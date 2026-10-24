I am a proud and fiercely loyal board member of R.E.A.C.T. For Hope - because I believe in Maija Hahn and the rest of the leadership therein, and because I know what it’s like to be forcibly silenced as a child.

From the age of 5 to 15 I was not allowed to speak in my own home. I would be punished severely if I looked up from my plate at dinner.

We had 8 children in the house. I was singled out. My abusers did not win.

I overcame via patience, and being smarter than my abusers.

My heart naturally broke when I learned about the reality of the SPELLERS program. They are in there.

We can let them out.

Watch the video. Give these kids a new lease on life.

Do me a favor? If you donate, drop a comment and let me know that the suffering of children kept silent matters to you. It matters to me!

REACT is dedicated helping non-speakers communicate.

Since 2023, REACT has provided AAC communication therapy scholarships to families who cannot afford this life-changing intervention. These scholarships empower nonspeaking and unreliable speaking individuals to express their intelligence and identity, and to finally give them validation, inclusion, and dignity through letterboards and typing.



We are doing everything we can to raise awareness about apraxia and how non speakers all across the country are being excluding and unrecognized for their potential. Through discrete motor-based AAC training methods, non speakers are breaking their silence and showing the world what they are capable of it. This therapy method is the only communication method that allows nonspeakers and unreliable speakers access to OPEN communication. With access to trained motor coaches and 26-letters, lives are being changed. We are so grateful to be a part of helping families reach their communication goals.



You can learn more about Spelling for Communication and our scholarship program at www.REACTforHope.org

SPONSOR A SCHOLARSHIP

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