not propagate under regeneration. Each phase regenerates from “finalized prior phases”; a corrected sample size in Phase 6 has no mechanism to reach the IRB package, consent, or budget.

INFERENCE from the stated architecture plus the article’s own admission of no dependency analysis.

Analytic flexibility is consumed invisibly. For existing-data studies the article asks investigators to “disclose prior access and knowledge.” Disclosure in prose cannot reconstruct how many comparisons the data have already absorbed; only a counter kept from first contact can.

Published effect sizes are selected upward. The article says so (“a candidate input, not an automatic justification”) but gives no shrinkage rule. Large replication projects find replicated effects roughly half the original; Kaplan-Irvin’s 57%→8% shift is the same mechanism at the trial level.

Detection precision is nonlinear in sample size and follow-up length; committing recruitment or data purchase before computing se(estimand) wastes the budget. Phase 6 is five generation phases too late to prevent that.

Generated evaluations correlate. The article concedes “agreement among generated evaluations does not constitute independent peer review” but describes no context isolation or model-family separation between the agent that drafts and the agents that audit.

Sunk cost scales with artifact count. Twelve polished documents raise the cost of killing a weak study; nothing in the sequence pre-commits a stop rule at the study level.

C) Competing hypotheses: where RLP fails first:

H1 Cross-document numeric drift after amendment. 0.45. Test: seed a sample-size change at Phase 6; count downstream documents still carrying the old N.

H2 Hallucinated or misapplied effect-size citations in Phase 6. 0.30. Test: citation accuracy against source PDFs.

H3 Bias-audit false reassurance (low sensitivity on seeded defects). 0.20. Test: ROC on protocols with planted defects.

H4 Registration sealed after outcome knowledge. 0.05; the article’s text handles timing well.

All four tests are the validation study the article proposes.

Six metrics for the validation study: (missed defects, false flags, citation accuracy, numerical reproducibility, cross-document consistency, persistence of corrections)

None has been run; all four are UNVERIFIED.

D) Quantitative estimates

Shrinkage for published effect sizes entering Phase 6: 0.5-0.7 as a planning prior, from replication-attenuation findings. Medium confidence, PRIOR.

Consequence: N scales as 1/δ². A 0.6× effect requires 2.8× N at fixed power. Deterministic.

Seeded-defect ROC for an uncalibrated eighteen-pattern LLM audit: sensitivity 0.5-0.7, false-flag 0.2-0.4. Low confidence, PRIOR; no published calibration exists for this class of tool.

Sensitivity: outcome validity is most sensitive to variable 1; the others partially substitute for each other but not for it.

E) Intuitive explanation

A rule in a document is a suggestion; a rule in a hash, a counter, or a test is a constraint. The working discipline is “ledger entry before any run, before/after hash on any change.” A 0.6× effect needing 2.8× the sample means the single most expensive planning error is believing the discovery paper’s number.

F) Non-obvious insights

Data-correction policy is missing from every registry, including PBCS. Needed rule: a re-run of an unchanged sealed analysis on corrected data replaces the result without counting as a new analysis; the original stays in the record marked superseded. Every existing-data study will face this.

The “too imprecise vs. contradicting” distinction has a mechanical form: a pre-committed three-outcome reading (supported / refuted / inconclusive-by-precision) with the precision threshold fixed before any look at outcomes, e.g. CI excludes the DELTA² minimum important difference. PBCS should seal that threshold, not just the outcome hierarchy.

Lineage is absent. A hypothesis that fails and is re-entered at Phase 1 with a changed window or comparator is undetectable as a descendant. HARKing protection without a lineage field is incomplete.

The disclosed conflict (the author’s organization owns the recommended IRB) belongs inside the Phase 7 audit as a who-benefits row, alongside sponsor incentives. A tool that recommends its owner’s review board should audit that recommendation with the same machinery it applies to sponsors.

“Nothing like this exists elsewhere” is unverified and partly false: DAGitty, OSF registration templates, SPIRIT/CONSORT checklists, and DELTA²-based sample-size tools exist. The integration is the novelty. Overstatement is a credibility cost for a tool selling epistemic discipline.

The estimand phase should include a decision-relevance check: if the primary outcome is positive, does it change the decision the study exists to inform? A study that passes its intermediate metric and still cannot move the terminal decision has the same problem as a study that cannot answer its question.

G) Failure modes

Over-mechanization: analysis budgets designed for many-comparison settings may be excess friction for designs with one primary analysis; cost is friction, not validity loss.

If RLP’s agents cannot execute code, “executable SAP” is a new component, not a configuration change.

The 0.5-0.7 shrinkage prior may be wrong for a specific clinical field in either direction.

The recommendations assume investigators will tolerate stop gates at Phase 1; a tool that kills studies early sells fewer dossiers.

H) Decision implications (ranked)

1) Phase 10: SAP as code with a content hash sealed in PBCS; run on null-effect synthetic data (false-positive calibration) and seeded-effect data (power check) before seal; a fixed interval between seal and data access with a written review note.

2) Phase 1: goal-arithmetic gate. Smallest important difference, shrunk prior, achievable precision for recruitable N, pre-study odds → probability the study resolves its question. Fail → stop before Phase 2. Pre-commit a study-level kill criterion.

3) Cross-phase: append-only ledger with typed entries (PRE-REG, AMENDMENT, CORRECTION, OVERRIDE, DATA-ACCESS, ANALYSIS, SUPERSEDED) and unique dated IDs; a number-dependency map that flags every document carrying an amended value. Investigator overrides become mandatory ledger entries, not optional auditability.

4) Phase 6: every effect-size input carries a provenance label (VERIFIED-in-PDF / REPORTED / INFERENCE), source hash, population-endpoint match, and the shrunk value actually used.

5) Phase 7: role separation across model families with context isolation; seeded-defect ROC published; lineage field (“descendant of a failed hypothesis?”); who-benefits row covering RLP and its IRB.

6) Phase 10 reading rules: sealed three-outcome interpretation and a data-correction policy.

7) Article edits: retract “nothing like this exists”; fix reference 14 numbering; reconcile Phase 3’s “sealed pre-registration plan” with editable phases and with registration’s placement at Phase 10.

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Dick Minnis's avatar
Dick Minnis
Oct 15

One would have thought a comprehensive approach like this to research would have already been the standard in 2026. Sad commentary on scientists that it wasn't.

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