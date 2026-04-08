It’s finally here - it’s time to line up participants for our first module.

Federal liability legislation and lawsuits cannot stop us from reducing our own, and our communities’, total exposure.

Watch the video below and learn how your one-time registration to Detox America, an IPAK-EDU program, will help you learn how to

Detox Your Homes

Detox Your Schools

Detox Your Public Spaces

Detox Your Workplaces

Detox Your Air

Detox Your Water

Detox Your Food

Detox Your Policy

And make permanent change the in total exposure to yourself, your family, your community and the nation.

Sign Up ($45, Seven Modules)

Share

Sign Me Up!