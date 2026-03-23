When does “Standard of Care” cross over into “monopoly enforcement of medical therapy given without indication”?

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It’s true: infants are nearly always born with low Vitamin K. But the low levels are consistent across all mammals to varying degrees. Some researchers argue this may be physiologically intentional — there’s speculation (not firmly proven) that lower clotting activity at birth may reduce thrombotic risk during the mechanical stress of delivery, or that it plays a role in vascular remodeling post-birth (e.g., closure of the ductus arteriosus)

The fact that breast milk is universally low in Vit K is hard to explain as a pure oversight of evolution — some argue this suggests the low-K state in early infancy serves some purpose we do not yet fully understand yet.

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Every baby ever born has arrived with Vitamin K levels that, by adult standards, look vanishingly low. This is not a modern problem, not a dietary failure, and not a quirk affecting vulnerable infants — it is a universal feature of human birth, consistent across all populations, all diets, and all of recorded medical history. The gut that will eventually produce Vitamin K is sterile at birth. The placenta that could transfer it largely doesn’t. Even breast milk, shaped by millions of years of evolution, contains almost none. Medicine’s response to this has been to treat it as a deficiency — something to be corrected with a shot at birth. But there is a question that rarely gets asked: what if it isn’t a deficiency at all?

Vitamin K does far more in the body than help blood clot. It activates a class of proteins found throughout the brain — including one called Gas6, which guides how neurons survive, how myelin forms, and how the brain prunes its own connections during development. The newborn brain is the most biologically active structure in the known universe during those first weeks of life, and Vitamin K-dependent signals are woven into that process. The low-K state that every newborn arrives with may not be an evolutionary oversight — it may be a carefully tuned biological condition, one that sets the stage for normal neural development in ways we are only beginning to understand. The problem is that we began intervening at scale decades before we thought to ask that question.

Medicine has decided that low Vitamin K at birth is a pathos. They cite a physiological reality rooted in limited placental transfer, sterile newborn gut conditions, naturally low vitamin K content in breast milk, immature liver function, and minimal hepatic storage. This condition, while biologically normal, significantly raises the risk of Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB), a serious condition that can lead to severe bleeding and death in infants. Understanding this complexity is critical to assessing neonatal vitamin K prophylaxis accurately and responsibly.

The vitamin K shot works effectively as prophylaxis against VKDB. However, recognizing the effectiveness of the shot does not justify a one-route policy regime that views every deviation from this standard as inherently problematic, rather than as an opportunity to develop safer and scientifically validated second-line strategies.

Vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB) is real, severe, and preventable. Babies who do not receive vitamin K are said to be approximately 81 times more likely to develop severe bleeding. Late VKDB can occur weeks after birth, with half of late cases involving intracranial bleeding and one in five affected infants dying (CDC, 2022).

Intramuscular (IM) vitamin K is considered the only prophylactic method. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) endorses IM administration as the optimal prophylaxis, noting its reliability and effectiveness during the critical newborn period (Hand, 2022).

While the vitamin K shot works, that alone does not justify a one-route regime that treats every deviation as failure instead of designing a safer second line.

However, a good default is not the same as a good monopoly. Policy and practice monopolization occurs when one method dominates regulations, clinician guidelines, and institutional practices, effectively erasing structured alternatives. In the United States, there is no FDA-approved oral vitamin K formulation for newborns, despite documented clinician use following parental refusal, which leads to inconsistent and unregulated dosing strategies (Loyal, 2019).

Internationally, structured oral alternatives exist and are formally recognized. Canada recommends 2 mg orally at the first feeding, followed by doses at 2–4 weeks and 6–8 weeks if the IM injection is declined, explicitly acknowledging the greater risk associated with oral prophylaxis (CPS, 2022). Similarly, guidelines in Scotland, England, Australia, and throughout Europe describe well-defined multi-dose oral protocols for healthy term infants, clearly stating the need for careful adherence and specifying conditions under which oral prophylaxis is inappropriate (Mihatsch, 2016).

Systematic evidence does not equate oral and IM routes; oral prophylaxis demonstrates higher failure rates and requires adherence to multi-dose schedules (Mihatsch, 2016; CPS, 2022). Surveillance data from Germany show late VKDB incidence at 1.4 cases per 100,000 after a single oral dose compared to 0.25 per 100,000 following IM prophylaxis (CPS, 2022). Thus, oral prophylaxis is a viable, albeit second-line, option—not a replacement.

The Netherlands illustrates adaptive policy management. Its current approach provides an initial oral dose at birth followed by daily low-dose supplementation for breastfed infants. A 2025 advisory suggests transitioning to a triple-dose oral schedule, modeled after Germany and Switzerland, estimating a potential 50% reduction in disease burden (Dutch Health Council, 2025).

In the U.S., refusal rates of IM vitamin K are significant and increasing, rising from 2.92% in 2017 to 5.18% in 2024, affecting approximately 200,000 infants over the period (NIH). Yet, current policy offers no structured second-line oral alternative, effectively ignoring the reality of parental refusal and responsible, flexible responses to adherence challenges.

Maternal supplementation in late pregnancy significantly impacts levels in expectant mothers. Cornelissen et al. (1993) found substantial improvements in neonatal biomarkers among women taking anticonvulsants who received maternal vitamin K supplementation. However, a systematic review by Shahrook et al. (2018) reported no statistically significant reduction in neonatal bleeding from maternal supplementation.

The biological limitation of maternal supplementation is placental transfer efficiency. Shearer et al. (1982) showed minimal transfer of vitamin K from mother to fetus even after intravenous maternal dosing. Postpartum maternal supplementation significantly increases breast milk vitamin K concentrations, but trials such as Greer et al. (1997) have only studied this strategy as an adjunct to, rather than a replacement for, standard infant prophylaxis.

FACTS ON THE NUMBERS.

Facts on the Numbers

The incidence of Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB) without prophylaxis is not speculative—it is derived from decades of observational data across multiple countries and surveillance systems. VKDB is typically categorized into early (within 24 hours), classical (days 2–7), and late (2 weeks to 6 months), with classical and late forms most relevant to population-level risk assessment.

Classical VKDB occurs in approximately 0.25% to 1.7% of newborns (250–1,700 per 100,000 births) in the absence of vitamin K prophylaxis (Mihatsch et al., 2016; CDC, 2013). This form is usually associated with gastrointestinal, skin, or mucosal bleeding and is strongly linked to exclusive breastfeeding without supplementation. Late VKDB, which is rarer but far more severe, occurs in approximately 4.4 to 7.2 per 100,000 births in high-income countries without prophylaxis (CDC, 2013). In some datasets and regions, estimates extend up to 8–10 per 100,000 births, particularly where surveillance is more comprehensive or prophylaxis rates are inconsistent (Mihatsch et al., 2016).

The clinical severity of late VKDB drives its public health importance. Approximately 50% to 60% of late VKDB cases present with intracranial hemorrhage, which carries a high risk of death or permanent neurological injury (CDC, 2013; Mihatsch et al., 2016). Case fatality rates are commonly reported in the range of 20%, with a substantial proportion of survivors experiencing long-term morbidity.

Scaling these figures to population levels illustrates the magnitude. In a country with approximately 3.6 million births per year, the absence of prophylaxis would be expected to result in 9,000 to 61,000 cases of classical VKDB annually, and approximately 150 to 250 cases of late VKDB, many involving severe intracranial bleeding. These are not theoretical constructs—they reflect observed rates prior to widespread prophylaxis and in populations where prophylaxis is declined or inconsistently applied.

But the benefit is not universal.

CDC and AAP justify Vitamin K shots, in part, to the “ease” of adherence (compliance). CDC/AAP language (e.g., “easiest and most reliable,” “best way”) is written from the perspective of population-level logistics and adherence, not the individual infant’s sensory experience. The shot is painful — newborns show immediate distress on validated scales (Neonatal Infant Pain Scale), and parental refusal surveys consistently list “pain to the infant” as a major reason. Mitigation (skin-to-skin/kangaroo care, breastfeeding during injection, sucrose(!?)) reduces crying duration and pain scores by 30–67% (Abeling et al., 2013; Sahebihag, et al., 2011; Kumar, et al, 2020; Stevens et al., 2016) but does not eliminate the experience or the brief tissue trauma. Long-term effects of even brief procedural pain in the neonatal period remain incompletely studied (CPS 2018 explicitly flags this as unknown).

Any intramuscular injection also carries a risk of local infection, abscess, hematoma, or necrosis. In practice, serious infection from the vitamin K shot itself is rare. Still, for the ~99.99% of infants who will never develop late VKDB without intervention, even a tiny avoidable risk plus pain is ethically salient when testing out and less invasive options exist.

The critical distinction is that while classical VKDB is more common, late VKDB is more catastrophic. This asymmetry underlies the emphasis on effective prophylaxis strategies that extend protection beyond the immediate neonatal period.

The Rational Position

Without vitamin K prophylaxis, tens of thousands would be at risk annually, with several hundred infants potentially experiencing severe bleeding events.

A rational approach would allow moms to benefit their infants directly via last trimester increases in Vitamin K supplementation. An ethical approach would require measurement of Vitamin K levels in the infant at birth, as many will not need the shot. It would also be more ethical to offer alternative, not force a shot: offering oral doses for baby; for moms who choose formula, first meal high Vitamin K dose supplementation offered to mothers to accept for their infants, and low dose inclusion of Vitamin K in hospital-provided formula.

This approach would maintain indicated therapy, not universal prophylaxis as the goal when clinically indicated and IM dosing as the best default, alongside structured, evidence-based oral alternatives for appropriate subgroups. It recognizes the importance of explicit schedules, risk disclosures, and clearly defined exclusion criteria. Such policy does not weaken but strengthens neonatal protection by matching medical practice to biological and epidemiological realities.

These structured alternatives (oral protocols, maternal supplementation, formula fortification) would strengthen — not weaken — protection by reducing refusal-driven gaps while preserving informed consent and parental autonomy. Countries that have implemented clear second-line options (Canada, Europe, Netherlands 2025 advisory) show this balance is achievable without increasing VKDB incidence when adherence is maintained

A potentially good default considers therapeutic need before providing treatment. Standard medical terminology classifies newborn vitamin K administration as prophylaxis (prevention of a known risk) rather than therapy for an existing disease. The FDA product label for phytonadione explicitly states it is indicated for both “prophylaxis and treatment of vitamin K-deficiency bleeding in neonates.” It cannot prevent vitamin K deficiency, it can only reverse it. Vitamin K shots are not merely prophylactic; they are therapeutic for low Vitamin K; other factors cause bleeding, that adequate Vitamin K levels should help with. The shots should not be administered indiscriminately to everyone at birth unless it is needed, and more research is needed to determine low Vitamin K is an important signal for brain development.

Rising ASD rates remain largely idiopathic at the individual level, and we have made a universal intervention — the vitamin K shot — standard for every newborn since the 1960s without long-term randomized data isolating its subtle neurodevelopmental effects. Vitamin K modulates brain proteins (Gas6, protein S) critical for neuronal survival and myelination. While no study has found harm from the shot, the absence of targeted long-term follow-up specifically designed to detect associations with complex neurodevelopmental conditions like ASD leaves room for legitimate parental caution. We should not dismiss scrutiny of any routine neonatal exposure simply because ‘no one has proven harm yet’ — especially when less invasive alternatives exist.

While Vitamin K toxicity from natural dietary sources (K1/K2) is virtually impossible, the historical synthetic form (menadione/K3) did cause severe issues including hemolytic anemia, jaundice, and hyperbilirubinemia in infants. Today’s shot uses phytonadione (K1), which is far safer — yet any universal injection still carries a small but non-zero risk of medical error (duplicate dosing, wrong patient, or procedural trauma). Because these errors, though rare, are entirely avoidable with validated oral alternatives or individualized assessment, the ethical default should prioritize the least-invasive effective option whenever possible.

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Citations

Canadian Paediatric Society. (2018). Guidelines for vitamin K prophylaxis in newborns. Canadian Paediatric Society. https://cps.ca/en/documents/position/vitamin-k-prophylaxis-in-newborns

CDC. (2025, January 17). Frequently asked questions about vitamin K deficiency bleeding. Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding. https://www.cdc.gov/vitamin-k-deficiency/faq/index.html

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Notes from the field: late vitamin K deficiency bleeding in infants whose parents declined vitamin K prophylaxis—Tennessee, 2013. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2013;62(45):901-902.

Cornelissen, M., von Kries, R., Loughnan, P., & Schubiger, G. (1997). Prevention of vitamin K deficiency bleeding: Efficacy of different multiple oral dose schedules of vitamin K. European Journal of Pediatrics, 156(2), 126–130. https://doi.org/10.1007/s004310050570

Greer, F. R., Marshall, S. P., Foley, A. L., & Suttie, J. W. (1997). Improving the vitamin k status of breastfeeding infants with maternal vitamin K supplements. Pediatrics, 99(1), 88–92. https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.99.1.88

Hand, I., Noble, L., & Abrams, S. A. (2022). Vitamin K and the newborn infant. Pediatrics, 149(3). https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2021-056036

Health Council. (2025, July 10). Vitamin K for babies. The Health Council of the Netherlands. https://www.healthcouncil.nl/documents/2025/07/10/vitamin-k-for-babies

Loyal, J., Taylor, J. A., Phillipi, C. A., Goyal, N. K., Wood, K. E., Seashore, C., King, B., Colson, E., Shabanova, V., & Shapiro, E. D. (2018). Factors associated with refusal of intramuscular vitamin K in normal newborns. Pediatrics, 142(2). https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2017-3743

Mihatsch, W. A., Braegger, C., Bronsky, J., Campoy, C., Domellöf, M., Fewtrell, M., Mis, N. F., Hojsak, I., Hulst, J., Indrio, F., Lapillonne, A., M⊘lgaard, C., Embleton, N., & van Goudoever, J. (2016). Prevention of vitamin k deficiency bleeding in newborn infants. Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, 63(1), 123–129. https://doi.org/10.1097/mpg.0000000000001232

NIH. (2026). Protective vitamin shots for newborns on decline. National Institutes of Health (NIH). https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/protective-vitamin-shots-newborns-decline

Shahrook, S., Ota, E., Hanada, N., Sawada, K., & Mori, R. (2018). Vitamin K supplementation during pregnancy for improving outcomes: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Scientific Reports, 8(1). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-29616-y

Shearer, M. J., Barkhan, P., Rahim, S., & Stimmler, L. (1982). Plasma Vtamin K1 in Mothers and their Newborn Babies. The Lancet, 320(8296), 460–463. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(82)90493-7

Abeling BA, Thacker AD. The impact of kangaroo care on pain in term newborns receiving intramuscular injections. J Obstet Gynecol Neonatal Nurs. 2013;42(suppl 1):S89.

Sahebihag MH, Hosseinzadeh M, Mohammadpourasl A, Kosha A. The effect of breastfeeding, oral sucrose and combination of oral sucrose and breastfeeding in infant’s pain relief during vaccination. Iran J Nurs Midwifery Res. 2011;16(1):1-7.

Kumar P, Sharma R, Rathour S, Karol S, Karol M. Effectiveness of various nonpharmacological analgesic methods in newborns. Korean J Pediatr. 2020;63(1):25-29. doi:10.3345/kjp.2017.05841

Stevens B, Yamada J, Ohlsson A, Haliburton S, Shorkey A. Sucrose for analgesia in newborn infants undergoing painful procedures. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2016;2016(7):CD001069. doi:10.1002/14651858.CD001069.pub5