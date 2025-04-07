Finally, The Fork in the Road.. Never a More Exicting Time for Science, But WashPo is Debby Downer

On April 4, 2025, the Washington Post reported on the National Institutes of Health’s upcoming initiative to investigate the causes of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Rather than welcoming this long-overdue development, the article fell back on narrative control, warning that revisiting vaccine-related hypotheses could damage public trust and fuel dangerous myths. It invoked the long-retracted 1998 Wakefield study as a talisman against scientific curiosity and reinforced a shallow binary: vaccines are either dangerous or they are not—and any scientific inquiry that fails to exonerate must be dangerous.

This framing fails not only the scientific method, but public health ethics. Real science begins with uncertainty, not decree. The NIH's initiative must not be steered by ideology, political convenience, or institutional fear. It must be built on the foundation of rigorous, transparent, and predictive inquiry—not to confirm what is already believed, but to uncover what remains unknown.

The Silence That Spoke Volumes: A History of Institutional Abdication

For more than two decades, federal agencies, leading journals, and powerful professional organizations have refused to fund, publish, or even tolerate research that asks whether vaccine-related adverse events could play a role in autism onset. This wasn’t due to lack of plausible mechanisms. It was due to fear of liability, fear of reputational harm, and fear of undermining the narrative of universal vaccine safety.

This abdication of responsibility came in the wake of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which eliminated legal liability for vaccine manufacturers and transferred the burden of accountability to the public trust. Meanwhile, passive surveillance systems like VAERS—routinely criticized for underreporting—have remained the primary mechanism for tracking vaccine adverse events. Studies of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated populations have been systematically blocked. Attempts to reanalyze CDC data have led to whistleblower complaints, not transparency.

What has been lost is not just scientific knowledge but public trust. Without honest engagement, institutions hollow out their own credibility.

Science, Not Silence, Builds Trust

Public health authorities have spent years trying to persuade the public that any link between vaccines and autism is a myth. But they’ve largely relied on rhetorical tools, not data transparency. The suppression of inquiry, the vilification of parents, and the censorship of dissent have done far more to erode public confidence than any research study ever could.

Trust is not built by declaring questions off-limits. It is earned by facing uncertainty head-on. If NIH and HHS wish to restore public confidence, they must prove that they are willing to go where the evidence leads—even if the results are inconvenient. The American people do not need assurances. They need answers.

The World Is Watching: Aligning U.S. Research with Global Trends

Globally, the tide is already shifting. European and Asian researchers have begun to model vaccine responses in the context of genetic, immunological, and neurological variation. Studies in Japan have led to revised vaccine policies following adverse event signals. In France, aluminum adjuvant biopersistence has been explored as a potential neurotoxic contributor. Israel has begun tracking post-immunization inflammation using neural imaging technologies.

The United States is not leading this conversation. It is lagging. The NIH has the chance to reverse that, and to reclaim its place at the forefront of medical discovery—but only if it abandons its current defensive posture.

From Symptoms to Systems: A Call for Predictive, Preventive and Curative Research

Autism Spectrum Disorder is not a monolith. Its etiology is complex, multi-causal, and variable between individuals. Rather than asking again whether "vaccines cause autism," NIH must shift toward a precision medicine model that asks: Which children, once vaccinated, are at highest risk of developing ASD? And can that risk be predicted before exposure?

To do this, NIH must fund prospective cohort studies that begin before vaccination and track biomarker profiles, family histories, mitochondrial efficiency, oxidative stress levels, and developmental baselines. These data must be analyzed using modern machine learning techniques that allow models to emerge from the data itself—empirical model selection—rather than assuming a predetermined statistical framework. Curve-fitting studies designed to exonerate based on null averages must give way to empirically validated, predictive models.

Importantly, these studies must track developmental deltas, not just static endpoints. Regression is not a checkbox—it is a trajectory. And it is precisely these changes over time that carry the deepest insights into risk.

Whole-Health Tracking and the Need for Longitudinal Design

The NIH must also redefine what constitutes a safety signal. Autism is not the only outcome of concern. Children must be tracked over years for neurological, immunological, metabolic, and psychiatric outcomes—across both vaccinated and unvaccinated groups, and across varying exposure timelines. The goal is not only to measure presence or absence of ASD, but to understand the broader health trajectories shaped by individual biology and environmental inputs.

This requires investment in systems-based longitudinal studies, integrated across disciplines. It means including glutathione support interventions, acetaminophen avoidance, dietary factors, and spacing of immunizations as experimental variables.

Normalize Compassion

We must expand this long-overdue opportunity to reflect the full scope of scientific responsibility. What is needed now is a research framework that does not stop at identifying correlations or ruling out inconvenient associations—but one that actively seeks to Predict, Prevent, Mitigate, Treat, and Reverse adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes following vaccination.

There is, shockingly, still no standardized protocol—no recognized standard of care—for addressing acute post-vaccination seizures in children, despite decades of parental reports and clinical observations. And yet, real-world evidence exists. One promising avenue is the use of cannabis-based nasal spray for rapid neurocalming and seizure interruption. Such interventions deserve rigorous clinical investigation—not stigma, not censorship.

If we can predict vaccine injury, we can prevent it. This is not controversial—it is the moral foundation of modern medicine. But to predict, we must first acknowledge that injury can occur, and that susceptibility is not uniform. Once we take that step, we can finally begin building individualized models of risk.

If we have the courage to recognize certain post-vaccine outcomes as a form of iatrogenic disease—unintended consequences of medical intervention—we unlock the ability to study them systematically, develop treatments, and refine protocols to minimize harm. That is what ethical medicine demands.

If we can de-stigmatize therapies like chelation, long dismissed due to outdated dogma and professional discomfort, we can explore what thousands of families already know: that recovery is possible in some cases. Families like that of Scott Shoemaker, whose son regained lost function after biomedical intervention, are not isolated anecdotes—they are the beginning of a body of evidence waiting to be understood.

View an interview with Scott Shoemaker after you share this article please!

Science must not be used to protect reputations. It must be used to protect children. The opportunity is here. Let’s take it.

Firewalls and Foresight: Structuring NIH’s Initiative for Integrity

For this initiative to succeed, NIH must build structural safeguards against bias, capture, and suppression. This includes:

Independent oversight by panels composed of biostatisticians, machine learning experts, molecular biologists, clinicians, and parent advocates.

Public release of anonymized, raw datasets to allow third-party reanalysis for bake-off analysis competitions for most accurate models.

Firewalls separating study design, funding, and publication decisions from industry influence.

Automated total health outcome awareness to detect and thereby learn to prevent ALL iatrogenic disease (225K deaths/year!)

A mandate to publish results regardless of outcome.

The science must not be allowed to disappear into bureaucratic review cycles or be silenced by null results. Transparency is non-negotiable.

Restoring the Public's Seat at the Table

Parents of vaccine-injured children have been dismissed, maligned, and marginalized. Yet it is their vigilance, pattern recognition, and persistence that has driven this issue forward. They must not be excluded now. Community stakeholders must be included not just as subjects, but as co-creators of the research agenda.

Participatory research designs and advisory roles for affected families can strengthen both the quality and the legitimacy of the work ahead. The public must be a partner, not a problem to be managed.

Which Predictors?

I am asked this all the time: Family history of autoimmunity or developmental delay/autism, atopy, genetics (See our course Genes and Vaccines), prior adverse reaction in child, parent to sibling, vaccination during pregnancy, difficult pregnancy, gestastional age, birthweight, acetaminophen after or before fever (vaccine-related or not), regular consumption of organic food (servings of organic per week), and many others - used (importantly) in combination, not in competition with, vaccine (spaced out or not, total doses per age, etc). We can do this with the design of analysis. NIH grants are three-year boluses of funding; we should grant many 1-year grants to allow planning, and then a follow-up five-year bolus with competitive overhead to encourage widespread study.

Science with a Conscience: Why This Moment Matters

This initiative is not about returning to the past. It is about finally asking the right questions with the right tools. It is about science that is modern, accountable, and humane.

Children deserve medicine that understands them as individuals. Parents deserve honesty, not deflection. And science deserves the chance to serve truth, not narrative.

This is our moment. Let it not be squandered. Let us teach and use prediction science as a kind way to be excellent to each other and to each other’s children.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, is President and CEO of the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (IPAK), Editor-in-Chief of Science, Public Health Policy & the Law, and founder of Popular Rationalism.

