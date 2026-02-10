Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
1h

Reading Ed Dowd's book, "Cause Unknown" and seeing hundreds of children drop dead from their mRNA shots, indicates nothing rare about ruining their hearts.

Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
35m

First and primary, the HHS must convince me without a shadow of a doubt that "modern medicine" is the only road to take to be well. Convince me that filling my body with toxic and poisonous drugs and vaccines is the way to be healthier.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture