Whether sharing our articles or generously supporting us via a paid subscription, you, our readers, our community, make Popular Rationalism work.

Attacks on Secretary Kennedy planned by Pharma are coming into play in full swing, and it’s up to us to set the record straight.

To do this, we need to reserve time to prepare the articles, edit them, adorn them with interesting images and then push them out via social media.

That’s where you come in. Your true power is in sharing articles that set the record straight, or that out the bad guys for lying to the public and to each other.

So, when you see this button

Share

Please take a moment and share the article.

And if you can, please support our efforts directly with a paid subscription.

We need to expand our reach ten-fold to make our fight for rational discourse the main event. The other side has billions to spend. Let’s do this together. Help push past the algorithms by sharing key articles that you recognize are a warranted defense of attacks on clear and cogent messages and policy from Secretary Kennedy and his agency chiefs. Like this one, published today: