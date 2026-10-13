Oct 13, 2026 · James Lyons-Weiler

Many people see this pattern in the primes and speculate on deeper, specific meaning of the lines. You have probably seen the picture. A square spiral of numbers, black background, white dots for the primes, and there they are: diagonal streaks running across the field like veins in marble. People have read hidden order into it, divine fingerprints, a secret key to the primes, a code just waiting for someone clever enough to crack it.

The picture is real. The streaks are real. The question is what they mean, and that turns out to depend on something almost nobody mentions.

The rules everyone uses

The picture is the Ulam spiral. Stanisław Ulam, the mathematician who co-invented the Monte Carlo method, sketched it in 1963 while doodling through a talk he found dull. Martin Gardner put it on the cover of Scientific American the following spring, and Ulam published it with Myron Stein and Mark Wells in the American Mathematical Monthly in 1964.

Here is how you make it:

1. Put the number 1 in the middle of a sheet of graph paper.

2. Write 2 one square to the right.

3. Turn left (counterclockwise) and keep going: 3 above the 2, then 4 and 5 to the left, 6 and 7 down, and so on, spiraling outward.

4. The straight runs go 1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 4, 4… Each length is used twice, then grows by one.

5. Circle the primes.

The diagonals jump out, and they are not mysterious. Each diagonal line on that square grid corresponds to a quadratic formula, something like 4n² + bn + c. Some quadratics hit primes far more often than others. Euler noticed in 1772 that n² + n + 41 gives primes for every n from 0 to 39. Hardy and Littlewood made a precise conjecture in 1923 (their “Conjecture F”) about how prime-rich any given quadratic should be. The streaks in the Ulam spiral are those prime-rich quadratics made visible. Beautiful, yes. Secret code, no.

What many people don’t know

The rules require a 90-degree turn.

Every famous Ulam picture is drawn on a square grid with quarter turns. That is a choice, not a law of nature. Ulam chose it because graph paper is square. Nothing about the primes says the walk has to turn by 90°.

So we asked the obvious question: what happens at the rest of the degrees?

If the diagonal streaks are telling us something deep about the primes, they should not care much what angle we turn by. If they are mostly a product of the square grid, changing the angle should change the picture, and our impression of “structure” should move with it.

What we did

We kept everything about Ulam’s construction the same except the turning angle. We kept 1 at the center, the first step to the right, the counterclockwise turns, and the 1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3… run lengths. Then we ran the walk at every whole-number angle from 1° to 180°. We marked the first 1,500 primes, from 2 to 12,553, as single white pixels on a black field.

Then we did it all again with a second rule, successive runs of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5…, where every straight run is one step longer than the last. That way we could see which features came from the angle and which came from the run-length rule.

And we did not just look. Eyes are excellent at finding patterns, including patterns that are not there. So we measured.

Instead of a square: spirals, polygons and stars

At various angles, instead of a square, we find spirals, stars, triangles and other patterns. The outline is set by simple arithmetic: how the turning angle divides into 360°.

• When 360 ÷ angle is a whole number, you get a polygon. After that many turns the walk is heading east again, so each lap traces a shape with that many sides, and the growing runs nest the laps outward. 120° gives a triangle (360 ÷ 120 = 3), 72° a pentagon, 60° a hexagon, 45° an octagon. Ulam’s square is simply the case 360 ÷ 90 = 4.

• When the angle is 360 × q/p with q bigger than 1, you get a star. The walk still returns to its starting heading after p turns, but it skips q points around the circle each time, so the laps cross over themselves and draw a p-pointed star. At 144° (360 × 2/5) it draws a pentagram, at 135° (360 × 3/8) an eight-point star, and at 160° (360 × 4/9) a nine-point star.

• When the angle is small, you get a spiral. The walk needs many turns to come around once, so the laps look smooth: 10° takes 36 turns per lap. At 1° the first 1,500 primes do not even finish one lap, and you see a single arc.

• At 180° you get a line. The walk just goes back and forth.

• When the angle is not a tidy fraction of 360, nothing closes. The golden angle (137.508°) never brings the walk back to exactly the same heading, so each lap is rotated a little from the last. Try it in the lab.

Here is the part worth sitting with: none of these outlines comes from the primes. Mark every integer instead of just the primes and you get the same triangle, the same pentagram, the same square. The outline belongs to the walk. The primes only decide which points inside it light up.

All frames use Ulam’s classic paired runs (1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3…) and the first 1,500 primes, one white pixel per prime. The successive rule (1, 2, 3, 4…) gives the same outlines, because the turning rule, not the run rule, sets the shape. The run rule changes how the primes fill it.

How we measured “structure”

The main measure is box counting. Lay a grid of square boxes over the picture and count how many boxes contain at least one prime. Shrink the boxes and count again. If the points sat on one smooth line, the count would roughly double each time the boxes halved, which gives a slope near 1. If they filled the page evenly, it would roughly quadruple, which gives a slope near 2. We call the slope D.

We were careful about one thing that matters a lot. D here is a finite-scale slope across an eightfold range of box sizes. It is not a “fractal dimension”. Any finite set of dots has a true dimension of exactly zero if you zoom in far enough. D tells you how 1,500 dots fill a picture at the scales we looked at, and nothing more.

We froze the protocol before looking at the results: the box sizes, four grid rotations, sixteen grid offsets, the fitting window and the averaging. That way the ruler could not quietly bend toward a nicer answer.

What we found across the range

Here is the shape of it.

At tiny angles the walk barely turns, the primes string out along a gently curving arc, and D sits near 1 (0.95 at 1°). By 10° it climbs to about 1.46. By 20° it reaches about 1.74. From there to roughly 120° it rides a broad plateau around 1.7. It sags to about 1.53 near 150° and collapses again at 180°, where the walk folds back on itself into a straight line. At 180° the successive walk piles 1,500 primes onto just 77 points, with as many as 48 primes stacked on one spot.

And 90°, the famous one? D = 1.728. Respectable. Not special. The highest value on the primary scale is at 24° (D = 1.757). For the successive rule the top is at 45° (1.755), and its 90° value is 1.736.

Before anyone runs off to found the Church of 24 Degrees, here is the catch. Change the range of box sizes, and the “best” angle changes. On coarse scales the winner is 90°. On middle scales it is 26° for the paired rule and 36° for the successive rule. On fine scales it is 120°. A winner that changes every time you change the ruler is telling you about the ruler. That is the first lesson of the whole project, and it is a general one: if your result moves when your method moves, your result is partly your method.

We saw one striking geometric fact that is not a measurement artifact. At 120° the successive walk gives every one of the 1,500 primes its own distinct spot, and in fact every integer up to 12,553 lands on its own point. The paired walk at 120° crowds those same primes onto only 1,359 spots. Same primes, same angle, different run rule, different picture. The picture you see is a joint product of the numbers and the drawing rule.

The part most pattern-spotters skip: the control

A pattern means nothing until you compare it with what chance would produce. So we built stand-ins: random sets of integers marked in place of the primes, constructed to keep the boring properties the primes are known to have. The stand-ins keep the same overall thinning-out as numbers get bigger, the same local density, the same odd/even behavior, and the same avoidance of multiples of 2, 3 and 5. Then we ran every one of six different measures on every one of those stand-in sets, at every angle:

• lines of points crossing several runs,

• quadratic-formula families,

• directional pair spacing,

• Fourier (repeating-wave) structure,

• gappiness (”lacunarity”),

• and pile-ups of points.

If the primes are hiding something the stand-ins lack, it should show up here.

Each measure has a “leading angle” if you look at it alone. Line triples peak at 34°, quadratic families at 90°, directional pairs at 86°, Fourier structure at 153°, gappiness at 6°, and pile-ups at 120°. That looks like a lot of special angles. But we looked at six measures across 180 angles, each with many internal features. Search that many places and something will always look unusual. That is the look-elsewhere effect, and it is the single most common way people fool themselves with data.

So the honest test accounts for the whole search. You ask how extreme the most extreme result is, compared with the most extreme result the stand-ins produce under exactly the same search. Under our strictest stand-in model, that global p-value is 0.71. In plain terms: once you count every place we looked, the primes do not stand out from the stand-ins at any angle.

There is one genuinely interesting result, and it is the one Ulam saw. At 90°, the quadratic-family measure is strongly enriched. Within that single measure, adjusted for searching every angle and family, p = 0.005, the smallest value our 199 stand-ins could resolve. Pool it with all six measures, the way we said in advance we would, and it is no longer exceptional (p = 1.0). We also tried a simpler Bonferroni-style correction, and we tried it after seeing the results, so we label it post hoc rather than pretending otherwise. That correction gives p = 0.03. Then we checked the next 1,500 primes, with all our choices frozen. The same family was still enriched there, but not strongly enough to call it confirmed (p = 0.085).

And the winning formula? It was 4k² + 6k + 43. Substitute m = 2k + 1, and you get m² + m + 41. That is Euler’s polynomial from 1772. The strongest pattern in the whole study is the one mathematicians have understood for 250 years. It is a reassuring result, not a revolutionary one: the method found exactly the real thing it should have found.

So what do the lines mean?

They mean that some quadratic formulas are rich in primes, which mathematics already predicts. The square grid happens to lay those formulas out as straight lines your eye can catch. Turn the walk by a different angle and those same formulas become curves and arcs. The primes have not changed. The drawing has.

The “deeper meaning” people project onto the streaks mostly lives in three places: the 90° choice, the human eye’s appetite for lines, and the absence of a control. Put all three on the table and what is left is real, modest and known. That does not make it less beautiful. It makes it more honest, and it puts it on firmer ground.

Try it yourself: the IPAK π Lab

We built the whole thing into a free, public lab so you can check us instead of trusting us. It runs entirely in your browser at https://ipakedu.online/pi-lab/.

• π Digits. One million decimal digits of π, computed twice by independent methods and matched byte for byte. Type in your birthday and see where it first appears, then see why finding it is exactly what chance predicts. A full digit census asks whether each of 0–9 takes its fair 10% share. Over the first million digits the answer is yes (χ² test, p = 0.79), which is consistent with π being “normal” but does not prove it. Nobody has proved that.

• π Walk vs Chance. Turn each digit of π into a turn and a step, and watch the path. Then watch the same rule run on random digits, so you can see whether π’s walk looks any different from chance. (At 36° over 100,000 digits, it doesn’t: π ranks 6th of 20.)

• Ulam Sweep Explorer. This is the study, live. Choose the run rule (paired, successive, constant, your own repeating list, Fibonacci or squares) and the turning rule (counterclockwise, alternating, or turn at every prime). Set any range of angles and step size, and play the frames as a movie, from very slow to fast. Every frame is white pixels on black, just as in the study, with D measured on every frame. Where your settings match our published sweep, the lab loads our stored numbers instead of recomputing them. Our browser code reproduces all 360 published values to about fifteen decimal places, so you can verify that too.

• Primes in π, and the Ulam spiral in π order. The lab reads π's digits and pick out the primes as they appear. By default it takes the longest prime it can at each spot, so 1, 3, 1 becomes 131. Shortest-first, every overlapping occurrence and fixed-length rules are also available. Then you can light up the spiral with those primes, in the order π delivers them. The first time we did this, D dropped from about 1.73 to about 1.23. That is not π revealing something. Longest-first parsing hands you 1,500 hits, but only 525 different numbers: 2, 3, 5 and 7 keep coming back, and the rest are scattered all the way out to nearly 100,000. Fewer distinct points spread over a far wider range fill the picture differently, and D follows. The cutting rule, not π, decides what gets drawn. So the only fair comparison is π against random digits cut by exactly the same rule. The lab now runs that comparison by default and draws it as a white dashed line. Under every rule we tried, π lands inside the spread of 19 random-digit sets. In the prime counts, π matches random digits too, at every prime length from one to five digits. It is the same lesson as the 90° turn, one level down: when you choose how to read the data, you have partly chosen what you will find.

• The Ulam Study. Both full 1°–180° animations, the key figures, and the complete technical report as a PDF.

• Method, Glossary and References. Every control has a “What’s this?” button that explains it in plain language. The glossary has 62 terms, from “p-value” to “look-elsewhere effect”. The reference list goes back to Ulam’s original paper and Hardy and Littlewood.

There is also a π Lab Chat: a research companion that runs the lab for you, reports the actual computed numbers, and pushes back when a pattern hasn’t earned its interpretation yet. You get three free messages to see how it works.

The larger point

Every week someone shows me a striking pattern in health data, in an epidemiological study, in a chart that went viral. The questions are always the same ones we asked of the Ulam spiral:

• What rule drew this picture?

• What happens if you change the rule?

• What does chance alone produce?

• How many places did someone look before they found this one?

The Ulam spiral is a safe place to practice, because the stakes are low and the answers are checkable. The habit transfers everywhere. That habit is what Popular Rationalism is about, and it is what we teach in the IPAK-EDU courses at https://ipakedu.online/courses/. Go turn the walk to 24°, then to 137.5°, then back to 90°, and watch the “meaning” move.

The study: IPAK-EDU. Ulam angle sweep: six complementary measures. Angles 1°–180°, first 1,500 primes. An IPAK-EDU Technical Report. 12 October 2026. Available from https://ipakedu.online/pi-lab/. Contact: info@ipak-edu.org. Find us at ipakedu.online.

Sources

1. Stein ML, Ulam SM, Wells MB. A visual display of some properties of the distribution of primes. American Mathematical Monthly 1964;71(5):516–520. https://doi.org/10.2307/2312588

2. Gardner M. Mathematical Games: The remarkable lore of the prime number. Scientific American 1964;210:120–128. https://doi.org/10.1038/scientificamerican0364-120

3. Hardy GH, Littlewood JE. Some problems of ‘Partitio numerorum’; III: On the expression of a number as a sum of primes. Acta Mathematica 1923;44:1–70. https://doi.org/10.1007/BF02403921

4. Gross E, Vitells O. Trial factors for the look elsewhere effect in high energy physics. European Physical Journal C 2010;70:525–530. https://doi.org/10.1140/epjc/s10052-010-1470-8