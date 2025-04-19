Good Saturday Morning, Popular Rationalists! Remember - #SharingIsCaring

Time again, outbreak after epidemic after pandemic, we have heard public health authorities tell us that the only problem they had that led to their failure was the need for “better messaging”. But they did not know what you and I know: Trust is not a slogan. It is not a product you can launch. It does not come back because you have tested new language or hired better spokespeople.

Share

Trust is earned through consistency between truth, transparency, and action. And when it’s broken—especially by the institutions tasked with protecting life—it cannot be mended by optics. It can only be repaired by accountability.

Today, those who benefitted the most from regulatory capture want their trust back. They want control back, but not via objective, outcome-based reform—not a reckoning. They want a narrative reset.

You can bet that just as when they held regulatory power, they are scrambling to find their footing and trying to arrange coordinated messaging. You can bet that the messaging is being refined and rehearsed. They are trying out various strategies. They are likely planning on playing word games. Familiar faces are being reintroduced as surrogates. Public trust is being treated not as a right, but as a prize to be recaptured through repetition.

The good news for rational empiricists is that this approach misreads the moment. Trust wasn’t lost just because of the COVID-19 debacle or because the messaging was bad. It was lost because science was abandoned.

Long-established regulatory protocols were not followed during and before the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. This is not speculation; it is documented fact.

Here are some of the standards that were either bypassed, altered, or removed:

– No preclinical dose escalation studies in animals for the encoded antigens or novel excipients

– Saline placebo groups were often replaced with other biologics or adjuvants.

– Long-term human safety data was not available at the time of Emergency Use Authorization.

– No published raw trial data for independent review.

– No all-cause mortality or morbidity tracking tied to product approval.

– Complete legal immunity remained in place for manufacturers, robbing them of incentive to prioritize safety.

These were not extra layers, these were not “nice-to-haves.” These were the very guardrails that allow the public to participate in medicine with confidence. Removing them and still demanding trust is like asking passengers to board a plane after the pilot boasts about skipping the checklist. Shortcuts that cost lives.

And people noticed.

They did not all say it out loud. Many didn’t know the terminology. But the sense was visceral. Something had changed. The rituals of scientific caution had been replaced with messaging, repetition, and the coordination of authority.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. put it simply:

“Trusting the experts is a feature of religion…”

The problem with COVID-19 public health measures was never a problem with public communication. It was a problem with institutional behavior. Trust in science didn’t erode because of fringe actors or misinformation. It eroded because the basic rules were broken, and no one took responsibility.

We all remember that the only control measure they could think of was totalitarianism when their vaccines failed.

And now, those same actors are returning—not with apologies, not with data, but with new phrases. New packaging. A new campaign.

But trust does not come from campaigns. It comes from evidence.

If these institutions truly want to restore public confidence, they cannot hire their way out of it. They can’t coordinate their way out of it. They must do what they should have done three years ago:

– Release the unadulterated data.

– Admit the shortcuts.

– Help Secretary Kennedy restore the rules.

– Accept scrutiny.

The people who want regulatory reform are not radical. They are rational. They are not asking for perfection. They are asking for process and adherence to rules pit in place by past generations for safety's sake. For everyone. An even playing field. They are not anti-science. They are asking science to return to itself.

Because trust, once broken, does not return on cue. It returns when the evidence is strong, the questions are welcome, and the standards apply to everyone—especially the powerful.

No messaging strategy will fix what transparency and accountability have not. The public does not want more vaccines and more drugs faster. We want them if they are safe, and if they are effective, and if they do not give us side effects that make us seek more drugs.

And if those who think narrative trumps science try again to win trust with slogans instead of reform, they’ll lose it even faster the second time.

Share





Leave a comment