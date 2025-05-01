Popular Rationalism

"Tallying the externalized cost is daunting. Why studies like these do not mention myocarditis from COVID-19 vaccines is a mystery."

Bigger mystery is why theoretical Pharma critics still call mRNA TRANSFECTIONS vaccines.

Dr Jack, I took your bioinformatics class a couple years ago, in case you wonder who I am Great class, btw, and I still refer to my notes from time to time.

I spent the first 15 years of my career studying and implementing additives in polyethylene (PE) for one of the largest PE producers in the world. I am not concerned about the products in the PE containers I buy food in or even sometimes microwave in. PE is an entirely different animal than PVC or PC. You differentiated them pretty well, including recycling codes, but then under recommendations lumped all plastics together in a couple places. I realize this is easier but it is misleading.

I have more concern about foods **in** the containers than the PE containers themselves, and especially how those foods are used. The toxicological profiles of foods fried at high temperatures or even baked (e.g., acrylamide in potatoes) concerns me more than PE containers or packaging. Frankly, lumping all plastics together is irresponsible fear porn. (I am not addressing here the microplastics issue, which relates to how plastics waste is managed, not the toxicity of the plastic itself; it is a concern not to be dismissed).

As for PE itself, it is a high molecular weight paraffin. People pour melted paraffins onto jars of jam to preserve them. They wax surfaces with them and smear them on their skin. This has been done for a long time because paraffins--simple alkanes--are nontoxic. OTOH, people burn paraffin candles, emitting various toxins due to oxidation. And people used to melt the paraffins over wood fires that also emit toxins. These traditional practices all produce more risk than consuming healthful food stored in PE containers.

BTW, I am long retired and have no financial interest in plastics. I'm not an industry shill, but since I see a lot of over-generalization of plastics safety, I wanted to share what I know based on having indepth personal knowledge of proprietary ingredients in PE resins. Hopefully that can help readers use the right plastics in the right way without fear focusing their attention on bigger concerns like what is in their food, what medicines and vaccines they take, and what exercise, sleep, sunlight exposure, etc. they get.

