Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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It’snotaboutme's avatar
It’snotaboutme
Oct 12

Who is going to staff these clinics? The same doctors who ignored the complaints previously? Is this just pacification and virtual signaling like the warning on cigarette packages that smoking is dangerous to your health? See, we did our job and we warned you. Treating the vaccine injuries without first pulling the products off of the market is like painting the ceiling and walls of your family room and leaving the damaged roof unrepaired. It will be a revolving door not a solution.

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Steven Scrutton's avatar
Steven Scrutton
Oct 12

Yes, I agree with most of what you are asking for. You have outlined an ideal. It is certain, however, that the pharmaceutical medical establishment will object to most of it too. They will make a variety of argument and objections. Too costly, too much red tape. Delay in bring 'life saving' drugs to the market. The usual stuff. The PME will also bring their regiments into fighting it, just as Kennedy has faced since he has tried to bring in his modest MAHA changes.

And in particular, they will ensure that every drug regulator throughout the world will be staffed by their placemen, who will use all the tricks of their trade to negotiate their way around them.

My point is this. (i) It is quite possible for a safe drug/vaccine regime to be brought it. (ii) The guidelines, any guidelines will be routinely broken or circumvented. (iii) No guidelines will be effective if drug regulation is completely independent of Big Pharma.

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