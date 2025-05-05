TONIGHT — 7PM ET - 1OOTH WEBINAR!

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Featuring Dr. James Lyons-Weiler (Dr. Jack)

You’ve sensed it.

Institutions are faltering. Old systems are cracking. And amid the noise, only a few have consistently predicted what happened next—and laid out what must come after.

Tonight, witness what’s already built - AND LEARN WHAT IS TO COME.

SIGN UP

“Parallel Structures That Forced Social Change: From Parallel to Primary”

In the most chaotic period of modern public health, a pattern emerged:

Certain people and organizations saw it coming.

They predicted. They warned. They paved a path forward.

Tonight, we unveil the first data-driven map of the names and institutions that provided reality-based legitimacy through Predictive Reliability—not narrative control.

CHD, ICAN, IPAK, Substack, FLCCC, Brownstone, and more…

What they saw, when they saw it, and what they taught us about power

How decentralized truth outperformed credentialed fiction

This isn’t just a recap. It’s the foundation for what comes next.

PART 2:

A breathtaking tour of the multifaceted proposed reform infrastructure already in place—crafted since Robert F. Kennedy’s nomination, primarily by Dr. James Lyons-Weiler:

✅ 25+ White Papers since RFK Jr.’s nomination

✅ NIH, FDA, ORR, HHS, Informed Consent, Iatrogenesis

✅ Integrative Pathways to Health

✅ Zero Election Fraud, Disaster Corps, Mental Health Revamp

✅ Radical integrity, zero capture

If you've ever said “someone should build a better system”—

It's underway.

Whether you're a policy maker, health professional, reform advocate, or just awake—you need to see this. Learn what is envisioned, what is possible, what is to come.

🔗 Register Now: https://ipak-edu.org/webinars

⏰ Tonight, May 5 | 7PM ET

Live at IPAK-EDU Science Webinar

Featuring Dr. James Lyons-Weiler

Because waiting for the system to fix itself… is no longer a strategy.

Be there!

Share