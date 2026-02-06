A RATIONAL MOMENT: The Double Standard at the Heart of the Vaccine Debate
In this rebuttal to Scott Gottlieb, we assert that the inhumanity of vaccine risk, injury and death denialism must end. The myopic view on vaccines must, as well.
Scott Gottlieb’s Washington Post essay is rhetorically powerful and personally moving. It is also structurally incomplete—and that incompleteness matters, because it reproduces a double standard that has distorted U.S. vaccine policy, medical practice, and research priorities for decades.
The core claim of the piece is uncontroversial: viral infections can cause devastating long-term harm in a subset of people. Epstein-Barr virus, measles, HPV, enteroviruses—these associations are real, documented, and serious. No serious critic disputes that. But Gottlieb uses this reality to imply that opposition to current vaccine policy rests on a denial of viral harm. That implication is false, and it collapses under even modest scrutiny.
The actual dispute is not whether viruses can harm people. It is whether vaccines can also harm some people, whether those harms have been systematically minimized or obscured, and whether the medical system has allowed ideological commitment to vaccination to suppress safer, complementary, or alternative approaches to prevention and treatment.
On that question, Gottlieb’s essay is silent.
That silence is not neutral.
The Missing Symmetry: Vaccine Injury Also Exists
The same logic Gottlieb applies to viral infections applies—inescapably—to vaccines. Biological interventions administered at population scale will produce heterogeneous outcomes. Some people benefit greatly. Some are unaffected. Some are harmed.
Yet when long-term harms follow vaccination, the response is categorically different. Instead of investigation, we see denial. Instead of humility, certainty. Instead of expanded research, contraction.
Post-viral syndromes are described as tragic, complex, and deserving of massive research investment. Post-vaccine syndromes are dismissed as coincidence, anxiety, misinformation, or “anti-science.” That is not science. That is ideology.
If it is valid to argue that a small fraction of EBV infections lead to lymphoma decades later, it is equally valid to ask whether a small fraction of immune-modulating interventions—administered repeatedly, early in life, and without long-term inert placebos—may also produce delayed autoimmune, neurological, or inflammatory consequences in susceptible individuals.
The refusal to apply this symmetry is the central double standard.
Conflicts of Interest Are Not a Footnote
Gottlieb writes as a survivor of cancer. He also writes as a sitting board member of Pfizer and UnitedHealth Group. That fact is disclosed—but not grappled with.
When a former FDA Commissioner who now sits on pharmaceutical boards argues that political skepticism toward vaccines threatens public health, readers deserve more than disclosure. They deserve argumentative restraint and epistemic humility proportional to the conflicts involved.
Instead, we get absolutism: dissent is framed as dismantling the “vaccine enterprise,” and policy reform is equated with recklessness. That framing conveniently aligns with the financial interests of vaccine manufacturers, insurers, and vertically integrated healthcare systems.
Scientific credibility is not strengthened by ignoring that alignment.
Suppressed Alternatives and the Narrowing of Medicine
One of the most consequential omissions in Gottlieb’s essay is the role vaccine primacy has played in suppressing other medical options.
During COVID, early outpatient treatments, repurposed drugs, risk-stratified protocols, nutritional interventions, and immune-supportive therapies were not merely debated—they were actively discouraged, censored, and in some cases professionally punished. Research pathways narrowed. Clinical discretion collapsed. Everything flowed toward vaccination as the singular solution.
That same pattern now repeats historically. When vaccines are positioned as the only acceptable preventive strategy, everything else becomes politically suspect: antivirals, immune modulation, environmental risk reduction, personalized medicine, and non-pharmaceutical prevention.
This is not how robust medicine works. It is how monocultures fail.
Measles, Memory Loss, and Selective Alarm
Gottlieb emphasizes measles-induced immune amnesia—a real phenomenon. What he does not address is whether repeated immune stimulation via other means, including certain vaccine schedules, might also alter immune calibration in ways not yet fully understood.
We are told to fear immune dysregulation when it follows infection, but to dismiss the question when it follows vaccination. That asymmetry is not evidence-based. It is policy-driven.
Science does not pre-decide which hypotheses are allowed.
The False Binary: Pro-Vaccine vs. Anti-Vaccine
The most damaging move in the essay is rhetorical, not scientific. Gottlieb collapses a wide spectrum of positions into a caricatured “anti-vaccine movement.” In reality, many critics are pro-science, pro-safety, pro-individual risk assessment, and deeply concerned about infectious disease.
What they reject is not vaccination per se, but:
denial of vaccine injury,
lack of long-term safety trials with true placebos,
coercive mandates without liability reform,
censorship of adverse-event research,
and the subordination of clinical judgment to population-level messaging.
Calling that stance “anti-vaccine” is not argument. It is branding.
What a Serious Conversation Would Look Like
A serious public-health discussion would acknowledge all of the following simultaneously:
Viral infections can cause devastating long-term harm in some people.
Vaccines can also cause serious harm in some people.
Ironically, those at most risk may overlap (this is an untested hypothesis, but if risk is genetic and related to homology between human and pathogen proteins, it seems likely).
Genetic, immunological, and environmental susceptibility matters in both cases.
Suppressing research into either category undermines trust and safety.
Medicine advances by expanding options, not enforcing singular solutions.
Until advocates of vaccination are willing to confront all five points openly, calls to “protect the vaccine system” will sound less like science and more like institutional self-defense.
Conclusion
Scott Gottlieb is right about one thing: invisible, delayed biological harm is real—and ignoring it costs lives.
He is wrong to apply that insight in only one direction.
Vaccines are no longer the only game in town. Research on therapies matter, too.
If we are going to reckon honestly with the long-term consequences of immune system perturbation, we must do so without double standards, without financial blinders, and without silencing inconvenient patients or clinicians.
Public health does not die in darkness.
It dies when light is permitted to shine in only one place.
Perfect James, as usual. I still wish to present what I published many years ago as we confronted the irreparable harm done to our son rendering him incompetent more than 30 years ago:
“Vaccines Are Unavoidably Unsafe” Don’t take my word for it. These are the words of Justice Scalia in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth, LLC in a Supreme Court decision in 2011. Unfortunately, due to the protections afforded the vaccine maker in the National Childhood Vaccine Act of 1986, the Court ruled against a vaccine injured plaintiff in the case. How?
In the 1980s, children were having adverse reactions to the DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) vaccine. Lots of lawsuits were being filed against docs and vaccine manufacturers. This caused the pharmaceutical industry to threaten pulling out of the vaccine market, and the alarm bells rang that the nation’s health and safety were at risk. Why were vaccine manufacturers getting ready to take their ball and go home? Because vaccines fall into a class of products considered “unavoidably unsafe.” I am not kidding you. This “unavoidable” word comes from the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act itself “products which, in the present state of human knowledge, are quite incapable of being made safe.”
In 1986, Congress decided on a way to compensate folks for these avoidable injuries and death. It is called the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. From 2001 until 2011 the program has compensated about 2500 families a total of $2 billion. There has been close to $4 billion paid to date since inception. But, that represents only a small fraction of those who actually brought claims to the Vaccine Court. You see, there is a 36 month window to bring the claim. There is no “tolling” granted for minors, unlike all the Civil Courts in the U.S. Guess what? Neurological injuries may not present in infants for long after 36 months. Furthermore, who knows how many cases were never brought by attorneys on behalf of a vaccine injured child, because the statute of limitations ran out?
Don’t let anyone tell you that vaccines don’t cause injury. They have, they do and they will do so in the future. For years, Thimerosal was used as a preservative in multi-dose vials. While still proclaiming it “safe”, vaccine makers “voluntarily” removed Thimerosal. It is still present in trace amounts and in flu vaccine. Thimerosal was never approved by the FDA, as the patents predated the establishment of said regulations. Worried?
With nearly 6,000 cases pending the USCFC held the “Omnibus Autism Hearings.” They decided not to make “autism” a “table injury.” How convenient. Since there would never be enough money to pay for all who claim an “autism” injury. But, there have been many cases compensated for “encephalopathy” as a diagnosis with reference to autism. You can read it for yourself:
http://digitalcommons.pace.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1681&context=...
For the record, I am not “anti-vaccine.” Both of my children were fully vaccinated. Unfortunately for us, our son was neurologically disabled by vaccines. It is indisputable, yet the government and the vaccine makers still think that there is a “greater good” to be served.
They may be right. But, let’s not fool ourselves. Vaccines can be made safer. It is about money.
Have you looked at any of the science that suggests never having measles increases one's risk of getting cancer? Actually, I am not sure if the science is confined to those who have not had measles for any reason, or the combined problem of having the vaccine and never having the measles.