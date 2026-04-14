Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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salience's avatar
salience
8h

Thanks yet again for exposing how (some - much - most?) of "modern science" works!

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2 replies by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD and others
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
7h

Like your 5 Stinking Fish retraction! : )

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