While I would encourage author Margaret Renkl to get whatever medical interventions she and her doctor agree are in her best interest, some of her claims in her recent NY Times opinion piece (“Why I Got the Measles Vaccine at Age 63”)¹ qualify as misinformation.

Margaret falsely claims that MMR vaccination rates were high enough before 1998 "to provide de facto herd immunity"; she falsely claims they dropped after 1998; she falsely implies that that was due to a withdrawn Lancet study, which she falsely says “claimed a link between autism and the MMR vaccine.”

But the CDC's "Pink Book" Appendix E shows that, from 1967–1985, MMR vaccination rates ranged from only 58–67%, far below the 95% we are told is necessary for herd immunity. Furthermore, it shows that vaccination rates didn’t drop at all after 1998, but rather increased to 82% by 1991, continued to increase, and have been 90% or higher since 1996.²

Renkl asserts that the withdrawn Lancet study "claimed a link between autism and the MMR vaccine." But the study—which examined previously unrecognized intestinal issues in autistic children—clearly stated, “we did not prove an association between autism and measles, mumps and rubella vaccination.”³

Is she unaware that, in 1992, her youngest baby was given significantly fewer shots than today's babies? In fact, today’s infants are given more than twice the number of shots that babies received by age 6 months in 1992.

The number of vaccine doses given to infants by 6 months of age was 8 in 1992 compared to 21 in 2025. Each syringe icon represents one vaccine dose.

Ms. Renkl’s youngest child, born in 1992, would have received eight vaccines in his first six months.⁴ Her older children would have received only six vaccines if they were born before 1989, when the CDC added HIB vaccine to their recommended pediatric immunization schedule.

Today’s infants receive at least twenty vaccines by age six months.⁵ This is 2.5 times as many vaccines as Ms. Renkl’s youngest child, and they get them starting within a few hours of birth, which means it would be extremely difficult to tell whether or not adverse reactions are affecting neurodevelopmental outcome.

COMPARISON OF THE NUMBER AND TYPE OF DOSES OF VACCINES, 1992 vs. 2025

Parental distrust of the ever-increasing pediatric vaccination schedule is not based on whether or not other parents are choosing to vaccinate; it comes from the ever-increasing reports of serious adverse events following vaccination,⁶ ever-worsening health of our children,⁷ combined with a complete lack of accountability on the part of both industry and government when things do go wrong.⁸

In addition to the many significant inaccuracies in Ms. Renkl’s opinion piece, there is something truly sinister about her inference that today’s parents should be blamed in any way for questioning or even declining 13 separate medical interventions that her own infant never had to take.

But even if parents decline the vaccines Ms. Renkl agreed to, that is their right; it’s not up to her to weigh someone else’s potential risks and benefits.

The New York Times should retract Ms. Renkl's opinion piece. Opinions published in The New York Times should be based on facts, not inaccuracies.

