Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Alan's avatar
Alan
5d

This seems like a worthy cause. It's a small organization. My favorite kind of charity. Donated and shared as well.

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Ieatweeds's avatar
Ieatweeds
5d

Donated and shared.

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