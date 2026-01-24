Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
8hEdited

Your's was one of the first papers I printed a hardcopy of in April 2020 : ) That's when I discovered you, thank goodness, and BLAST too, and I still have your paper.

Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
8h

What contributes to illness and disease is the constant poisoning of the body by toxic crap and toxins in the environment. Vaccines and drugs are toxic crap. So start there.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture