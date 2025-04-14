A recent study out of Japan has sparked international attention and renewed discussion about the long-term biodistribution of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Reported by TrialSite News in early April 2025, the study led by Dr. Nakao Ota at Sapporo Teishinkai Hospital examined post-mortem brain tissues from patients who died of hemorrhagic stroke. In several cases, the research team reportedly detected SARS-CoV-2 spike protein still present in cerebral arteries—up to 17 months after the patients had received their final mRNA vaccination.

The study, published in Pathology - Research and Practice journal, does not claim a direct causal link between vaccination and the strokes, its findings—if confirmed—would represent the longest documented persistence of vaccine-induced spike protein in human tissue. The implications are both clinical and conceptual, raising foundational questions about how long vaccine products circulate, where they go, and how the body handles them over time.

Fig. 1 from the Ota et al. study follows refined medical categories ACVS and PACVS.

This new report also aligns with a growing body of peer-reviewed research indicating that the spike protein, produced by mRNA vaccines, can persist far longer than initially expected. Among the most comprehensive syntheses of this literature to date is a review published in Pathology – Research and Practice (Scholkmann & May, 2023), which proposes a new, medically precise framework for understanding the short- and long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccination on human biology.

The Big Picture: Spike Protein Beyond the Injection Site

The core of the concern is biodistribution—where vaccine products go once injected and how long they remain biologically active. Originally, regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical companies described mRNA vaccines as remaining largely localized in muscle tissue, where cells would transiently express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, triggering a protective immune response. Clearance, it was said, would occur rapidly.

But that narrative has not held up entirely under scrutiny.

Multiple independent research teams have now shown that both spike protein and vaccine-derived mRNA can circulate well beyond the injection site and persist in the body for weeks, and in some cases, months. For example:

Spike protein has been detected in blood plasma up to 28 days post-injection in hepatitis C patients who received mRNA vaccines​ (Yonker, ref$).

Exosomes—tiny vesicles that ferry materials between cells—have been found to carry spike protein for up to 4 months after vaccination​.

Vaccine mRNA has been found in the plasma of vaccinated individuals up to 2 weeks post-injection, with potential to continue producing spike protein during that time​.

Lymph node biopsies showed abundant spike protein up to 60 days after the second dose​.

Image produced for you by Popular Rationalism. Permission for re-use granted; please cite this article.

In each of these cases, the studies were conducted in individuals without clinically reported post-vaccination syndromes. This makes the potential persistence of spike protein in individuals reporting long-term symptoms an even more important research frontier.

From Symptoms to Syndromes: Proposing a New Vocabulary

Recognizing a pattern among persistent symptoms following vaccination, Scholkmann and May propose a clear medical taxonomy that mirrors the already recognized categories of acute COVID-19 and long COVID (post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, or PACS). The new terminology includes:

ACVS – Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (e.g., myocarditis, anaphylaxis, severe headache, or thrombosis shortly after vaccination)

PACVS – Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (persistent symptoms appearing or continuing weeks or months later)

PCVS – Post-COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (an umbrella term encompassing both acute and post-acute vaccine-related conditions)

This vocabulary helps physicians, researchers, and patients differentiate between acute immune responses and lingering or delayed effects. The authors argue that the term “Post-Vac Syndrome,” increasingly used in media and by health agencies such as Swissmedic, is too vague and should be replaced with this more precise nomenclature​.

Overlap and Distinction: Comparing PCVS and PACS

Many of the symptoms attributed to PACVS resemble those reported in PACS (long COVID), including:

Fatigue

Cognitive dysfunction (“brain fog”)

Neuropathy

Visual disturbances

Joint and muscle pain

Autonomic dysregulation (e.g., sudden tachycardia)

The review notes that some features, such as loss of taste/smell, are more common in PACS, while others, such as migratory pain and immune reactivity, may be more prominent in PACVS​.

Mechanistically, the parallels extend further. Both conditions may involve:

Persistent spike protein in monocytes or tissues

Circulating mRNA

Amyloid fibrin microclots (though this has been published only for PACS so far)

Hyperactivated platelets

Autoantibodies and other markers of immune dysregulation​

These overlaps suggest that PACS and PACVS could be two sides of the same coin—a form of post-viral or post-protein inflammatory syndrome, differing only by the source of spike protein (infection vs. vaccination).

Evidence from Pathology: What Tissues Show

Several pathology reports included in the review provide direct evidence of vaccine-derived spike protein in critical tissues:

Brain and heart endothelial cells in a deceased individual who collapsed two weeks after the third vaccine dose​

Cardiac tissue in myocarditis patients, with spike protein detected via immunohistochemistry and mRNA confirmed by qPCR​

Cerebrospinal fluid, showing spike but not nucleocapsid protein—further supporting vaccine origin in some neurological cases​

Additionally, Yonker et al. (2023) showed that adolescents who developed myocarditis post-vaccination had higher levels of unbound, full-length spike protein in their plasma compared to vaccinated controls​.

Why This Matters: Diagnosis, Stigma, and Systems Failure

The authors emphasize that misdiagnosis and dismissal of post-vaccination conditions are contributing to what some patients describe as “medical gaslighting.” The lack of clear diagnostic categories has left many patients in limbo, unable to access appropriate care or even acknowledgment of their symptoms​.

They urge that the new terms—PCVS, ACVS, PACVS—be adopted into ICD codes, just as “post-COVID condition” (U09.9) now exists for long COVID. Without standardized diagnostic categories, data collection, epidemiology, and treatment development will remain fragmented.

They also propose an urgent research agenda:

Develop differential diagnostic methods (e.g., using monocyte-bound spike detection)

Investigate pathophysiology and biomarkers

Explore targeted treatments for PACVS

Establish specialized clinics, mirroring long COVID care centers

Conclusion: A Turning Point in Understanding

The Ota team’s report adds to a pattern emerging across dozens of studies: the spike protein produced by mRNA vaccination may not be as transient or as benign as once believed, at least in some individuals.

The documented persistence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in multiple tissues—ranging from cerebral arteries and brain parenchyma to cardiac muscle, lymph nodes, plasma, and even exosomes—raises significant concerns about the potential for chronic illness in vaccinated individuals. Unlike traditional vaccines where the antigen is quickly cleared, the enduring presence of spike protein, especially in immune-privileged or sensitive sites like the brain and myocardium, suggests a prolonged antigenic stimulus that could provoke ongoing immune activation, autoimmunity, or localized tissue damage. The detection of spike protein in exosomes and circulating plasma months after vaccination hints at a systemic, cell-to-cell transport mechanism that may bypass standard clearance pathways. This could help explain a subset of post-vaccination syndromes marked by chronic inflammation, neurological symptoms, myocarditis, or dysautonomia. If unresolved, such persistence may contribute to long-term sequelae that resemble features of long COVID, but in individuals without SARS-CoV-2 infection, underscoring the urgent need for mechanistic research, longitudinal follow-up, and therapeutic strategies tailored to these emerging post-vaccinal chronic conditions.

Whether it appears in monocytes, exosomes, lymph nodes, brain tissue, or blood plasma, the spike protein’s long tail of biological activity is not just a theoretical concern—it is an urgent medical and public health issue. Understanding when, where, and why it persists—and how it affects human health—may be the next frontier in COVID-era science.

For that to happen, the stigma must fall away, the terminology must evolve, and the science must be allowed to follow the evidence—wherever it leads.

🧠 Brain & Central Nervous System

Cerebral Arteries: Spike protein expression was observed in cerebral artery intima up to 17 months post-vaccination in patients with hemorrhagic stroke (Ota et al., 2025, Journal of Clinical Neuroscience, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jocn.2024.12.022).

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S096758682500195X

Skull-Meninges-Brain Axis: Persistent spike protein and SARS-CoV-2 RNA were found in the skull marrow, meninges, and cortex post-mortem, even in patients with negative PCR tests, alongside neurodegenerative markers (Bennett et al., 2024, Cell Reports Medicine, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xcrm.2024.101589).

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1931312824004384

❤️ Heart

Myocardial Tissue (Autopsy Study): Vaccine mRNA was detected in the myocardium of deceased individuals up to 30 days after vaccination, accompanied by signs of inflammation and myocardial injury (Buergin et al., 2023, NPJ Vaccines, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41541-023-00742-7).

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41541-023-00742-7

Endomyocardial Biopsies: Spike protein was detected in endomyocardial biopsy samples of mRNA vaccine-associated myocarditis cases up to 60 days after injection (Yamaguchi et al., 2024, Circulation, https://doi.org/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.123.064000).

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.123.064000

🧬 Lymphatic System

Axillary Lymph Nodes: Vaccine-derived mRNA and spike protein persisted in lymphatic tissue for up to 60 days post-vaccination. The study by Röltgen et al. (2022) in Cell reported that both vaccine mRNA and spike protein were detectable in germinal centers of draining lymph nodes for up to 8 weeks post-vaccination. This finding was based on analyses of lymph node biopsies from living individuals who received mRNA vaccines. The study utilized immunohistochemistry and in situ hybridization techniques to detect the presence of spike protein and mRNA, respectively. These results suggest that the antigen and its encoding mRNA can persist in lymphoid tissues for several weeks, potentially influencing the duration and quality of the immune response.​ Reference: Röltgen, K., Nielsen, S.C.A., Silva, O. et al. (2022). Immune imprinting, breadth of variant recognition, and germinal center response in human SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination. Cell, 185(6), 1025–1040.e14. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2022.01.018

🩸 Blood & Circulation

Plasma (Vaccinated Individuals with Myocarditis):

A study of adolescents and young adults who developed myocarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination found elevated levels of full-length spike protein in plasma, measured at 33.9 ± 22.4 pg/mL, unbound by antibodies. In contrast, no free spike protein was detected in asymptomatic vaccinated controls. This suggests a possible association between persistent circulating spike protein and post-vaccine myocarditis.

(Yonker et al., 2023, Circulation, DOI: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.061025)

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.061025

🧠 Brain & Central Nervous System Skull-Meninges-Brain Axis (Post-COVID Neurological Symptoms):

A recent preclinical and post-mortem study demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2 spike protein persists in the skull marrow, meninges, and cortical tissue—even long after infection resolution. Using murine models and post-mortem human specimens, the researchers found that spike protein can accumulate and remain localized within the skull-meninges-brain axis, bypassing the blood–brain barrier via direct vascular and structural connections. These findings raise mechanistic hypotheses for long-term neurological complications and persistent neuroinflammation seen in long COVID. While the study does not focus on vaccination, it is relevant due to the shared spike protein antigen.

(Amirian et al., 2024, bioRxiv preprint, DOI: 10.1101/2023.04.04.535604)

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.04.04.535604v1

🧠 Neurological Implications

Neurodegeneration Markers (Post-mortem Brain): Persistent spike protein co-localized with neurodegenerative biomarkers including tau, GFAP, and NfL (Bennett et al., 2024, Cell Reports Medicine, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xcrm.2024.101589).

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1931312824004384

🧫 Exosomes & Systemic Circulation

Circulating Exosomes Carrying Spike Protein Post-Vaccination:

In this study of vaccinated individuals, researchers found that circulating exosomes bearing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein were detectable in plasma up to four months post-BNT162b2 vaccination. These exosomes were associated with the induction of spike-specific immune responses, and their abundance declined in parallel with waning antibody levels. The authors suggest that exosome-mediated spike transport could play a role in prolonged antigen exposure and immune stimulation following vaccination.

(Bansal et al., 2021, Journal of Immunology, DOI: 10.4049/jimmunol.2100637)

https://journals.aai.org/jimmunol/article/207/10/2405/234284