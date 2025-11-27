Popular Rationalism

Alison F
1dEdited

Also missing from Cochrane's review (and from every study crediting HPV vaccination for reduction in cervical cancer) is any mention of the steep decline in sexual activity.[1]

HPV is transmitted by sexual contact.

No sexual activity = no transmission of HPV.

Additionally, there is no discussion or quantification of the effect of the successful push for yearly pap smears, which find evidence of the easily treatable early-stage and pre-cancerous cervical changes that would have led to cervical cancer. Inexplicably, in 2013 -- only 7 years after the introduction of HOV vaccines, so far too early for them to have an effect on slow-growing cervical cancer rates -- recommendations for yearly pap smears were changed. [2]

Cochrane should retract the study based on these significant omissions and the other serious issues presented above by Dr. Lyons-Weiler.

[1] https://ifstudies.org/in-the-news/adults-are-having-less-sex-than-ever-with-gen-z-seeing-the-steepest-decline-study

[2] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4093371/

Xavier Figueroa
21h

And to think that the Twitter folks that jump on the Vaccines Prevent Cancer wagon are all frothy with confirmation bias will not even take the time to read this analysis. This was a thorough and even dissection of the Cochrane study. With all these observed biases and errors, is Cochrane worth anything other than the name anymore?

