Register NOW for Detox America
You can change your world and help others change theirs, too.
It’s finally here - it’s time to line up participants for our first module.
Federal liability legislation and lawsuits cannot stop us from reducing our own, and our communities’, total exposure.
Watch the video below and learn how your one-time registration to Detox America, an IPAK-EDU program, will help you learn how to
Detox Your Homes
Detox Your Schools
Detox Your Public Spaces
Detox Your Workplaces
Detox Your Air
Detox Your Water
Detox Your Food
Detox Your Policy
And make permanent change the in total exposure to yourself, your family, your community and the nation.