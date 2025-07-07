On July 6, 2025, NPR published an article titled “4 Things to Know About the Vaccine Ingredient Thimerosal,” portraying the recent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) vote to recommend thimerosal-free flu vaccines as addressing a "problem that doesn't really exist anymore." But every one of the article’s core claims misrepresents toxicological science, omits key mechanistic evidence, and fails to meet the standard of informed biomedical commentary.

Let’s examine the record. On all four claims, NPR is scientifically wrong.

Claim #1: “Thimerosal is a preservative that contains mercury.”

NPR's Framing:

Thimerosal is simply a tool to prevent contamination in multi-dose flu vials. Its mercury content is dismissed as a formality.

Scientific Reality:

Thimerosal (Merthiolate) is nearly 50% mercury by weight. It breaks down in the body to ethylmercury, which is lipophilic and rapidly enters the brain. Inside brain tissue, ethylmercury oxidizes into inorganic mercury, which is neurotoxic and poorly eliminated, remaining in the brain for years to decades. High concentrations have been found in the occipital cortex, pituitary, and hypothalamus in animal models.

Mechanistic studies confirm that mercury—even in ethyl form—inhibits mitochondrial function, generates reactive oxygen species, alters calcium homeostasis, and induces apoptosis in glial and neuronal cells. These effects are not theoretical; they are observed in vitro and in vivo (Mutter et al., 2005; Olczak et al., 2010).

NPR’s reductionist portrayal ignores the well-established molecular pathways by which injected mercury disrupts neurodevelopment.

Claim #2: “Thimerosal has been used infrequently since 2001.”

NPR’s Framing:

Thimerosal is mostly gone. It was removed from childhood vaccines over 20 years ago and now exists only in a marginal number of flu doses.

Scientific Reality:

In the 2024–2025 U.S. flu season, approximately 6% of 148 million doses—8.9 million injections—contained thimerosal. These exposures are not isolated: they disproportionately affect:

Infants and toddlers

Pregnant women

Low-income patients in public clinics

Premature infants in NICUs, despite minimal toxicokinetic modeling in this group

While most flu vaccines are thimerosal-free, those that still contain it are used in clinical settings where informed consent and disclosure are often weakest.

Further, no regulatory agency has conducted an organ-distribution study of mercury in human infants post-vaccination. The claim that ethylmercury is “cleared quickly” is based solely on blood clearance data—not brain or tissue retention. This sleight of hand conceals the central risk: mercury may exit the bloodstream quickly, but it leaves behind a persistent deposit in neural structures.

Dr. William Thompson of the CDC told Dr. Brian Hooker something NPR should have included but neglected to include.

Thompson disclosed to Brian Hooker that after thimerosal-containing vaccines were removed from the pediatric schedule, the CDC created a new policy recommending flu vaccines containing thimerosal be offered preferentially to pregnant women, despite internal concerns. Specifically, as found in the original transcript and by Fearless Parent, Thompson said:

The CDC continued to encourage or allow pregnant women to receive thimerosal-containing vaccines (TCVs) —even though the agency had internally acknowledged potential risks and concern for neurological development.

That thimerosal-containg influenza vaccines should be reserved for pregnant women preferentially.

He emphasized that CDC leadership suppressed data suggesting vulnerable groups (including fetuses) might be exposed to ethylmercury , yet never appropriately updated policies to disallow TCV use during pregnancy. This despite phasing thimerosal out of many other vaccines around the same time.

Thompson framed it as a deliberate decision: the agency opted to prioritize vaccine uptake and messaging consistency over precaution for sensitive populations, despite knowing that TCVs were still being administered, especially where single-dose options were limited.

In summary, Thompson told Hooker that CDC policy effectively sanctioned direct prenatal exposure to a known neurotoxin, and this policy decision went unchecked and undocumented in public advisories.

The reason? Thompson told Hooker that this was how the CDC could convince countries to which the US sold and exported pediatric TCVs was safe (as in, “it is so safe, we even use it in our pregnant women.”)

Claim #3: “Thimerosal has a discredited link to autism.”

NPR's Framing:

Thimerosal concerns are lumped in with the retracted Wakefield MMR study. Since MMR doesn’t contain mercury, the implication is that thimerosal concerns are guilt-by-association pseudoscience.

Scientific Reality:

This is a deliberate misdirection. Wakefield’s study involved the MMR vaccine, which never contained thimerosal. Concerns about mercury stem from a completely separate body of literature that examines mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, glutathione pathway impairment, and behavioral changes following ethylmercury exposure. Wakefield’s study was a pilot study focused on gastrointestinal disorders found in children for the first time following vaccination and only mentioned that further study was needed. Wakefield and colleagues findings were buried by the attacks and now, in 2024/2025, the gastrointestinal findings have been completely validated and extended.

NPR also ignores the most relevant parts of the scientific literature. For example:

Burbacher et al. (2005) found persistent brain mercury in infant macaques after thimerosal exposure—even though blood levels declined rapidly.

Laurente et al. (2007) showed altered locomotion and exploratory behaviors in rodents injected with thimerosal at human-equivalent doses.

James et al. (2004, 2005) documented impaired glutathione redox capacity in children with autism—making them particularly vulnerable to mercury-induced damage.

Moreover, certain genetic polymorphisms (e.g., GSTM1-null, MTHFR C677T) heighten vulnerability to ethylmercury. NPR ignores this gene-environment interaction, choosing instead to treat population averages as protective absolutes.

Claim #4: “Most people won’t notice if thimerosal is no longer recommended.”

NPR's Framing:

Removing thimerosal is framed as cosmetic—a symbolic move with no real-world consequence.

Scientific Reality:

This view erases the millions of patients who still receive thimerosal-containing vaccines and the clinicians who administer them. Removing thimerosal:

Eliminates 8.9 million annual exposures to injected mercury

Prevents disproportionate exposure in poor, minority, and vulnerable populations

Brings U.S. vaccine policy in line with over a dozen countries—including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Japan, and Russia—which have banned thimerosal from pediatric schedules

Furthermore, many patients have never been informed that their flu shot contained mercury. The absence of full disclosure undermines not only informed consent but public trust. This reform is not trivial. It is a long-overdue correction of a known, avoidable toxic exposure pathway.

Conclusion: NPR Misled on Every Count

NPR’s four claims constitute a full suite of rhetorical minimization, scientific omission, and narrative capture. Rather than confronting the hard toxicology of ethylmercury, NPR echoed regulatory deflection:

Blood clearance = safety (false)

Association with autism = invalidates all concern (irrelevant)

Historical removal = present irrelevance (misleading)

Minority exposure = statistical triviality (ethically indefensible)

Science is not advanced by omitting known mechanisms of harm, erasing gene-environment interactions, or falsely conflating unrelated controversies. Mercury is toxic in all forms. The injection of mercury—especially into the most vulnerable populations—has no ethical or scientific justification in 2025.

Removing thimerosal is not symbolic. It’s a correction. And it’s long overdue.

There are two important questions: Why, since policy has now shifted to exclude thimerosal-containing influenza vaccines from all US vaccine schedules, for all the right reasons, why would NPR further risk their reputation with such obviously false coverage. The second question is obvious.

Who Is Funding This?

Though NPR claims independence, its distribution ecosystem is substantially underwritten by public tax dollars, flowing through local stations and national syndication. This funding structure obligates accuracy, transparency, and accountability, especially in the coverage of toxicants administered under the color of public health.

NPR failed that obligation here. And the science demands better.

The original NPR article was distributed through a media network partially sustained by U.S. federal funding via the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). While NPR itself does not receive direct federal funds, its member stations—which syndicate and air NPR content—do. These funds originate from congressional appropriations to CPB.

For example:

Maine Public receives approximately 12% of its $18.7 million annual budget from CPB— about $2.34 million in FY2025. Additional indirect federal support for national programming, infrastructure, and emergency communications brings the estimated total to ~18% of their operating budget.

VPM (Virginia Public Media) receives 6–7% of its $20 million annual budget—roughly $1.3 million —directly from CPB, with additional indirect support.

KALW (San Francisco) and WEKU (Eastern Kentucky) do not disclose detailed CPB receipts publicly, but most comparably sized public radio stations receive 6–12% of their budgets from CPB, with similar supplemental benefits through system-wide grants.

These funds pay for:

Content acquisition (including NPR programming)

Distribution infrastructure

Newsroom staffing and emergency broadcast operations

Thus, while NPR can technically claim editorial independence from direct CPB funding, its content pipeline is materially sustained by public tax dollars.

In this context, public media outlets—including NPR—bear a special obligation to ensure accuracy, completeness, and neutrality in their reporting on controversial medical topics. That obligation was not met in the July 6, 2025 article on thimerosal.

Share

Leave a comment

Scientific and Toxicological Studies

Burbacher TM, Shen DD, Liberato N, et al. Comparison of blood and brain mercury levels in infant monkeys exposed to methylmercury or vaccines containing thimerosal. Environ Health Perspect. 2005;113(8):1015-1021. doi:10.1289/ehp.7712 James SJ, Melnyk S, Jernigan S, et al. Metabolic biomarkers of increased oxidative stress and impaired methylation capacity in children with autism. Am J Clin Nutr. 2004;80(6):1611-1617. doi:10.1093/ajcn/80.6.1611 James SJ, Slikker W 3rd, Melnyk S, et al. Thimerosal neurotoxicity is associated with glutathione depletion: protection with glutathione precursors. Neurotoxicology. 2005;26(1):1-8. 10.1016/j.neuro.2004.07.012 Olczak M, Duszczyk M, Mierzejewski P, et al. Lasting neuropathological changes in rat brain after intermittent neonatal administration of thimerosal. Brain Res. 2010;1301:143-155 Pubmed Laurente J, Remuzgo F, Giraldo CA, et al. Neurobehavioral effects of thimerosal in rats following administration in early life. Acta Neurobiol Exp (Wars). 2007;67(4):345-351. PMID: 18290579 See also: Neurotoxic effects of thimerosal at vaccines doses on the encephalon and development in 7 day-old hamsters www.scielo.org.pe/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1025-55832007000300003&lng=en Mutter J, Naumann J, Schneider R, et al. Mercury and autism: accelerating evidence? Neuro Endocrinol Lett. 2005;26(5):439-446. PMID: 16264412 "In vitro, mercury and thimerosal in levels found several days after vaccination inhibit methionine synthetase (MS) by 50%. Normal function of MS is crucial in biochemical steps necessary for brain development, attention and production of glutathione, an important antioxidative and detoxifying agent. Repetitive doses of thimerosal leads to neurobehavioral deteriorations in autoimmune susceptible mice, increased oxidative stress and decreased intracellular levels of glutathione in vitro. Subsequently, autistic children have significantly decreased level of reduced glutathione."

Vaccine Supply and Usage

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Vaccine supply and distribution for the 2024–2025 influenza season. CDC Flu Website. Updated 2025. Accessed July 2025. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/hcp/vaccine-supply/vaxadmin.html Truveta Research. Understanding the potential impact of the upcoming ACIP vote on thimerosal-containing influenza vaccines August 2025. Accessed July 2025. https://www.truveta.com/blog/research/research-insights/acip-vote-on-thimerosal-containing-influenza-vaccines FDA. Thimerosal in vaccines. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Accessed July 2025. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/safety-availability-biologics/thimerosal-and-vaccines

Funding and Public Broadcasting

Maine Public Broadcasting. Maine Public and the Federal Funding Challenge. Accessed July 2025. https://www.mainepublic.org/facts-about-maine-publics-federal-funding VPM. How federal funding for public media works—and why it's essential to VPM. Virginia Public Media. Published April 25, 2025. https://www.vpm.org/2025-04-25/how-federal-funding-for-public-media-works-and-why-its-essential-to-vpm Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). FY2025–2027 Congressional Budget Justification. Accessed July 2025. https://cpb.org/sites/default/files/FY25-27%20Congressional%20Justification.pdf Press Herald. Maine Maine Public could lose 12% of funding after executive order to defund NPR, PBS Roughly $2 million is at risk for the broadcasting company, but the president and CEO says it's far from a done deal. Portland Press Herald. May 2, 2025. https://www.pressherald.com/2025/05/02/maine-public-could-lose-12-of-funding-with-executive-order-to-defund-npr-pbs

Share

GET OUR INFORMATION SHEET ON THIMEROSAL - PRINTABLE AND DISTRIBUTABLE TO EVERYONE.

GET THE INFO SHEET