Popular Rationalism Has Helped Changed the World... Now We Need Your Help!
We could not have done it without your support. So We Say "Thank You!"
Whether sharing our articles or generously supporting us via a paid subscription, you, our readers, our community, make Popular Rationalism work.
Attacks on Secretary Kennedy planned by Pharma are coming into play in full swing, and it’s up to us to set the record straight.
To do this, we need to reserve time to prepare the articles, edit them, adorn them with interesting images and then push them out via social media.
That’s where you come in. Your true power is in sharing articles that set the record straight, or that out the bad guys for lying to the public and to each other.
So, when you see this button
Please take a moment and share the article.
And if you can, please support our efforts directly with a paid subscription.
We need to expand our reach ten-fold to make our fight for rational discourse the main event. The other side has billions to spend. Let’s do this together. Help push past the algorithms by sharing key articles that you recognize are a warranted defense of attacks on clear and cogent messages and policy from Secretary Kennedy and his agency chiefs. Like this one, published today:
What assurances can you give us that "behind closed door" deal wasn't made by HHS and Pfizer? After the COVID catastrophe, we should not take anything for granted. For me, at least, I found the recent photos/videos of Dr. Oz and the CEO of Pfizer to be very troubling.
What evil lurks in the hearts of men only the ‘Shadow’ knows for sure…
Since the beginning of time we’ve had nefarious individuals all around us in history! I question everything but I still have a positive attitude which helps me navigate life! I was not happy to see artificial intelligence industry and the pharmaceutical companies still trying to squeeze themselves into government policy. We have no idea what goes on behind closed doors, both negative and positive. We the people must constantly be on guard and call our representatives often to express our concerns. However, even Congress is captured to a point I am sure!
Money and power influence, many people. Right now there is a witch hunt surrounding Robert F Kennedy Jr. and we must support him in every way and pray for his safety and credibility.
The fiber of this man is out of the ordinary. God puts people in certain situations to make a difference in humanity and I think Robert F Kennedy is in that position, and perhaps Dr. Oz as well!