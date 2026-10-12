By James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Popular Rationalism | October 12, 2026

Every Patient Should Benefit in Every Trial. Reporting Rates Is Not Ethically Sufficient. There Should Be No Free Ride on Adverse Events.

The October 8 HHS announcement reports that NIH opened a clinic in Bethesda on October 5 to evaluate and care for people experiencing health problems following vaccination, investigate potential causes, and improve approaches to care. The announcement also describes efforts to strengthen adverse-event reporting and documentation. These are welcome commitments. The release, however, does not identify specific experimental therapies, controlled treatment trials, or protocols for reversing injury. It establishes a direction for investigation and care; the therapeutic research agenda still needs to be made concrete. [1]

My question is what follows from that commitment. When a person has been harmed by a medical product, understanding the injury is part of the scientific task. Preventing its progression, finding effective treatment, and restoring that person’s health belong in the task as well. A research system should be able to explain how it will move from a patient’s clinical history to testable mechanisms, from mechanisms to candidate interventions, and from those candidates to evidence that people actually recover. This should be hardwired into clinical trials for all drugs, biologics, and devices.

I propose a governing principle for that work: No Free Ride. If a vaccine, drug, or device has suspected or known harmful side effects, its manufacturer must propose, in its regulatory paperwork, and conduct studies to prevent, mitigate, treat, and reverse those harms. The obligation should begin during development, become an enforceable condition of authorization or approval, and continue as knowledge accumulates.

The mitigation trials should be powered to detect prevention (biomarker-based risk stratification), mitigation (immediate post-exposure minimization of harm), treatment (improvement of condition following exposure) and reversal (loss of diagnosis of conditions that are sequalae to the exposure).

A company seeking permission to expose people to a product should also have to explain how it will investigate the means of protecting and restoring the people that product injures. This is a proposal for a sober upgrade.

Responsibility Is As Important Than Liability

The scientific question and the moral question meet at the patient. A favorable assessment of a product’s benefits and risks does not answer what should be done for a person who experiences one of its harmful effects. Those are different decisions, with different outcomes to measure. The public may have reasons to accept a product’s use under specified conditions while also requiring its manufacturer to take responsibility for research into the injuries associated with that use.

I would apply the principle across vaccines, drugs, devices, and procedures. A product’s therapeutic or preventive purpose should not exempt its manufacturer from studying the harm it causes. Nor should an adverse effect become scientifically uninteresting because it was disclosed before administration. Disclosure helps people make decisions. It does not discover a treatment, identify a safer formulation, or restore damaged function. Under No Free Ride, informing people about risk and working to reduce its consequences would remain separate, continuing duties.

Current law already contains meaningful safety obligations. Under 21 U.S.C. §355(o)(3), FDA can require post-approval studies and, under specified conditions, clinical trials to address known serious risks, signals of serious risk, and potential unexpected serious risks. The law includes timetables and progress reporting. Biological-product applications are expressly subject to these postmarketing authorities; vaccines do not stand outside them merely because they are biologics. [2,3]

FDA’s risk evaluation and mitigation strategy authority can also support concrete protections, including monitoring, laboratory requirements, restrictions on dispensing settings, and provider certification. Prescription-drug and biological-product labeling rules already call for information about preventing or mitigating harm, responding to clinically significant adverse reactions, and managing important interactions. Those provisions matter, and an honest proposal must acknowledge them. [4,5]

The additional obligations I propose is to require manufacturers to generate the missing evidence for all four purposes: prediction/prevention, mitigation, treatment, and reversal. Existing instructions can communicate a known protective measure. The unanswered question is what happens when an adequate measure has yet to be discovered or validated. Congress should make that research responsibility explicit across the relevant regulatory pathways, with clear coverage for vaccines, other biologics, prescription drugs, and nonprescription drugs. The duty should attach to the product and its responsible manufacturer throughout its commercial life.

Four duties require four kinds of answers

Prevention asks how to keep the injury from occurring. Depending on the product and the evidence, the research might examine formulation, dose, route, timing, interactions, or characteristics that identify a susceptible patient before exposure. A proposed change would need to preserve an appropriate level of benefit while demonstrating improved safety. If a manufacturer proposes screening, the research must establish whether the test accurately identifies risk and whether acting on its result improves outcomes. Calling a precaution sensible cannot substitute for testing it.

Mitigation asks how to reduce the severity or duration of injury once an adverse process begins. Research should establish which early signs warrant action, what evaluations distinguish a dangerous reaction from an expected transient response, and whether an intervention can stop progression. Time should be a study variable wherever timing could change the result. A protocol should be able to tell clinicians whether a useful opportunity exists, how to recognize it, and what evidence supports acting within it.

Treatment asks what helps the person who is already ill. That includes relief of disabling symptoms, treatment directed at an identified disease process, rehabilitation, and management of complications. These approaches deserve appropriately designed studies even while investigators continue to resolve the initiating mechanism. A useful treatment program should state who is likely to benefit, what improvement is realistic, what harms the treatment itself can cause, and how long its effects last. Patients should not have to choose between being studied and being cared for.

Reversal asks whether the injury itself can be undone. The relevant goal is restoration of health and function, with endpoints defined for the particular injury. Where a cure is possible, researchers should pursue and test it. Where only partial restoration is possible, studies should measure the extent and durability of that restoration. A change in a laboratory measurement cannot, by itself, establish that a person can again work, learn, sleep, move, or live independently. The claim must match the outcome demonstrated.

These duties have to appear separately in the research plan because success in one can leave the others unresolved. A program might improve early diagnosis while offering no evidence about treatment. It might reduce symptoms while leaving the underlying injury unchanged. It might identify a safer formulation while doing little for people already harmed. Each result can be valuable. Each must be described accurately, and none should quietly discharge an obligation that the research has not answered.

The requirement concerns competent scientific work, disclosure, and action on the findings. No legislature can command a successful cure for every injury. It can require a manufacturer to investigate reversal seriously, submit its reasoning to independent review, and continue to address the questions that remain. An assertion that recovery is impossible should require scientific support. Independent review could suspend an adequately investigated but unproductive line of research, with a duty to reopen it when credible new evidence warrants. The other research duties would remain in force. Failure of a well-designed intervention trial and failure to carry out an adequate research program are different events and should have different consequences.

Require the studies into the regulatory application

The obligation must exist before a company receives permission to market its product. I would require the application to include a dedicated program addressing known adverse effects, credible potential harms, existing preventive and therapeutic measures, and the gaps that the development program leaves unresolved. For each identified harm, the manufacturer should describe how it will address all four research duties. Regulators should assess the adequacy of that program alongside the evidence offered to support the product’s intended use. Where a product can be sold without an individual approval application, the legislation should require an equivalent filing before its first commercial sale.

The paperwork must contain enough detail to permit a scientific decision. A study proposal should identify its question, population, comparison group, outcome measures, follow-up period, analysis, financing, and completion milestones. When the next appropriate step is a laboratory or natural-history study, the plan should explain what its result would allow investigators to decide. When enough evidence exists to justify a treatment trial, the plan should specify how that trial will proceed. A promise of future research without an executable sequence of studies should not satisfy the requirement.

The manufacturer’s duty must also include conducting the work. Hiring qualified investigators or collaborating with an independent clinical network can be an appropriate way to fulfill that duty, but the sponsor must remain responsible for providing the resources, materials, information, and timely cooperation required. A signed contract should not count as completion. Compliance should be measured against the actual progress and quality of the research, including recruitment, follow-up, analysis, and publication.

All harmful side effects should enter the program, with resources and urgency proportionate to their severity, frequency, persistence, preventability, and the number of people exposed. This does not require an identical trial for a brief, well-characterized reaction and a persistent disabling injury. Existing sound evidence should be credited; unnecessary duplication serves no patient. Where evidence already supports an effective measure, the obligation should include making it usable and evaluating remaining gaps. Where no effective response exists, that absence should determine the research priority.

New evidence must amend the plan. A product may reach populations, exposure durations, or combinations that its initial studies did not adequately examine. Under No Free Ride, the manufacturer would have to explain how it will investigate a newly recognized risk and revise its prevention and recovery program. Products already on the market should enter through a defined transition schedule, with serious unresolved harms receiving early attention. Patients injured before enactment should remain eligible for scientifically relevant studies; their need for answers does not expire with the calendar.

Investigate credible signals before demanding final proof

A research duty can fail at the threshold if investigators require the very evidence the missing research is supposed to produce. I would establish an independent process for deciding when a credible safety signal warrants a proportionate investigation. That process should consider the clinical pattern, timing, biological evidence, appropriate comparisons, and alternative explanations. It should publish the reason for opening an inquiry, its scope, and the questions that would allow the concern to be strengthened, narrowed, or resolved.

An illness occurring after vaccination or drug exposure does not automatically establish that the product caused it. The decision to investigate nevertheless has to be possible before causation is settled. Otherwise, uncertainty becomes self-perpetuating: the evidence is incomplete, the study is deferred because the evidence is incomplete, and the incompleteness is later invoked as reassurance. The proposed duty should interrupt that sequence by assigning responsibility for obtaining the evidence needed to make a defensible decision.

The same distinction matters for patient access to research. A person should not have to win a compensation claim or secure a final legal determination of causation before receiving a clinical evaluation or entering an appropriate study. Eligibility should follow the study’s scientific purpose. Investigators can recruit people with a defined clinical presentation, document exposures carefully, and evaluate competing explanations without prejudging the conclusion. Neither a patient’s concern nor a manufacturer’s denial should decide the result in advance.

Build studies that can answer the safety question

The first task is to characterize the injuries precisely enough to study them. I would require protocols to distinguish brief reactions, persistent symptoms, diagnosed organ injury, and loss of function, while allowing those categories to change as evidence develops. Baseline health, prior infections, other medications, dose, formulation, and exposure timing should be collected when relevant. People who fall outside an initial case definition should be accounted for and considered for separate analysis. An early definition must remain a scientific tool that can be revised.

Study size should follow the question that matters. Investigators should specify the increase in a particular harmful outcome that would change a clinical or regulatory decision, then show whether their design can detect or meaningfully exclude it. A study capable of demonstrating benefit is not automatically capable of resolving an uncommon injury. Likewise, a large total enrollment cannot repair inadequate representation of a susceptible subgroup. The analysis must make clear which questions the available data can answer and which remain open.

Comparison groups require equal care. The protocol should explain why the comparator allows the relevant causal question to be answered, how differences between groups will be addressed, and how exposure and outcomes will be measured. An active comparator may answer an important treatment-choice question while leaving a different question about shared harms unresolved. Investigators should state those limits in advance. For repeated exposures and combinations, the research plan should distinguish the risks of a particular product from the effects of sequence, timing, or interaction that it is designed to test.

Follow-up must be long enough to address the specified injury and recovery questions. The plan should justify the period during which new events are sought and the duration over which existing injuries are followed. Investigators should record recurrence, persistence, subsequent treatment, and reasons for withdrawal. If a participant stops using a product after becoming ill, the study should preserve a means of learning what happened afterward. A participant’s disappearance from a dataset cannot be treated as evidence of recovery.

The reporting standard also needs teeth. The CONSORT Harms 2022 guideline, published in 2023, provides an updated framework for reporting harms in randomized trials and explains why a trial report must make both benefits and harms assessable. We should require a documented reporting standard within each applicable protocol, along with a justification for any departures. A reader should be able to trace a result back to the outcome definition, collection method, population, and analysis that produced it. [6]

Regulatory review should examine the complete distribution of outcomes. A single category of people experiencing any adverse event can obscure differences among the individual injuries contained within it. Likewise, an overall average may leave an important subgroup question unanswered. Prespecified analyses should guard against selective reporting, while an explicitly exploratory process should preserve unexpected findings for confirmation. When a confidence interval remains compatible with clinically important harm, the conclusion should acknowledge that uncertainty. A study should earn its conclusion through its design and results.

Make treatment and recovery explicit trial objectives

For the new NIH effort and for every manufacturer program, I would expect a visible route from clinical observation to intervention studies. Carefully documented cases can help define a syndrome and suggest candidate treatments. Mechanistic work can test whether a proposed intervention addresses a plausible process. Early trials can establish feasibility and identify problems before larger studies proceed. Each stage should have criteria for deciding what advances, what is revised, and what is abandoned.

The treatment protocol must identify the people it is intended to help. An acute injury, a persistent condition, and a complication of that condition may call for different studies. If investigators combine them, they should explain why a common intervention and endpoint make sense. If they separate them, recruitment should be sufficient to produce interpretable results within each group. The research should preserve information about the time since injury because a therapy that helps early may not answer the needs of someone living with a lasting impairment.

Where feasible and ethical, controlled trials should compare candidate therapies with appropriate care, including established treatment that participants need. Randomization can help distinguish an intervention’s effects from recovery that would have occurred without it and from differences in who receives treatment. When randomization is infeasible, investigators should explain the alternative design, its assumptions, and the remaining uncertainty. Ethical review and independent safety monitoring should apply throughout. The urgency of a patient’s need increases the importance of obtaining trustworthy answers.

Endpoints should include the outcomes the proposed treatment is meant to change: symptoms, function, organ recovery, recurrence, and the ability to resume ordinary activities, as appropriate to the injury. Studies should also measure adverse effects of the intervention and the burden of receiving it. Any claim of durable recovery requires follow-up capable of demonstrating durability. Participants should help identify outcomes that matter in daily life, while investigators preserve objective measures and methods that allow independent assessment.

The final deliverable should be a usable clinical protocol whenever the evidence supports one. It should specify diagnostic evaluation, patient selection, timing, treatment, monitoring, stopping criteria, and follow-up, with the strength and limits of the evidence visible. Where studies do not establish an effective treatment, the published result should explain what was tested and what remains unresolved. A therapy should acquire clinical authority through evidence sufficient for its claimed use. Research participation must not become a route for promoting an unvalidated cure.

FDA Approval and CMS Coverage Should Hinge On Transparency and Reproducibility

Studies conducted to meet the No Free Ride requirements should apply to new and existing drugs, biologics, procedures and devices. No one should merely shoulder the risk of cost of adverse events on behalf of a company. There should be a clear plan to rescue patients from harm.

There has been a lot of discussion about risk tolerance when it comes to vaccine injury - and the overwhelming harm done by denialism has yet to be fully appreciated by the public at large. Let me relay the reality: Once injury or death hits your family from a drug, device, or vaccine, little else matters. You will want to warn others. You will act. The No Free Ride requirement gives the public auditable assurances that if something happens, there is medical help. Or, if there is not any, there is none. Either way, the studies were done to find solutions - and patients can then provide fully informed consent to the risks laid bare.

FDA Approval and CMS Coverage Should Hinge On Transparency and Reproducibility

I would make transparency and reproducibility explicit conditions for obtaining and retaining FDA approval and CMS coverage. A manufacturer seeking permission to market a vaccine or drug, and access to public reimbursement, must provide the evidence necessary for independent investigators to examine its claims and reproduce the analyses supporting them. That obligation must encompass the claimed benefits, the identified harms, and the studies conducted to prevent, mitigate, treat, and reverse those harms. Under No Free Ride, a manufacturer must demonstrate that its evidence can withstand scrutiny before the government relies on that evidence to authorize exposure or finance use.

Existing federal standards already supply a foundation. FDA’s regulation governing adequate and well-controlled drug studies calls for enough detail about study design, conduct, and analysis to permit critical evaluation. That requirement establishes the importance of examining how investigators produced a result. It does not, by itself, establish the comprehensive public disclosure and independent verification requirement I propose. CMS’s 2024 Coverage with Evidence Development guidance goes further within its particular framework: it calls for study protocols and statistical analysis plans, public reporting of protocol changes and results, and sharing of data, methods, analytic code, and output with CMS or an approved third party. Congress should turn those principles into binding obligations across the applicable approval and coverage pathways.

Transparency must begin with a complete account of the research program. Manufacturers must disclose the original protocols, every amendment, the timing and reasons for each change, the prespecified analysis plans, and the complete study reports. The record must include unsuccessful and terminated studies, all prespecified outcomes, adverse-event findings, participant withdrawals, and explanations for missing information. Reviewers must be able to determine which questions investigators specified before examining the results and which questions they developed afterward. A company should not satisfy the requirement by releasing a selected collection of favorable publications while withholding the studies, outcomes, or analyses that complicate its claims.

The underlying evidence must also permit independent examination. I would require access to participant-level data, data dictionaries, coding rules, data-cleaning procedures, executable analytic code, and the software information needed to reproduce the calculations. Reviewers must be able to trace an outcome from its original collection through its classification, exclusion, transformation, and appearance in the final report. The public record should contain everything that investigators can disclose without compromising participant privacy. Qualified independent reviewers should examine sensitive records through secure access arrangements. Under this proposal, a manufacturer could protect participant identities while still having to expose the scientific basis of its claims to examination; a blanket assertion of commercial confidentiality would not discharge that duty.

Reproducibility must involve more than rerunning a sponsor’s program and obtaining the same number. I would require independent analysts to reconstruct the principal benefit and harm estimates, verify the denominators, examine the handling of missing observations, and account for every exclusion that changes the result. Their report should distinguish computational discrepancies from disagreements about the methods themselves. A reproducible calculation can still rest on an invalid comparison, a misclassified outcome, or an assumption that the data cannot support. Repeating a biased analysis reproduces its bias. Regulatory acceptance must therefore require both reproducible calculations and a defensible connection between those calculations and the clinical claim.

That examination must reach the decisions that can conceal injury. Reviewers should inspect the actual contents of the comparison intervention, the exposure histories of both groups, the timing of any crossover, and the windows investigators used to count adverse events. They should determine whether a combined endpoint obscures a serious component, whether exclusions remove participants who became ill, and whether a model achieves its apparent performance by fitting peculiarities of the development dataset. An overall finding should not conceal a clinically important result in a susceptible subgroup. A claim of safety must also withstand scrutiny of the study’s ability to detect the harm in question. Failure to detect a difference cannot establish that the study excluded a clinically important increase in risk.

Independent clinical replication adds another obligation: testing whether the substantive finding holds in new observations. For pivotal claims, the research plan must specify what independent confirmation will establish, which population it will examine, and which differences would change the approval or coverage decision. Investigators should assess agreement in clinically meaningful effects and their uncertainty, rather than treating matching declarations of statistical significance as sufficient. CMS’s evidence-review guidance already recognizes the importance of consistency across studies, precision, and applicability to the beneficiaries who will receive an intervention. A replication program should address those questions directly.

For FDA, I would require a public independent-verification report before the agency bases a favorable decision on pivotal analyses. The report must identify what reviewers reproduced, what they could not reproduce, which methodological problems they found, and how the final decision addresses each material discrepancy. When an authorized expedited pathway permits unresolved clinical questions, the decision must identify those questions and impose funded studies with enforceable deadlines. An expedited timetable should never excuse withholding existing evidence or preventing independent examination. If a pivotal claim fails adequate independent confirmation, FDA must reassess the claim and the approval conditions that depend on it.

For CMS, I would make the same evidentiary record a condition of favorable coverage under the proposed framework. Public reimbursement should depend on transparent, independently examinable evidence for the population and use that the payment supports. A manufacturer seeking broad coverage must address whether the evidence applies to the beneficiaries who will actually receive the product, including clinically relevant differences in age, concurrent illness, and other treatments. When a coverage decision depends on additional research, the decision must identify the missing evidence, the study that will obtain it, the responsible manufacturer, and the deadline. Continued payment should not turn an unresolved research obligation into a permanent exception.

Congress must establish the authority necessary to apply that requirement consistently. Medicare operates through distinct coverage provisions, including specific obligations concerning vaccines and Part D drugs; CMS cannot convert every coverage pathway into a discretionary national coverage review merely by issuing guidance. The legislation should therefore amend the relevant FDA and Medicare provisions, define the disclosure and verification conditions, and establish a transition for products already on the market. That approach would give the requirement a durable legal basis and prevent manufacturers from escaping it through differences among regulatory or payment pathways.

Manufacturers must finance independent verification without controlling its conclusions. I would direct their contributions into an independently administered program that selects qualified reviewers, discloses conflicts, protects access to the evidence, and publishes findings without sponsor veto. Refusal to provide the required record should block a favorable new decision under this framework. Concealment, obstruction, or unjustified failure to complete required verification should trigger enforceable consequences against the responsible manufacturer. For existing products, regulators must address material defects promptly while protecting clinically necessary continuity of care and evaluating the consequences of restrictions for patients.

These requirements follow directly from beneficence. A government that authorizes an intervention and pays for its use assumes responsibility for examining the evidence supporting the benefits it anticipates and the injuries it asks patients to risk. The four duties of No Free Ride depend on that evidence: prevention requires credible risk identification, mitigation requires credible evidence about progression, treatment requires credible evidence of benefit, and reversal requires credible evidence of restored health. Manufacturers seeking FDA approval and CMS coverage must make those claims open to independent examination, reproducible in their analysis, and subject to meaningful clinical confirmation. Public authorization and public payment should hinge on meeting these obligations.

Rescue research already has a scientific precedent

Drug development already provides concrete examples of research directed at stopping harmful effects. FDA’s 2015 prescribing information for idarucizumab identifies its use to reverse dabigatran’s anticoagulant effect in specified emergencies, including life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding and urgent procedures. The 2015 prescribing information for uridine triacetate describes emergency rescue after fluorouracil or capecitabine overdose and certain severe early toxicities. These examples show that research into the consequences of treatment can yield clinically usable interventions. [7,8]

Their limits are instructive. In the 503-patient, open-label idarucizumab study published in 2017, the primary endpoint concerned laboratory reversal of anticoagulation within four hours. The reported median maximum reversal of 100 percent did not mean that every patient survived or recovered fully. Boehringer Ingelheim funded the study, which lacked a randomized concurrent control. A claim about reversing a drug’s pharmacological effect must therefore remain distinct from a claim about reversing every injury that effect may have caused. [9]

Uridine triacetate’s original label likewise specified an emergency setting and stated that safety and efficacy had not been established when treatment began more than 96 hours after fluorouracil or capecitabine administration ended. It cautioned that nonemergency use could diminish the anticancer drugs’ efficacy. The lesson is to pursue a defined rescue question and respect the boundaries of its answer. Neither example establishes a treatment for vaccine injury, and neither promises that every injury can be reversed. Both support taking the search seriously. [8]

Manufacturers must finance the work and permit independent scrutiny

No Free Ride requires financial responsibility adequate to the studies demanded. I would require an independently administered research reserve, funded by the responsible manufacturers and sufficient to support the approved program. Contributions should reflect the scope of the unresolved questions, exposure, and the work required. Public research funding should continue to support independent scientific priorities, but a manufacturer should not be permitted to substitute a hoped-for public grant for work it is legally required to finance and carry out.

The duty should survive changes in corporate ownership and commercial strategy. An acquisition should transfer the research obligation with the product. A decision to discontinue sales should leave funded provision for outstanding studies and follow-up. Legislation should protect the reserve through restructuring and establish enforceable rules for succession. For questions involving several manufacturers or a class of products, shared financing and coordinated studies may be appropriate. Disputes over how companies divide the expense should not suspend an otherwise justified investigation.

Financing the research should confer no right to suppress its results. Manufacturers should provide product information, relevant data, materials, and scientific expertise, while independent oversight governs protocol approval, analysis, and publication. Contracts should prohibit sponsor vetoes over publication. Financial relationships should be disclosed. Patient participation should inform priorities and outcomes without replacing scientific review. The purpose is to make a manufacturer’s resources available to the work while protecting the work’s ability to produce an unwelcome answer.

Protocols, amendments, analysis plans, recruitment progress, completed results, and reasons for stopping a study should be public. Independent researchers should have access to adequately documented data through arrangements that protect participant privacy. Unsuccessful interventions must remain part of the evidence base. A manufacturer should not be able to demonstrate compliance by publishing its favorable projects while allowing the rest to disappear. The public record should make the entire required program assessable.

Research participation should not require patients to surrender compensation rights or accept restrictions on discussing their experiences. The manufacturer obligation should include the costs of the research intervention and necessary study evaluations so that ability to pay does not determine enrollment. When a useful preventive or therapeutic measure emerges, the program should address practical access and implementation. Discovering an answer and leaving it inaccessible would leave an essential part of the proposed responsibility unfinished.

Enforce performance and preserve scientific honesty

FDA already distinguishes postmarketing requirements, which are imposed under statutes or regulations, from postmarketing commitments that a sponsor agrees to conduct without such a requirement. No Free Ride belongs in the category of enforceable duties. Its success should not depend on whether the relevant work remains attractive to a company’s leadership after the product has reached the market. The obligations must have a legal basis, identifiable responsible parties, measurable milestones, and consequences for unjustified failure. [10]

Regulators should publish deadlines for protocols, study initiation, recruitment, completion, analysis, and results. Extensions should require a documented reason and independent review of whether the revised plan can answer the question. Failure to recruit should trigger examination of the design, sites, eligibility, and support offered to participants. It should not create an indefinite research holiday. The process must distinguish a difficult study being pursued competently from a nominal obligation that produces little work.

Consequences should address nonperformance directly and escalate when noncompliance persists. Financial penalties must be large enough to make carrying out the research the rational business decision. Restrictions on promotion or use should be available where legally authorized and justified by the circumstances. Decisions about continued access to a beneficial product should consider the actual evidence, alternatives, and needs of patients. A failed search for a cure should not automatically produce the same regulatory response as concealing results or refusing to conduct the required studies.

The proposal also needs an honest economic account. Assigning the direct research bill to manufacturers does not guarantee that companies will never seek to recover costs through prices. Pricing and reimbursement policy require their own attention. The immediate requirement is that research into a product’s harms becomes a defined obligation of its commercial sponsor, backed by protected financing and enforceable performance. Costs should be made visible rather than invoked selectively to justify leaving the work to injured patients, clinicians, or future public appropriations.

HHS should turn its opening into a recovery agenda

The NIH clinic creates an opportunity to connect careful clinical evaluation with research questions that patients need answered. I would want its public agenda to explain the conditions being studied, the methods used to investigate causation, the candidate interventions under consideration, and the standards for moving into therapeutic trials. HHS’s announcement expresses an intention to improve care; the next useful deliverables are the protocols, milestones, and results through which that intention can be evaluated. [1]

NIH can contribute clinical expertise, independent coordination, methods, and a place for investigators to learn from patients over time. The manufacturer obligation should complement that public work. A federal clinic should not become the endpoint of industry’s responsibility for understanding and addressing its products’ harms. Its findings should be able to trigger better studies, safer use, and a funded search for effective treatment across the institutions capable of carrying that work forward.

I want prevention studies that reduce the number of people injured, mitigation studies that stop injuries from becoming worse, treatment studies that establish what helps, and reversal studies that pursue restoration of health. I want those purposes written into regulatory applications with budgets, protocols, investigators, deadlines, and consequences. I want the evidence made public when an intervention works, when it fails, and when the answer remains uncertain. That is a research obligation a regulator can review and a patient can understand.

The right to sell a medical product should carry a continuing duty to investigate how its harmful effects can be prevented and how the people it injures can recover. Approval should establish that duty, and new knowledge should refine it throughout the product’s life. Manufacturers must propose the studies, finance them, conduct them under credible independent scrutiny, and act on what they find. No Free Ride.

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Sources

[1] HHS. HHS Launches Agency-Wide Actions to Strengthen Vaccine Injury Research, Reporting, and Patient Care. October 8, 2026. Read source

[2] 21 U.S.C. §355(o)(3). Postmarket studies and clinical trials; labeling. Official U.S. Code, Government Publishing Office. Read source

[3] 42 U.S.C. §262(a)(2)(D). Regulation of biological products; applicability of postmarketing, labeling, and risk mitigation authorities. Government Publishing Office. Read source

[4] 21 U.S.C. §355-1. Risk evaluation and mitigation strategies, including subsection (f)(3). Government Publishing Office. Read source

[5] 21 C.F.R. §201.57(a)(10), (c)(6)(i), and (c)(8)(i). Labeling for human prescription drug and biological products. Electronic Code of Federal Regulations. Accessed October 9, 2026. Read source

[6] Junqueira DR, Zorzela L, Golder S, et al.; CONSORT Harms Group. CONSORT Harms 2022 statement, explanation, and elaboration: updated guideline for the reporting of harms in randomized trials. J Clin Epidemiol. 2023;158:149–165. DOI: 10.1016/j.jclinepi.2023.04.005. PMID: 37100738. Read source

[7] FDA. PRAXBIND (idarucizumab). Original prescribing information, 2015. Historical approval label. Read source

[8] FDA. VISTOGARD (uridine triacetate). Original prescribing information, December 2015. Historical approval label. Read source

[9] Pollack CV Jr, Reilly PA, van Ryn J, et al. Idarucizumab for Dabigatran Reversal—Full Cohort Analysis. N Engl J Med. 2017;377(5):431–441. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1707278. PMID: 28693366. Read source

[10] FDA. Postmarketing Requirements and Commitments: Introduction. Accessed October 9, 2026. Read source