Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2h

👍🏼💥🙌🏼💞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Terry Daly's avatar
Terry Daly
1h

If vaccinations truly protect against disease, there should be no fear of the unvaccinated for they bear the risk of infection and the scorn of their “betters” in society. On the other hand, local, state and the federal government have allowed for the entry of millions of “undocumented” human beings with no regard to their health or vaccination status. During the latest pandemic while millions sheltered in place, thousands of “mostly peaceful” protesters were allowed into the public square to riot and destroy shuddered businesses with little or no concern for the 6’ viral “safe space”. Although admittedly they did likely wear a mask or two or three to catch their righteous spittle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture