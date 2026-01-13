Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Rossol's avatar
Martin Rossol
2m

I hope what is shared in this post will be seriously considered by all/many.  Mr. Lyons-Weiler, doesn't directly say this, but we need to figure out "who benefits" from the division; I don't think it is 'the average American citizen'. I've read it other places; a majority of American's agree on more [things, issues] than they disagree on.  Acknowledging this, and using our common 'values' should help us take the heat down on that on which we disagree.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marvin H Berman, PhD's avatar
Marvin H Berman, PhD
10mEdited

The dynamic clearly being described is profoundly disturbingly, regrettably inevitable. In order for any group to mature it must create a process to define its boundaries starting with who is in and who is out. Our country has been acting this out for 250 years. The psychodynamic term for this is ‘splitting’ and it serves the purpose of allowing the group to manage the experience of extremely primitive emotions like murderous rage, terror and humiliating shame.

We then define the power hierarchy, who is on top aand this is what is clearly on display in MN and globally by the use of military and economic force.

We are now avoiding and this article aptly highlights the last phase which addresses the boundary around intimacy or closeness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture