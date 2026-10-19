Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Mike's avatar
Mike
Oct 19

Thank you, James. Thank you for being sane in a world gone mad.

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Crixcyon
Oct 19

How do you study the damages done by vaccines over 10-20-30-50 years? The medical mafia will never admit that vaccines cause lasting harms or final death. If we assume (or prove) that toxins and poisons can be harmful to the body and vaccines or drugs are determined to be toxic or poisonous, we can then assert that these products do indeed cause harm and death. But over what period of time is practically impossible to know.

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