Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Lee's avatar
Barbara Lee
1h

I prefer a full ban on GoF research. If that’s not achievable, then I support the proposal of level 5 restrictions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon's avatar
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
6m

This insane research needs to stop. Scientists working for vaccine manufacturers have funders convinced that if they force a bioweapon to emerge, they can "get ahead of it" with a vaccine to be used as a countermeasure. This makes no sense. "Vaccines" cannot stop the infection from happening, nor can they stop the spread... a very expensive lesson that should've been learned from mass distribution of covid vaccines. What they're trying to do is inject people with something that makes serum antibodies that will be protective. This is impossible. The idea is to inject the protein parts of the bioweapon that attaches to human cells, or the mRNA message to make those parts. Can people not see this? The injection is the bioweapon. They are injecting the weaponized part, and it has to be the weaponized part or the antibodies created from doing these injections wouldn't block the bioweapon from attaching. That sounds good, and that's what people are sold on. The problem is, it takes a couple of weeks to get antibodies made, so in the meantime you've got bioweaponized antigens attaching to cellular receptors causing immune responses leading to adverse reactions that they can't seem to figure out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture