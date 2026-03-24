Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
4h

I suspect most WAPO readers also took the jab, many of them repeatedly boosted. Studies have shown it affects the hippocampus, which is crucial for memory and learning. Now that their memories have been impaired, it would appear the next step is to replace them with false memories.

IDK about aliens, who, if they came here from outside earth, are undocumented and need to be deported by ICE. But I do know intensive studies have been conducted over decades in how to manipulate populations. David A. Hughes wrote the book “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume I, that lays out in well-researced, horrifying details those studies, tests, and actions. Scientists have conducted a study where a false memory was implanted into a mouse. Are we really that far behind?

What many don't know is there were plans, as early as 2000, to look into genetics as a means to affect populations. As this was not long after the genetic code was identified, I believe it was out of real concern for defense, but clearly morphed into corruption. See:

And advanced forms of biological warfare that can target "specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool." page 60 https://archive.org/details/RebuildingAmericasDefenses/page/n71/mode/1up/search/bio-weapon

There was also money to be made from a pandemic. These bonds paid a very generous rate, but the deal was if a pandemic were declared, you'd lose your principal. As this article explains, pandemics weren't called for sometime until covid. I imagine this gave early contributors time to get out having made a safe sum already. https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2017/06/28/world-bank-launches-first-ever-pandemic-bonds-to-support-500-million-pandemic-emergency-financing-facility

Vaccine shedding was denied, yet those testing it were told to refrain from sex for at least 28 days. Now there are considerable first hand reports of persons who suffered from shedding. https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-we-now-know-about-covid-vaccine

Of course there are many more articles and sites, many of them removed by those wishing to erase history. All I can say is, save what you can. Download items or save the link. I only have these because I started a spreadsheet as the plandemic was underway. It is not all that complete, and now I find many links are dead, not even on the Internet Archive.

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David Pfaff's avatar
David Pfaff
6h

How was it possible 195 countries on the planet on the same day, hour and minute declared a pandemic which threatened humanity and required all to accept injections? What does this inform? A secret cabal perhaps?

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