James Lyons-Weiler, PhD | Popular Rationalism

Related by the author: Who are We, and Who (or What) Do We Want to Become? An Evolutionary Perspective on Biotransformative Technologies https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13752-021-00385-8

A body whose failing parts could be replaced indefinitely would have a different relationship with time. A worn joint, a deteriorating heart, or a lost sensory function would become a problem to repair. Extend that capacity far enough, make the repairs dependable enough, and the question of how long a person can live begins to change. The ambition reaches beyond adding years to an aging body. It asks whether we could keep rebuilding the body that carries us through those years.

That possibility has acquired another experimental foothold. Researchers have used artificial intelligence (AI) to help design synthetic polymers that reproduce selected functions of natural proteins. Ting Xu’s research program progressed from materials that help biological proteins remain stable and functional to polymers that perform enzyme-like chemistry. A biological function can, under defined conditions, survive a change in the material that performs it. The original Nature study and the subsequent enzyme-mimic paper establish those particular achievements.

Follow that possibility forward. Imagine replacement components that tolerate conditions that damage living tissue, announce their own deterioration, and permit repair before failure becomes catastrophic. Imagine a sensory system that warns you about injury without condemning you to years of disabling pain. Imagine replacing enough of the biological machinery of aging that chronological age loses its present predictive power over physical decline.

Then consider the brain. If we could preserve its functions through progressive replacement, could the person continue? If artificial intelligence could reconstruct its organization, would the resulting system carry the same life forward? These questions deserve serious attention because the distance between reproducing a biological task and rebuilding a person contains both tractable engineering problems and unresolved questions about what a person is.

A biological function can survive a change of material

Proteins are chains of amino acids. Their chemical composition and organization allow them to bind other molecules, support structures, move substances, and accelerate reactions. The synthetic polymers in Ting Xu’s research use a different set of chemical building blocks. The research asks which features of a protein’s behavior depend on its precise molecular identity and which can emerge from a different material with suitable physical and chemical properties.

In the 2023 Nature paper, Zhiyuan Ruan and colleagues developed a machine-learning framework to compare patterns within natural proteins with patterns in synthetic polymer populations. The resulting materials assisted