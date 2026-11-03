James Lyons-Weiler, PhD | Popular Rationalism | November 3, 2026

If you take a tablet combining olmesartan medoxomil, amlodipine and hydrochlorothiazide at 40 mg/10 mg/12.5 mg, check your prescription today. Two Macleods lots are under a nationwide recall. The practical question is whether the medicine dispensed to you came from either affected lot; the drug name alone cannot answer it.[1]

Do not stop taking your blood pressure medicine or change the dose on your own because of this alert. Contact your pharmacist or prescriber to verify your supply and arrange any needed replacement.[3][5]

The recall involves 3,744 manufacturer bottles: 3,528 containing 30 tablets and 216 containing 90 tablets. USA TODAY reports that Macleods initiated it on October 7, 2026, and FDA classified it as Class II on October 26. This is a generic version of Tribenzor; brand-name Tribenzor is not included in this particular recall.[1]

Match your product to the following identifiers. Both rows concern the same three-drug tablet at 40 mg/10 mg/12.5 mg.[1]

The state pharmacy notice lists expiration as 05/2027; USA TODAY gives May 31, 2027. The original bottle size is the manufacturer’s package size, which may differ from the number of tablets your pharmacy dispensed.[1][2]

1. Read all three drug names and their strengths. Hydrochlorothiazide may appear as HCTZ. The ingredients may be printed in a different order, so match each name to its dose: olmesartan 40 mg, amlodipine 10 mg and hydrochlorothiazide 12.5 mg. A bottle listing only amlodipine, or a different combination, does not identify this recalled product.[4]

2. Look for Macleods, the NDC and the lot. NDC means National Drug Code. It identifies a drug package; the lot identifies a production batch. Your personal prescription or Rx number is different. Look around the original container for LOT, Batch or Exp. A matching drug name or expiration date alone does not establish that your tablets are recalled.[3]

3. If the lot is missing, call the dispensing pharmacy. If your medicine came in a pharmacy vial, blister pack or mail-order pouch without a manufacturer lot, give the pharmacist your prescription number and fill date. Ask them to check the source manufacturer, NDC and lot using the original stock container and available dispensing or purchasing records. If they cannot trace the lot, ask how they will obtain an unaffected supply and advise you about the next dose. Missing information does not establish that a bottle is unaffected.

4. Use the pill’s appearance only as a supporting clue. Macleods’ label describes this strength as a round, grayish-red, 10 mm tablet marked T24. That can help identify the product, but it cannot distinguish a recalled lot from an unaffected lot. Do not rely on color, a photograph or an imprint alone.[4]

You can read this to the pharmacist:

“Please check whether my olmesartan/amlodipine/hydrochlorothiazide 40/10/12.5 mg prescription came from Macleods lot 12251163A or 12251163B. Can you verify the source lot for this refill? If it matches, or you cannot exclude those lots, what should I take next and how can we arrange an unaffected replacement?”

Keep the container and photograph its label. Ask about each refill separately, including older supplies and tablets transferred to a pill organizer. If a recalled lot is confirmed, obtain instructions for replacement and return or disposal before throwing away the packaging. If the pharmacy is closed and a dose is due, seek advice from an available pharmacist or the prescriber’s on-call service instead of improvising a medication change.

The defect concerns drug release. The California State Board of Pharmacy’s notice reports that, during nine-month stability testing of lot 12251163B, olmesartan dissolution averaged 79% across 24 tablets against an 80% minimum. The other two ingredients met their dissolution specifications, and the drug-content testing complied. Macleods extended the recall to both package sizes from the underlying bulk batch. Reduced or delayed olmesartan absorption could temporarily weaken blood pressure control.[2]

A laboratory dissolution result is not a measurement of how much medicine entered any particular patient’s bloodstream. It does not establish a corresponding percentage loss of blood pressure control, and it cannot tell an individual whether treatment failed. The company reported no adverse-event or spontaneous safety reports for the tested batch in its assessment. That finding does not establish that every exposed patient remained unaffected.[2]

FDA’s Class II category describes a recall in which adverse effects may be temporary or medically reversible, or serious consequences are considered unlikely. This recall is directed at the retail/pharmacy level. FDA’s general guidance says patients may continue a Class II medicine unless the company or FDA directs otherwise; the pharmacist or prescriber should resolve what that means for your particular supply.[2][3]

Feeling well cannot clear a recalled bottle: high blood pressure often causes no symptoms. Conversely, an elevated reading alone cannot establish that this manufacturing defect caused it. Check the lot and assess blood pressure as separate questions.[7]

If you monitor at home, use a validated upper-arm monitor with the correct cuff size. Rest quietly for five minutes, support your arm at heart level, take two readings a minute apart and record them. Share an unexpected rise or a persistent change with your clinician. A normal reading is not a substitute for checking the recalled lots.[5]

For adults who are not pregnant, a systolic reading above 180 or a diastolic reading above 120 mm Hg needs prompt attention. With chest pain, shortness of breath, new weakness or numbness, vision changes or difficulty speaking, call 911 immediately. Do not wait to investigate the medicine. Without concerning symptoms, wait at least one minute, repeat the measurement and contact a health professional promptly if it remains that high. Pregnancy requires different thresholds and prompt maternity-team guidance.[6][7]

Suspected medication problems can also be reported to FDA’s MedWatch program. Save the manufacturer, strength, lot information, fill dates and relevant blood pressure readings so your pharmacist and clinician can document what happened. A report of a suspected problem does not by itself prove causation.[8]

A useful public alert should leave a patient with a way to resolve the uncertainty. When the needed lot number is absent from the bottle in someone’s hand, the pharmacy becomes the essential link between the recall record and that person’s treatment. The standard should be a verified supply and clear instructions for the next dose, with the patient’s blood pressure treatment maintained throughout the correction.

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Sources

Sources checked November 3, 2026. The California pharmacy notice provides the primary batch and testing details. The USA TODAY report supplies the recall initiation and classification dates and bottle counts.

1. Walrath-Holdridge, M. (2026, November 2). Blood pressure medication recalled nationwide. See the affected drug. USA TODAY, via AOL.

https://www.aol.com/articles/blood-pressure-medication-recalled-nationwide-182603000.html

2. California State Board of Pharmacy (2026, October 23). Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited recall notice.

https://www.pharmacy.ca.gov/about/recall_alerts/102326_macleods.pdf

3. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (2026). Understanding Drug Recalls: What to Know and What to Do.

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-recalls/understanding-drug-recalls-what-know-and-what-do

4. Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited (2025, revised August). Olmesartan medoxomil, amlodipine and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. Prescribing information, DailyMed; sections 16 and Product Characteristics.

https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=52c013e1-8c31-4bed-9241-e7845873ebe8

5. American Heart Association (2025, reviewed August 14). Home Blood Pressure Monitoring.

https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/understanding-blood-pressure-readings/monitoring-your-blood-pressure-at-home

6. American Heart Association (2025, reviewed August 14). When To Call 911 About High Blood Pressure.

https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/understanding-blood-pressure-readings/when-to-call-911-for-high-blood-pressure

7. American Heart Association (accessed November 3, 2026). Blood Pressure Explained: A Helpful Guide.

https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/blood-pressure-explained

8. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (accessed November 3, 2026). MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch-fda-safety-information-and-adverse-event-reporting-program

FDA enforcement database entry for this event:

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/ires/?Event=100113