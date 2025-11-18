Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert M. Davidson MD PhD's avatar
Robert M. Davidson MD PhD
2d

What assurances can you give us that "behind closed door" deal wasn't made by HHS and Pfizer? After the COVID catastrophe, we should not take anything for granted. For me, at least, I found the recent photos/videos of Dr. Oz and the CEO of Pfizer to be very troubling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Catherine Hawkins's avatar
Catherine Hawkins
1d

What evil lurks in the hearts of men only the ‘Shadow’ knows for sure…

Since the beginning of time we’ve had nefarious individuals all around us in history! I question everything but I still have a positive attitude which helps me navigate life! I was not happy to see artificial intelligence industry and the pharmaceutical companies still trying to squeeze themselves into government policy. We have no idea what goes on behind closed doors, both negative and positive. We the people must constantly be on guard and call our representatives often to express our concerns. However, even Congress is captured to a point I am sure!

Money and power influence, many people. Right now there is a witch hunt surrounding Robert F Kennedy Jr. and we must support him in every way and pray for his safety and credibility.

The fiber of this man is out of the ordinary. God puts people in certain situations to make a difference in humanity and I think Robert F Kennedy is in that position, and perhaps Dr. Oz as well!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture