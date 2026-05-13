Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Kevin Brink's avatar
Kevin Brink
1d

Nice. I still don't get how if the vaxxes are so safe (the science is settled) why are they the only product on the planet needing liability protection???

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
1d

USCFC Omnibus Hearings were "fixed" as well as flawed. My family's lives were ruined and we are still suffering while caring for our 33 y.o old 24/7/365. Government complicity makes it far worse than the tobacco scandal, on a par with Agent Orange while affecting tens of thousands more. Mostly infants doomed to a lifetime of irreparable damage.

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