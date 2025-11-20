Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V. N. Alexander's avatar
V. N. Alexander
21h

It's crazy how modeling studies are passed off as "evidence based" science, while ignoring clinical or population-level outcomes, the actual evidence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
21h

I wonder how the court will rule. Merck is in court as we speak over their gardasil vaccine in California ,Merck has delayed the trial twice based on my last read of it. Merck played the same game with Vioxx killing and injuring more people until 5 years later when it was pulled. I think it behooves governments to put a moratorium on gardasil until after the ruling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture