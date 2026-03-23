Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Crosscat's avatar
Crosscat
2h

What are the other ingredients in the shots? Do they contain aluminium?

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shasta (non-English speaker)'s avatar
shasta (non-English speaker)
2h

According to my research:

- 1/10,000 chance of a serious problem.

- Related to bad mother nutrition.

- Summary, you must be obviously bad fed for your baby to have a problem.

- We rejected injection, my wife was not sure, so we took oral (lower dose and spread in several months). One pediatrician was ok, the other was crazy about it.

- Baby is now 2yo, no problem.

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