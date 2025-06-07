Popular Rationalism

V. N. Alexander
12h

Meanwhile every other over-the-counter medication says, "Do not take while pregnant or nursing."

Dr. Colleen Huber
12h

Thank you for addressing the overarching concern about use of any experimental substance in pregnancy.

You mention a Shimabukuro paper in 2021. There were two of this same paper with him as main author that year, one in April and one in September. There is a bit of controversy raging now as the footnotes in Table 4 changed to imply different numbers. But like unsolvable equations of too many variables, there is just enough data missing to prevent certainty of how to understand or to reconcile those papers. Hence, we have my warning after the April 2021 paper of a seeming 89 to 90% rate of pregnancy loss, with others taking into account the later Sept 2021 data and measuring between 82% and 89% pregnancy loss, ie from Pierre Kory, Naomi Wolf, James Thorp. Of course, even 82% pregnancy loss, or even much lower rate of loss, makes the COVID vaccines screamingly unsafe in pregnancy, and a black box warning on them has been warranted for all, with special urgency for pregnant women.

