MEDPAGE TODAY has posed an interesting poll question:

As if 7:30PM, 3/26/2025, about 1/4 of those polled have answered YES.

This outcome poses a problem for the medical community - so many people against the study showed their raised ire in the comments.

Here, we take a moment to reply to and evaluate each comment.

Original Comment:

PLCF:

“Now that David Geier is to conduct the study, would you change your answer from yes to no? If not, how can you justify your yes?”

Popular Rationalism:

The scientific merit of a study rests on its design, methodology, and data transparency, not the personality or history of one individual. If the research team ensures rigorous methods, pre-registered protocols, independent auditing, and access to raw data, it will be judged on those merits. Several peer-reviewed studies and reviews (e.g., McFarland et al., 2020; Genuis et al., 2019) have raised biologically plausible concerns worthy of re-evaluation. Dismissing an entire research initiative due to association is a genetic fallacy and risks undermining science’s core principles of openness and replication.

Original Comment:

Quasiparticular (to PLCF):

“I would change my answer from ‘no’ to ‘hell no.’ To anybody reading this unfamiliar with David Geier’s work, I urge you to look into his career, credentials, legal history, and publication history. Practicing medicine without a license is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Popular Rationalism:

Ad hominem attacks sidestep the actual issue: whether the study itself is scientifically sound. That’s what matters—not who participates, but how the study is structured and whether it advances understanding. Science thrives not by silencing the unpopular, but by rigorously testing hypotheses, regardless of source. Even controversial figures can be involved in legitimate inquiry—as long as proper oversight, protocol adherence, and peer-review are in place. Anything less is gatekeeping, of the kind we saw on the science of Ivermectin and other therapies for COVID-19, not science.

Original Comment:

HAES:

“Another study showing no connection between vaccines and autism will never change RFK Jr’s mind. He will immediately focus on any criticism of the study as proof that it is wrong.”

Popular Rationalism:

The goal of science is not to persuade individual public figures—it is to test hypotheses and reduce uncertainty through data. This isn’t about RFK Jr.; it’s about whether the public retains confidence in public health. For years, the loud and growing show of persistent concern among parents are finally being addressed—concerns that won’t be resolved by appeals to authority, but through transparent, well-controlled studies. Refusing further inquiry risks deepening distrust rather than resolving it.

Original Comment:

PattiKB:

“Considering the incredible increase in the number of patients diagnosed with Autism, I think it is prudent to study why the increase in prevalence.”

Popular Rationalism:

Absolutely. The sharp rise in autism diagnoses—especially over the last two decades—demands comprehensive investigation. While better awareness plays a role, longitudinal studies like Nevison et al. (2018) show that diagnostic substitution and broader definitions alone do not account for the trend. We should be casting a wide net—including environmental, genetic, immune, and iatrogenic factors. A renewed, well-designed study is not only prudent—it’s overdue.

Original Comment:

RMP (to PattiKB):

“We are just getting better at diagnosing autism… It's quite possible that the percentage of people on the spectrum has been a constant all along, we are just better at recognizing the signs.”

Popular Rationalism:

That hypothesis has merit—but doesn’t fully align with empirical data. CDC tracking data shows a sustained, multi-decade increase in autism prevalence, even after accounting for improved recognition. Nevison and Parker (2018) estimate that less than 40% of the rise can be explained by diagnostic shifts. That leaves a sizable gap requiring serious etiological investigation, not assumption.

Original Comment:

L_Hannifin (to RMP):

“Any teacher who has been in a classroom for 20 or more years will tell you the increased prevalence is not merely ‘better diagnoses.’”

Popular Rationalism:

Exactly. Widespread shared real-world classroom experience supports what many researchers now affirm: the rise in autism diagnoses cannot be fully explained by changes in awareness or criteria. The broader scientific community must catch up to what practitioners and educators have long observed—and that requires studies that investigate all potential contributors, including medical exposures during critical developmental windows.

Original Comment:

LKnapp (to PattiKB):

“It is prudent to study the incidence in autism—we know it isn't vaccines. We should be looking for actual underlying causes.”

Popular Rationalism:

The search for underlying causes should not exclude variables prematurely. While some epidemiological studies find no strong correlation, others—especially in animal models and mechanistic studies (e.g., Li et al., 2018; Curtis et al., 2021)—suggest that adjuvants and immune activation may affect neurodevelopment under certain conditions. Dismissing one hypothesis before it’s been fully tested in a high-quality study contradicts the principles of scientific due diligence.

That said, studies that have looked into other factors have found that autism is the outcome of altered neurodevelopment due to a combination of genetic AND environmental factors - and that many environmental factors contribute to the risk of diagnosis and more severe symptoms (Lyons-Weiler, 2018). Specifically, the inherited risk is risk of detoxification deficiency - and thus, no one course of environmental risk can be expected to rule out another. In fact, they should act synergistically with mercury and aluminum from vaccines. Also see the IPAK ASD Model.

Original Comment:

Quasiparticular:

“The correlation between vaccine administrations and autism rates is but one among thousands of physically plausible correlations involving autism… This is a two-fold fallacy…”

Popular Rationalism:

There have been hundreds of thousands of parents reporting severe vaccine reactions consistent with encephalopathy preceding loss of eye contact, loss of social ability, and the emergence of repetitive behavior. The vaccine/autism correlaiton is not an arbitrary one. While correlation alone doesn’t warrant focus, biological plausibility and persistent public concern do. The vaccine-autism hypothesis stems not from raw correlations, but from observed overlaps in neuroinflammation, immune activation timing, and mitochondrial vulnerabilities, all of which are substantiated in peer-reviewed literature (e.g., Rose et al., 2021). The point isn’t that vaccines are “more likely” culprits—it’s that the studies that have been done have been underpowered, manipulated with results cherry-picked after repeated rounds of analysis - with strong evidence of fraud. Therefore, no rigorous, ethically conducted long-term comparative study using fully unvaccinated controls has definitively ruled out harm, and that matters both scientifically and ethically.

Original Comment:

drla:

“Perhaps if the studies done heretofore were published on Tik Tok, Instagram or Facebook, the anti-science cult would believe them.”

Popular Rationalism:

Science communication is not the same as science itself. Many parents raising concerns are not anti-science—they’re pro-accountability. Their questions often arise from personal experience and deserve thoughtful engagement, not ridicule. Rebuilding trust requires not just posting studies online, but ensuring those studies include robust methods, open data, and stakeholder transparency. Anything less feeds the very skepticism we claim to oppose.

That said, yes, by all means - past studies should certainly be given their due consideration. To date, CDC and organizations like Every Child By Two and the Amercian Academy of Pediatrics have only published biased, cherry-picked sets of studies that were selected given their results. The balance of science has been published by other organizations like IPAK and CHD, only to me with the ironic claim of cherry-picking. Setting the record straight is not bias: it’s righting the biased record. Ethical scientists everywhere know that systematic reviews and meta-analyses must include all of the studies, not just the studies that support a particular narrative.

See

Original Comment:

Jennifer_L:

“It almost seems like studies will continue until there is a study that gives them results they want.”

Popular Rationalism:

That risk exists in all fields of science—hence the need for transparency, replication, and pre-registered hypotheses. But dismissing future studies because they might yield inconvenient findings is anti-scientific. If prior studies are strong, they’ll hold up. If they’re weak, they’ll be improved upon. That’s how evidence evolves. We don’t abandon inquiry due to discomfort with potential outcomes.

Jennifer_L seems to be unaware of the events surrounding the question of vaccines and autism, such as the inconceivable Simpsonwood meeting at which participants openly discussed how to hide from the public results that included a strong, linear correlation between total thimerosal exposure and risk of autism diagnosis. See the minutes of that meeting acquired by FOIA by Safeminds (pdf download).

Original Comment:

Kensinger_MSW:

“The pathogenesis of autism remains murky. I see no reason to conduct further inquiries.”

Popular Rationalism:

That statement is self-contradictory. If the pathogenesis of autism is unclear, then further inquiry is precisely what is needed. Science thrives on confronting unknowns. Autism’s multifactorial nature—genetic, epigenetic, environmental, and immunological—warrants wide-ranging investigation, especially given the scale of impact. Closing the door on one plausible contributing factor simply because it has become politicized is the opposite of scientific curiosity.

Original Comment:

Linda_G:

“That close to a 1/4 support the idea of another study when this has been done and done astounds and enrages me.”

Popular Rationalism:

Public interest in another study signals that prior research hasn’t resolved the issue convincingly for a substantial portion of the population. That’s not a reason to respond with anger—it’s a call to scientific and ethical leadership. If we want to restore confidence in public health, we must meet skepticism not with outrage, but with transparency and methodological rigor. Repetition is how scientific questions are settled—especially when the stakes involve millions of children.

Original Comment:

RMP (to Linda_G):

“Another study to determine if vaccines cause autism would fit the criteria of waste, fraud and abuse.”

Popular Rationalism:

Actually, waste and abuse occur when science refuses to revisit foundational questions in the face of new evidence, fraud, or unresolved uncertainty. Trust is earned and maintained by Independent replication, transparency, and full-spectrum inquiry. By conducting a rigorous, publicly accountable study, we do the opposite of wasting resources—we invest in restoring legitimacy.

Original Comment:

Jack_Kilcullen_MD:

“There are African children with HIV who will no longer receive USAID-funded treatment while we waste money falsely implying that there is a possible link between vaccines and autism…”

Popular Rationalism:

False dichotomies help no one. Global health funding is not zero-sum. The integrity of domestic public health directly affects our ability to lead and support international efforts. A well-constructed autism-vaccine study, especially one that restores public confidence, could prevent vaccine refusals and improve uptake in vulnerable communities. Good science and global compassion are not mutually exclusive—they are mutually reinforcing.

Original Comment:

Tired_pt_advocate_:

“Why would anyone find it acceptable to waste what limited funding being made available to perform a study that has been proven false time and time again?...”

Popular Rationalism:

A claim is not “proven false” simply because prior studies failed to detect a signal—especially when most lacked comprehensive unvaccinated cohorts, failed to consider gene-environment interactions, or excluded subgroup vulnerability. Many of the studies that were analyzed multiple time to provide the desired result of no correlation or no association, and the 22/27 studies rejected as underpowered, biased or irrelevant by the National Academy of Science’s Institutes of Medicine were resurrected as legitimate in a list of studies sent to President Trump during his first tenure as POTUS.

The rise in neurodevelopmental disorders demands comprehensive re-analysis. A transparent, pre-registered, carefully peer-reviewed study is not a waste—it’s the scientific gold standard for resolving persistent uncertainty. Multiple studies should be conducted to not only find association or correlation, but also test causality— and combined with prediction science to predict which children are at highest risk to keep children from harm from vaccines. That’s not just ethical science - it’s also the only logical way to break the impasse on the question of vaccines and autism.

Original Comment:

Clark_Wysong_MD:

“The study proposed looks too poorly thought out and many better studies have been done. Pointless and I do not trust the extremely dishonest people now in charge of the HHS.”

Popular Rationalism:

The details of the study have not been fully published. However, distrust in leadership is a separate issue from whether a study is methodologically sound. Every major public health breakthrough has included controversy—what matters is whether protocols are strong, data is accessible, and reviewers are independent. We should focus on elevating the design, not blocking the inquiry. That’s how science distinguishes itself from politics.

Original Comment:

MH_MD:

“Of course the studies are clear about no link with vaccines and autism. The medical profession agrees, but a substantial minority of the public does not. Public health requires public confidence, and we need to rebuild that. We should agree with a study and use our influence to assure that the study is well-done.”

Popular Rationalism:

This is the most constructive view expressed here. Confidence in science is best rebuilt not through repetition of conclusions, but through willingness to rigorously re-examine them. A well-conducted study—one that is independent, methodologically transparent, and inclusive of public concerns—has the potential to bridge the gap between scientific consensus and public skepticism. It’s not capitulation. It’s courage.

That said, there is no consensus on the question in the scientific community because the scientific community has been kept out of the doing of the science between vaccines and autism. CDC contracted select groups who agreed to refuse to allow discovered significant associations and correlations to survive repeated rounds of analysis designed to find the right combination of settings on the switches to make the association and correlation “go away” (See Dissertation and Testimony).

A December 17, 1999 email from Thomas Verstraeten, the same individual who first presented the strong linear correlation between thimerosal exposure and autism, was sent to his co-authors: “It just won’t go away…All the harm is done in the first month…Some of the relative risks increase over the categories, and I haven’t yet found an alternative explanation. Please let me know if you can think of one.”

Original Comment:

Quasiparticular (to MH_MD):

“Brandolini’s Law: The amount of energy needed to refute quackery is an order of magnitude bigger than that needed to produce it... what you’re suggesting is not sustainable.”

Popular Rationalism:

Brandolini’s Law is real—but it’s not an argument against inquiry. In fact, the best way to disarm misinformation is to ensure that our evidence base is as rigorous, comprehensive, and independently verified as possible. The sustainability of public health depends not on suppressing debate, but on resolving it with irrefutable clarity. That requires doing the hard work of science again when necessary.

Not studing the link between vaccines and autism is aptly analogous to not bothering to look for your keys when you are not sure where they are: It guarantees you won’t find them.

Original Comment:

Susan_Bender_CRNA_Ret (to MH_MD):

“One cannot reason with unreasonable people. If we had a thousand and one studies, they would still be entrenched in their denial. We have other urgent needs to attend to.”

Popular Rationalism:

Generalizing millions of concerned parents and professionals as “unreasonable” undermines our collective mission to serve all patients. The persistence of questions around vaccine safety suggests that prior studies have been found wanting (true) and have not addressed all aspects (also true)—especially among vulnerable subgroups. No study has been conducted that has actually been able to test for a significant interaction term between vaccines and genetics. Thus, the data from vaccine studies have to be repeatedly tortured to make the association go away, and genetic studies only continue to find more variants - none of which individually explains more than 1% of ASD risk. Addressing these concerns is not capitulation to denialism—it is an act of scientific integrity.

Original Comment:

Jeff_P (to MH_MD):

“We just can't waste resources convincing people who will STILL, in the face of SOLID evidence, argue that the study was insufficient… It's impossible to fix belligerent.”

Popular Rationalism:

Public health is not about “fixing” people—it’s about providing working, helpful policies and practices based on unassailable evidence. What seems solid to one person may look incomplete to another. The ethical response is not dismissal—it is rigorous reaffirmation of findings using better data, broader controls, and transparent methodology. There should be dozens of well designed studies funded by the NIH - allowing objective researchers to access funding to conduct independent studies which can then be challenged by other scientists via attempts to replicate the published results. That’s how durable consensus is built—and maintained.

Original Comment:

Deborah_Eppstein:

“I only voted yes if the vaccine skeptics and RFK will accept the results. Agree that this is a waste of money but today's circumstances are all screwed up.”

Popular Rationalism:

Scientific studies are not votes of confidence in personalities—they are instruments for producing publicly verifiable knowledge. Whether skeptics accept the results is secondary to whether the study is well-designed, independently reviewed, and transparently reported. If we want to rise above the dysfunction you reference, we should model scientific integrity—not base research priorities on speculation about who might believe the outcome. The cart follows the horse.

Original Comment:

Medical_Professional:

“I find it interesting that so many are against such a study.”

Popular Rationalism:

Indeed—and that signals an opportunity for reflection. If a question still resonates with millions of families despite decades of assurances, perhaps the right kind of study hasn’t been done yet. In fact, long-term randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials have not been conducted as they are claimed to be unethical. The potential that we are trading chronic illness due to multiple, boosted exposure to disease-causes epitopes in vaccines for a one-time, treatable infection, is at the core of the risk/benefit question on vaccinations.

A rigorously controlled, independently analyzed study with transparent raw data access and robust subgroup analysis could move the needle—precisely because it isn’t designed to persuade, but to discover.

Original Comment:

nightingale1221 (to Medical_Professional):

“I find it interesting that there are as many still interested in this study. It is a waste of resources.”

Popular Rationalism:

Interest persists because prior studies have not comprehensively examined variables such as early cumulative exposures, comorbidities, and subgroup vulnerabilities (e.g., mitochondrial dysfunction, immune activation). Calling that interest a “waste” implies that uncertainty should be ignored— and worse- that evidence of harm has, indeed, been found and published. Science exists to pursue unanswered questions, even when inconvenient.

Original Comment:

Quasiparticular (to Medical_Professional):

“This comment aged like milk in just five days... the David Geier who… used Lupron… etc.”

Popular Rationalism:

History and context matter—but scientific studies should be judged by their design, execution, and transparency, not by attempts to pre-discredit participants through character assassination. Oversight boards, IRBs, statistical auditors, and peer reviewers all exist to ensure that no single individual biases the outcome. Let’s hold the methods accountable, not weaponize past grievances to suppress inquiry.

Original Comment:

HAES (to Medical_Professional):

“I find it horrifying that money would be wasted on such a study while money is being taken away that feeds starving children. Perhaps there should be a study as to whether the earth really is round?”

Popular Rationalism:

False analogies mislead more than they clarify. A question is not invalid just because it remains controversial. The earth is round because we’ve measured it exhaustively. Vaccine safety—particularly regarding long-term, cumulative, or immune-mediated effects in subgroups—deserves equally rigorous examination, not ridicule. Public health funds should go toward resolving real-world concerns, especially when public trust is on the line. CDC’s loss of integrity due to actions designed to mislead the public is not something that those concerned with public health priorities should sweep under the rug.

Original Comment:

ALCM (to Medical_Professional):

“I find it horrifying that so many are in favor of it.”

Popular Rationalism:

It’s worth asking why so many are in favor. When large segments of the population feel dismissed or unheard by the medical establishment, trust deteriorates. A high-integrity, transparent study has the potential to resolve this impasse constructively—not because it caters to doubt, but because it affirms the scientific process in the face of it.

Original Comment:

Pharmacist_Catharine (to Medical_Professional):

“It’s the times we live in with billionaire robber barons… We should be researching the cause(s) of autism… and funding public health measures that decrease mental conditions…”

Popular Rationalism:

Agreed that we should be studying causes of autism and addressing broader mental health burdens—and excluding vaccine-related hypotheses from that pursuit arbitrarily narrows our scope. Real science examines all plausible contributors, including immune, environmental, and developmental factors. Let’s not allow political frustration or nefarious profit-driven motives to obscure scientific responsibility.

Original Comment:

PLCF (to Medical_Professional):

“I find it interesting, disheartening and just nuts that a medical professional does not believe that the completed studies answer the question.”

Popular Rationalism:

Healthy scientific skepticism is not “nuts”—it’s vital. Many completed studies were ecological, lacked unvaccinated control groups, or excluded vulnerable subpopulations. Some used case-control designs with selection bias; others were over-analyzed, and others lacked longitudinal follow-up. Wanting a gold-standard, independently run study is not a sign of ignorance. It’s a call for scientific maturity.

Original Comment:

Craig_Hall:

“Question has been addressed and answered in numerous studies… The notion that vaccines cause autism is a conspiracy theory unsupported by any available data.”

Popular Rationalism:

It’s true that many studies have not found a strong population-wide link—but the reasons for not finding the link include re-analysis in search of any results that could make the original finding go away. Calling the hypothesis a “conspiracy theory” dismisses genuine biomedical questions still under investigation. Mechanistic studies on aluminum adjuvants (Tomljenovic & Shaw, 2011), immune activation models (Patterson, 2011), and retrospective analyses comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated groups (Mawson et al., 2017) raise non-trivial concerns. Science advances by re-evaluating questions with better methods, not declaring victory prematurely.

Original Comment:

PLCF:

“Complete waste of money that would be better spent on finding the cause and a treatment for autism. If the study is being done to satisfy the noisy misinformed people… it will not accomplish that goal.”

Popular Rationalism:

Determining what doesn’t cause a condition is part of the path to discovering what does. This isn’t about appeasing noise—it’s about rigor. A transparent, methodologically sound study—especially one that earns public trust—clears the deck of lingering doubt, freeing researchers to pursue other leads more confidently. If vaccines are exonerated, we all win. If not, we course correct. That’s science.