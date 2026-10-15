Research Lifecycle Planning at IPAK-EDU helps investigators develop and scrutinize a study protocol, with coordinated drafts for scientific review, ethics submission, registration, funding applications, and dissemination. Nothing like this exists elsewhere.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD | Popular Rationalism | October 15, 2026

A study can lose its ability to answer its own question before the first participant enrolls. An investigator can choose a comparison that tests a different claim, define an observation window that excludes the harm of interest, or calculate a sample size for an effect larger than the one that would matter. A polished manuscript cannot restore information the design never allowed the investigator to collect.

That is the problem Research Lifecycle Planning resources addresses. I built RLP as a 12-step program to put consequential decisions under scrutiny while the investigator can still change them. It utilizes various clusters of agentcs among the 270 we have running at ipakedu.online. The goal is a coherent study whose question, measurements, analysis, and interpretation remain connected from the first investigator-stated hypothesis through the eventual report.

Popper’s emphasis on falsifiability supplies a useful discipline: a scientific claim must encounter observations that could count against it.[1] In an empirical study, that requires more than promising to accept an unfavorable result. Investigators must distinguish a result that contradicts a specified claim from one that remains too imprecise to resolve it. A nonsignificant result does not automatically establish the absence of an effect.

The evidence warrants discipline, not overstatement

Kaplan and Irvin examined 55 large NHLBI-supported trials of drugs or dietary supplements for cardiovascular outcomes. Seventeen of 30 trials published before 2000 reported a significant primary-outcome benefit, compared with two of 25 published in 2000 or later: 57% versus 8%. That difference deserves attention, but it does not establish that registration caused the decline. The authors explicitly acknowledge that their historical comparison cannot support that causal conclusion. They discuss alternative explanations, including improvements in background cardiovascular care and changes in NHLBI involvement.[2]

The comparison concerns publication periods, not randomized assignment to registration requirements. It directs attention to an important planning question without settling the historical explanation: did investigators identify the outcomes that would determine their principal conclusion before they knew which outcomes would favor it?

Ioannidis’s 2005 analysis offers a related warning. His model connects the credibility of positive findings to statistical power, pre-study odds, bias, and analytic flexibility. It does not measure the proportion of false findings in every scientific field, and a smaller true effect does not, by itself, increase a correctly calibrated test’s Type I error rate. The practical lesson is that statistical significance cannot repair a biased investigation or substitute for an adequately specified question.[3]

What Research Lifecycle Planning does

RLP is a guided, twelve-phase planning system on IPAK-EDU. The investigator supplies a title, an executive abstract, and an initial set of hypotheses expressed generically, or as investigator-written Specific Aims. The workflow develops a study dossier containing the design and protocol, causal model, power and sample-size work, bias audit, regulatory and safety map, ethics-submission materials, registration and analysis-plan drafts, funding materials, and dissemination plan.

The connection between those documents matters more than their number. RLP carries finalized prior phases into subsequent generation, alongside uploaded reference materials and corrections supplied through the helper chat - all guided by our research, ethics and regulatory compliance expert clusters of AI agents. The ethics proposal describes the study the investigator has actually developed in ways that can actually lead to answers, rather than a arbitrarily generated project with different outcomes, enrollment targets, or safety procedures.

The investigator reviews, edits, and finalizes each phase before the next unlocks. RLP enforces that sequence on the server. A completed document, however, does not establish a defensible decision. Finalization remains the investigator’s responsibility; software completion cannot substitute for scientific review. The investigator remains in control and can overrule the RLP’s strongest recommendations. Those interactions can be made auditable so decision-making on design of analysis, study design, and question drift can be made transparent.

Nothing else does this.

These are planning deliverables, not external approvals. A registration draft is not a registered study. An ethics package is not permission to begin research. A funding proposal does not establish fundability. The purpose is to prepare a coherent submission that the relevant reviewers can evaluate, challenge, and improve.

Twelve phases, one coherent study

The sequence below retains RLP’s twelve-stage workflow. The review standards accompanying each stage describe what an investigator should require before relying on its output; they do not imply that the software independently verifies every condition. Feasibility, data access, and regulatory applicability deserve an initial screen at the outset, even though their detailed treatment occurs later.

Phase 1. Intake

The current intake asks for a title, an executive abstract supplied by text or upload, and at least three hypotheses. The more detailed the executive abstract, the better: Background knowledge, population represented in the study, open questions, preferred study design - all for consideration by the agents. Items in Phase 4 can be brought here, too. The interface requirement should not become a reason to invent three primary endpoints. Identify the principal research question and explain the role of each additional hypothesis: a genuine competing explanation, a justified secondary objective, or an explicitly exploratory question. Record recruitment capacity, data availability, funding constraints, and prior knowledge of the data so those conditions inform the design.

Phase 2. Hypothesis Refinement and Design Identification

The guided dialogue sharpens hypotheses into claims that observations can challenge and identifies a suitable design. The described workflow emphasizes treatment and prevention questions by population. An observational exposure question, a diagnostic study, and an intervention trial require different design reasoning; investigators should establish the appropriate route rather than force a question into an unsuitable category. Specify the population, comparison, outcome, follow-up period, and target quantity—the estimand—before choosing the analysis. FDA’s E9(R1) framework connects that treatment-effect definition to trial objectives, design, analysis, and interpretation.[4]

Phase 3. Specific Aims

RLP develops matched aims that the investigator can confirm or edit and pins them at finalization. The aims should distinguish confirmatory objectives from exploratory work and explain what each contributes to the primary question. This protects a useful distinction: discovery can generate a new hypothesis, but the resulting report must not present that hypothesis as though it preceded the observations. Kerr’s definition of Hypothesizing After the Results are Known (HARKing) concerns that misrepresentation (often involving p-hacking, and analysis-to-result, not the legitimate act of learning from data.[5]

RLP prepares a sealed a study and design of analysis pre-registration plan before opportunity unblinding, which later flags any divergence between the plan and the published paper.[14] More on this later.

Phase 4. Study Design and Protocol

The protocol establishes the working design, population, intervention and comparator, outcome definitions, assessment schedule, and randomization or masking procedures where applicable. State what each group actually receives, including background care and additional contact. Identify eligibility, the start of follow-up, exposure changes, and the handling of discontinuation. Treat this stage’s design lock as an approved working version that later causal, power, bias, and safety reviews can challenge—not as permission to preserve a defect discovered downstream.

Phase 5. Causal Model

The directed acyclic graph makes proposed causal relationships explicit and supports the choice of adjustment variables for the specified effect. A graph represents assumptions; drawing it does not verify them. Avoid conditioning that opens a noncausal path or removes an effect the investigator intends to estimate. Mediators are not universally forbidden adjustment variables: a total-effect question differs from a direct-effect question, and the latter can require mediation methods and additional assumptions. When the proposed measurements cannot identify the desired effect under the stated model, the appropriate conclusion is that the design needs revision.[6]

Phase 6. Power and Sample Size

RLP finds and retrieves cited literature to inform effect-size assumptions on the clinical questions under study and develops sample-size estimates and power curves for presumed useful effect sizes. A published estimate is a candidate input, not an automatic justification. Information provided in the earlier stages can help explain its relevance to the proposed population, comparator, outcome, and follow-up, and distinguish it from the smallest difference that would matter scientifically. DELTA² guidance addresses the justification of target differences and sample-size assumptions.[7] RLP provides reproducible calculations, consideration of the relevant baseline risk or variance used, allocation and attrition assumptions, and sensitivity analyses. Account for clustering and multiplicity when the design requires them. A fixed budget calls for an honest statement of achievable precision, not convenient assumptions that manufacture adequate power.

Phase 7. Methodology and Bias Audit

The workflow includes an 18-pattern audit and a recorded design-lock decision, with Bradford Hill considerations and GRADE informing the review. The investigator should inspect the named patterns, the evidence behind each flag, the proposed remedy, and the unresolved limitation. GRADE evaluates certainty in a body of evidence for specified outcomes; it does not certify an unexecuted protocol.[8] Likewise, agreement among generated evaluations does not constitute independent peer review. The decision at this stage should reflect the preceding design, causal, and power work and state what still requires resolution.

Phase 8. Regulatory and Safety Mapping

This phase maps potentially applicable IRB, FDA, HIPAA, and registration requirements and develops safety and data-monitoring plans. The investigator must establish who makes the relevant determinations and when. Researchers are not asked to present any credentials of oversight as this tool is for planning only, not execution. Exemption status, expedited review, and approval describe different regulatory concepts; they are not three interchangeable outcomes. RLP can organize the questions and supporting material, but the appropriate institutional or regulatory authority makes the applicable determination.[9] The position of this phase in the planning sequence does not defer a real-world obligation or authorize recruitment before required review.

Phase 9. IRB Proposal Draft

RLP assembles a draft submission package covering the protocol, recruitment materials, safety procedures, cover letter, and forms, together with consent and privacy materials as applicable. Research consent and HIPAA authorization address different requirements; the study may require authorization, a qualifying waiver, or another applicable pathway rather than a universal combined form.[10] The investigator must reconcile the package with the receiving board’s requirements, complete institution-specific information, obtain required signatures, and confirm consistency with the current protocol. RLP also provides a separate export of the IRB proposal. Simplest task: Upload the IRB’s requirements to the tool directly at any stage.

Many people stop here. I would encourage the next steps, too.

Phase 10. Registration and Preregistration

This phase prepares structured registration material and a statistical analysis plan. ClinicalTrials.gov and a general preregistration service such as OSF are not interchangeable for every obligation. Identify the appropriate destination, the responsible submitter, the governing deadline, and the information the investigator already knows.

For study-level pre-registration, IPAK-EDU maintains its own registry, Pre-Registered Biomedical and Clinical Science (PBCS), built for biomedical and clinical designs. Records are time-stamped and sealed, and the primary/secondary/exploratory outcome hierarchy and analysis plan are locked. At publication, the registered plan is compared against the reported study, so disclosed and undisclosed deviations are separated.[14] PBCS registration does not discharge a statutory ClinicalTrials.gov obligation; where one applies, both records can exist and cross-reference each other.

A downloaded draft does not complete registration. The responsible investigator or sponsor must submit the required material and verify the resulting record. Registration and analysis-plan finalization have related but distinct timing requirements, discussed below.[11,12,13]

Phase 11. Grant and Funding Proposal

The principal investigator selects the funder type. The output include a Specific Aims page and a structured outline derived from those submitted (unedited if sufficient); a drafted proposal is available for funding contexts in which that is allowed with disclosure. These materials must remain consistent with the reviewed design, realistic enrollment, available personnel, and safety obligations. Importantly, in NOT-OD-25-132, the NIH has warned against grant writers and investigators’ use of AI to write grants. RLP aids in the planning of a study, and its grant writing capacity is use-at-your-own-risk

The budget and facilities should support the study the investigator proposes to conduct. Where resources cannot support the original question, revise the scope transparently rather than retain the claim while quietly reducing the study’s ability to evaluate it.

Phase 12. Dissemination and Deliverables

RLP develops a manuscript plan, plain-language summary, policy brief, and figure and table plan. Match the reporting framework to the design: SPIRIT 2025 addresses randomized-trial protocol reporting, while CONSORT 2025 addresses reporting of randomized-trial results.[15,16] Other designs need their appropriate framework. Plan to disclose prespecified outcomes, amendments, harms, inconclusive results, and the distinction between confirmatory and exploratory analyses. A dissemination plan should make an unfavorable result reportable, not merely make a favorable result attractive.

At any phase, investigators can export the material generated so far as Word, Markdown, text, or a ZIP that also contains uploaded references. Save the exports needed to document consequential decisions. The most recent editable file and the historical record of how the study changed serve different purposes.

A design lock must preserve the history, not the mistake

An investigator may discover during causal review that the protocol omits a necessary measurement. Power work may expose an unrealistic recruitment target. Safety review may require a different follow-up schedule. A planning sequence has failed when its locks make those discoveries harder to act on.

My standard for finalization is therefore straightforward: establish an approved version, then preserve it when a justified amendment replaces it. Record what changed, why it changed, who approved it, and what information the decision-makers had already seen. Recheck every affected downstream document before treating the revised dossier as current. After external submission or study initiation, obtain any required approvals and update the appropriate records before implementing a change.[9,12]

You can always upload an off-system edited proposal at the beginning and start over.

Investigators amend. RLP does not automate a complete version history, dependency analysis, or renewed approval process. Until a specific function has been demonstrated, the investigator must maintain the record explicitly. An editable phase must never become a means of silently rewriting the study’s history, and RLP can only work in a specific context if the investigator tells it about that context.

What a bias audit has to expose

An audit earns its place by identifying a threat to inference and changing a decision. My standard for reviewing its output is an inspectable record of the design feature at issue, the inference it threatens, the available correction, the investigator’s response, and the remaining uncertainty.

I would require explicit examination of whether eligibility, exposure assignment, and follow-up begin on a coherent timeline; whether outcome-counting windows exclude events relevant to the question; and whether groups receive comparable outcome ascertainment. I would ask what comparator participants actually receive, how exposure changes and crossovers enter the analysis, and what happens to participants who discontinue treatment or disappear from follow-up. For a composite endpoint, I would require its definition and a plan to report the components rather than let the bundle stand in for every component’s result.

The audit should also examine sponsor influence and investigator incentives. Who can access the data? Who can change endpoints, approve analyses, delay publication, or withhold unfavorable findings? These are proposed review requirements, not a representation of the undisclosed contents of RLP’s eighteen-pattern catalog. A reader should judge that catalog from its named checks and recorded decisions, not from the number eighteen.

Future versions will implement a study simulator to allow the investigator to see study design or design-of-analysis induced biases.

How one comparator decision changes the study

Consider a hypothetical investigator asking whether a structured walking program reduces fatigue. This is an illustration of the planning logic, not a completed RLP run, a clinical recommendation, or a reported study result.

The investigator proposes a twelve-week comparison between the walking program and usual care, with a specified fatigue measure as the primary outcome. During protocol review, the investigator recognizes that the program also includes weekly supportive contact, while the comparison group receives none. That difference requires a decision about the question itself.

A trial of the entire program can deliberately retain the contact difference. Its conclusion would concern assignment to the walking-and-support package compared with usual care. A trial intended to distinguish the added effect of walking from the effect of matched supportive contact needs a different comparator. Even that design would not automatically establish a purely physiological mechanism. The investigator must define the narrower claim the comparison can support.

Once the investigator chooses the package-level question, that decision should remain visible throughout the dossier. The aims should name the package, the protocol should specify its components, the causal discussion should reflect the intended contrast, and the consent and funding materials should describe the same intervention. The analysis plan must address how to interpret discontinuation and missing outcome measurements. The eventual manuscript must not quietly convert a package comparison into a claim about walking alone.

The practical value lies in making one consequential choice explicit and carrying its implications forward. Producing twelve polished documents that describe incompatible studies would accomplish the opposite.

Registration must precede the relevant knowledge

“Before unblinding” is not a sufficient general rule. An open-label study may have no unblinding event, and an analyst working with existing records may already know the outcome pattern. Nosek and colleagues explain why preregistration requires a transparent account of the relationship between the plan and the information already available to its authors.[11]

For clinical trials, ICMJE recommends registration at or before the first patient’s consent for enrollment as a condition of consideration for publication. NIH’s dissemination policy uses a deadline of no later than 21 calendar days after enrollment of the first participant for covered NIH-funded trials. The policies have different scopes and purposes; meeting one deadline does not establish compliance with the other. Investigators must also determine which statutory, regulatory, and institutional requirements apply to their study.[12,13]

The detailed analysis plan requires its own dated record. Specify the primary analysis, handling of missing data, relevant subgroup and sensitivity analyses, and multiplicity procedures before access to results that could steer those decisions. For existing data, disclose prior access and knowledge instead of describing a results-informed plan as untouched by the observations. Preserve and explain later amendments. Preregistration makes the sequence inspectable; it does not eliminate the need for judgment or prevent every form of selective reporting.[11]

Registration in the PCBS is likely best done after completion of the 9th step and IRB determination of waiver, exemption, or approval. But anyone can register a study (PBCS) at any time: https://ipakedu.online/preregistered/

The investigator’s authority includes responsibility for correction

RLP’s continuity mechanism is valuable because an investigator should not have to fight the same error at each phase. The helper chat allows corrections to accompany later generations. Nevertheless, persistence is not proof: an instruction can contradict a source, a calculation, or an earlier approved decision.

The investigator controls the research question and accepts responsibility for the study. That authority does not make an incorrect statement true. Review discrepancies explicitly, document their resolution, and reject generated agreement that lacks supporting evidence. Treat AI-generated discussion as assistance with drafting and analysis, not as an independent human review panel.

Source and numerical checking remain essential. Read the paper behind an effect-size estimate, confirm its population and endpoint, and distinguish the reported finding from an extrapolation. Obtain an executed, reproducible sample-size calculation rather than accept a plausible paragraph about power. An output that cites a paper but misuses its result still requires correction.

Confidentiality deserves the same specificity. Before uploading sensitive material, establish what the platform and the institution permit, who can access the files, whether outside providers process them, and which retention, deletion, and model-training terms apply. Use study descriptions and appropriately de-identified material unless the necessary permissions and safeguards support a more sensitive upload. We do have a Case File De-identifier resource that works on the client’s side. The ability to draft privacy language does not establish authorization to store identifiable health records or privileged documents.

The planning tool must face its own test

RLP’s scientific value should ultimately rest on more than the plausibility of its workflow. A useful validation study would compare original and RLP-assisted protocols under blinded review and test performance against deliberately seeded errors. It would measure missed defects, false flags, citation accuracy, numerical reproducibility, cross-document consistency, and the persistence of corrections after regeneration and amendments.

Of course, gaffs reported by users will be addressed and corrected, too.

Disclosure and starting a study

I lead IPAK-EDU LLC, which indirectly owns the organization operating the IPAK-EDU IRB. RLP recommends that reviewing board. Readers and investigators should know about that organizational and commercial relationship; it does not establish a protocol’s merits or entitle an investigator to a favorable determination. Investigators remain free to take the exported proposal to another appropriate board, subject to their institution’s review arrangements.

The Research Studio page provides an entry point to IPAK-EDU’s research tools, and the membership page describes account options. Investigators should confirm the access required for their RLP workspace rather than assume that every membership provides the same research access.

Bring a question that deserves a serious test, whether the eventual result supports the proposed explanation, contradicts it, or leaves the issue unresolved. Begin with the comparison that would make the answer informative and the observations that could change your mind. RLP is a way to develop that work systematically while keeping the investigator responsible for its substance.

Paid subscriptions to Popular Rationalism, IPAK-EDU courses and webinars, and gift support through the IPAK-EDU store help sustain development of these tools. That support should purchase the capacity to investigate, never a preferred conclusion. Independent research earns its independence by allowing the evidence to disappoint everyone involved.

References