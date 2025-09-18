Popular Rationalism

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
9h

Follow the science. The science says it takes about 4 weeks for newborns to generate antibodies against the injected antigens. That’s why babies born to Hepatitis B positive mothers are given a separate intramuscular injection of Hepatitis B antibodies! The science also says that during the 4 weeks in babies that do not get separate injections, the biologically active injected antigens will attach to cellular receptors on endothelial cells and myelin sheaths creating damaging inflammatory immune responses.

Jen
9h

The newborn Hep B shot is loaded with neurotoxic aluminum and is given to every baby regardless of the mother’s negative Hep B status. There’s no good defense of this CDC recommendation. It is a good starting point to reevaluate the childhood schedule. That’s why Gupta is trying to lie about the test’s false positive rate. There’s no defense of this newborn shot.

